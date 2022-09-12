Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Related
Nikki Sixx Claims Motley Crue Can’t Be Canceled: Is He Right?
Midway through Motley Crue’s closing performance of the Stadium Tour, Nikki Sixx used a small towel to wipe the sweat away from his brow. An eager fan asked for it, bringing a smile to the bassist’s face. “You want this towel?” Sixx smirked, before throwing it to the...
10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Motley Crue’s ‘Dr. Feelgood’
It isn't common for a band's fifth album to be their best work of art, but that was the case for Motley Crue. By the end of the '80s, the Crue had already been living like rockstars for nearly eight years and toured the world. But, they hadn't given us their best just yet.
Ted Nugent Speaks Out About Ozzy Osbourne’s Decision to Relocate From ‘Hellhole’ Los Angeles
Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne was officially leaving the U.S. due to gun violence throughout the country, fellow musician Ted Nugent had a few choice words about the rock legend’s decision. As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne spoke to The Guardian about the reason behind him leaving the U.S....
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne releases full performance video from Bulls vs Raiders halftime show
TV viewers were denied the chance to see the Prince Of Darkness's NFL performance, but now Ozzy has obtained the footage for all humanity to enjoy. Ozzy Osbourne has released the footage of his halftime performance at the recent NFL season opener between the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The two song set was originally witnessed in its entirety only by those at the game, which took place at the SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California.
NFL・
When Ronnie James Dio Played His Original Last Black Sabbath Show
Ronnie James Dio steered Black Sabbath away from the brink of self-destruction when he replaced the ousted Ozzy Osbourne in 1979. But just three years and two beloved albums later, he'd sing his (first) last note with Black Sabbath on Aug. 31, 1982, at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Exit Through The Out Door: the last days of Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin's In Through The Out Door failed to light the blue touch-paper, and their sign-off was more like a match burning out in an ashtray
RELATED PEOPLE
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee finds his audience on 'Only Fans,' naturally
Now that Mötley Crüe’s massive ‘Stadium Tour’ with Poison, Joan Jett, and Def Leppard has officially wrapped up, drummer Tommy Lee seems to have a lot of… um… time on his hands, and he’s heading to ‘Only Fans’ to keep the party going.
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ Live Rendition
David Lee Roth has released another new "studio live" rendition of a classic Van Halen song, this time taking Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" for a spin. You can hear it below. The newly released performance, which comes less than two weeks after Roth shared his live rendition of...
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
loudersound.com
Watch Metallica react to their audience booing St. Anger
Metallica frontman James Hetfield takes St. Anger bashing in his stride, because he is James Hetfield. It’s well-known that Metallica’s 2003 album St. Anger provokes a pretty strong reaction in Metallica fans. And more often than not, that reaction is not a good one. But it would appear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"It was metal magic at the perfect moment": how Judas Priest conquered the USA with Screaming For Vengeance
Acid trips. Helicopter rides. Car crashes. Screaming For Vengeance might have broken Judas Priest in the US, but its creation almost broke the band
Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute to the Abbott Brothers During Festival Set
Philip Anselmo saluted the late Abbott brothers — his departed bandmates in Pantera, the guitarist Dimebag Darrell and the drummer Vinnie Paul — during a performance by his group Down at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival over the weekend. A month ago, Pantera's surviving members confirmed they would...
Kelly Clarkson’s Forthcoming Album Is Inspired by Her Divorce
Kelly Clarkson is looking ahead to her first album in five years, and it will be full of songs inspired by her separation and eventual divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The singer and television host revealed the news to Variety, sharing that the album's songs were written during the emotional, yet abundantly creative time in her life.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive: Not Fragile - Album Of The Week Club review
There's more to BTO than Smashy and Nicey's favourite song, and Not Fragile proves it
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Ozzy Osbourne recorded more unreleased songs with Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional tracks with Taylor Hawkins that didn’t make the former’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’. The late Foo Fighters drummer is credited on three songs on Osbourne’s 13th solo record: ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’. According to producer Andrew Watt, Hawkins contributed to more cuts that were held back for a future release.
Comments / 3