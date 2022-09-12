ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Maine State
Portland, ME
Maine Government
Portland, ME
wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
Neal Dow
Q97.9

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Gun found in Maine student's backpack

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston school officials say an elementary student inadvertently brought a handgun to school on Thursday. Superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to parents that as students were getting ready for dismissal at Connors Elementary, a student told a teacher his mother left her wallet in his backpack.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

Shawnee Peak no more; ski resort restores historic name

BRIDGTON, Maine — Shawnee Peak said it is returning to its roots and bringing back its original name, Pleasant Mountain. The ski resort said the decision was made to honor the history of the ski area, as well as the mountain it sits on. The name Pleasant Mountain was...
BRIDGTON, ME
WMTW

Man shot, hospitalized following altercation in Lewiston, police say

LEWISTON, Maine — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to WMTW. Officials say they were called to the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m. According to police, when they arrived they found a man...
LEWISTON, ME

