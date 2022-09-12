ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus Money of $1,400

States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

