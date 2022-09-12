ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne releases full performance video from Bulls vs Raiders halftime show

TV viewers were denied the chance to see the Prince Of Darkness's NFL performance, but now Ozzy has obtained the footage for all humanity to enjoy. Ozzy Osbourne has released the footage of his halftime performance at the recent NFL season opener between the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The two song set was originally witnessed in its entirety only by those at the game, which took place at the SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California.
NFL
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Metallica react to their audience booing St. Anger

Metallica frontman James Hetfield takes St. Anger bashing in his stride, because he is James Hetfield. It’s well-known that Metallica’s 2003 album St. Anger provokes a pretty strong reaction in Metallica fans. And more often than not, that reaction is not a good one. But it would appear...
ROCK MUSIC
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson’s Forthcoming Album Is Inspired by Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is looking ahead to her first album in five years, and it will be full of songs inspired by her separation and eventual divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The singer and television host revealed the news to Variety, sharing that the album's songs were written during the emotional, yet abundantly creative time in her life.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ozzy Osbourne recorded more unreleased songs with Taylor Hawkins

Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional tracks with Taylor Hawkins that didn’t make the former’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’. The late Foo Fighters drummer is credited on three songs on Osbourne’s 13th solo record: ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’. According to producer Andrew Watt, Hawkins contributed to more cuts that were held back for a future release.
MUSIC

