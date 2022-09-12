Read full article on original website
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 9/12/22 (Dessert In A Jar, New Vans x Walt Disney World Shoes, & More)
Hello World Travelers, and welcome to EPCOT! Join us on our trip through the neighborhoods of EPCOT as we find new merchandise, try new treats, and more. It’s a toasty, September day, so grab your water bottle and lace up your sneakers, because here we go. FINALLY! The Spaceship...
Center Street Curbs Reconstructed at Magic Kingdom
Work has begun on reconstructing the curbs of Center Street, an off-shoot of Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. The street has been partially blocked off since May for refurbishment. The previous pavement and curbs were quickly removed and new weatherproof sheathing was added. Curbs have been reconstructed on both...
Sign Installed for Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets at Disneyland
Last weekend at D23 Expo, we got a special look at a new accessories and cookware shop headed to New Orleans Square and themed to “The Princess and the Frog”. Now the first signs have been installed for Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets!. The...
New ‘Coco’ Housewares Available at Disneyland Resort for Day of the Dead 2022
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is approaching, and Disneyland Resort is honoring the holiday with a new collection of “Coco” housewares. The merch features the main characters of “Coco”: Miguel, Héctor,...
BREAKING: Disney KiteTails Ending This Month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is officially ending this month. The final performances will take place on September 30, 2022. “As you know, Disney KiteTails debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park for the launch of the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort. After this first year, we will transition the entertainment on Discovery River Lagoon to the Flotillas. The last flight for Disney KiteTails will be September 30, 2022.
Funnel Cloud Forms Near Walt Disney World, No Tornado Touchdown
Although Florida isn’t exactly known for its lack of extreme weather, tornadoes are still something of a rarity around the area. So it was extremely surprising to guests around Walt Disney World who spotted a funnel cloud, precursor to a tornado, forming near the resort this evening. Guests particularly...
New Walt Disney World Parks Starbucks Ornaments Arrive
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Do you want to show your love for Walt Disney World and Starbucks this holiday season? These Starbucks ornaments are part of the newest collection based on Walt Disney World theme parks. We recently reported that the Starbucks Magic Kingdom ceramic tumbler and ornament were released. Now, the ornaments for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom have arrived at Disney Springs.
‘Alice in Wonderland’ Teacups Bag by Loungefly Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Take your tea party on the go with this new “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired teacups bag by Loungefly from Walt Disney World. This crossbody purse is part of the Fantasyland Teacups Collection, which originally debuted at D23 Expo.
New Starbucks Ceramic Tumblers Featuring Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Starbucks ceramic tumblers for each Walt Disney World theme park have begun to arrive. We first found the Magic Kingdom version, but now the Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios tumblers have debuted.
New Indiana Jones Voodoo Doll Replica Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Indiana Jones voodoo doll replica has been released at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The voodoo doll figurine first debuted at Disneyland earlier this month, alongside other replicas from the “Indiana Jones” franchise. Indiana Jones...
TRON 40th Anniversary Merchandise Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the timeframe being announced for TRON Lightcycle / Run at D23 Expo 2022 in conjunction with the original film’s 40th anniversary, new TRON merchandise has been released on shopDisney. TRON 40th Anniversary Raglan T-Shirt –...
New Haunted Mansion Light Up Chess Set Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With spooky season right around the corner, we’ve been seeing a lot more Halloween inspired merchandise. In World of Disney in the Downtown Disney District, we spotted a Haunted Mansion chess set. Haunted Mansion Light Up...
New Abu Big Feet Plush Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Cuddle up with the newest Big Feet plush from Disneyland Resort. This one is of Aladdin’s monkey sidekick, Abu! We found it in the Emporium. Abu Big Feet Plush – $29.99. Abu is wearing his...
New ‘Pinocchio’ Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Always let your conscience be your guide thanks to this “Pinocchio” Jiminy Cricket shoulder plush from Disneyland Resort. We found Jiminy in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush – $19.99...
Disney Removes ‘Rogue Squadron,’ Adds ‘Snow White,’ ‘Inside Out 2,’ and ‘Mufasa’ To Release Schedule
Disney has removed “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” from its upcoming release calendar while adding new films announced at D23, Variety reports. “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron,” directed by Patty Jenkins, was originally slated for a Christmas 2023 release, but has been delayed. Kathleen Kennedy described it as a story that “will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride.”
New Limited Edition ‘Transformation At Twilight’ Pins and Disney Cats Halloween Pins at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new collections of “Transformation At Twilight” pins and Disney Cats Halloween pins are available at Disneyland Resort. We found both of these collections in 20th Century Music Co. Limited Edition “Big Hero 6” Mochi...
More Canopy Pieces Added to TRON Lightcycle Run Entrance at Magic Kingdom
We now know TRON Lightcycle / Run will open at Magic Kingdom in spring 2023. Until then, there’s still work to be done on the attraction’s exterior. Crews have added more pieces to the small canopy over the attraction’s entrance. Crew members in scissor lifts were working...
New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film Release Date Moved From March 2023
Disney has moved the release date for their new “Haunted Mansion” film, Deadline reports. “The Haunted Mansion” was previously scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. It will now be released on August 11, 2023. For more information on booking your next trip with our official...
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023, Disney KiteTails Ending This Month, More Halloween Treats Coming to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (9/14/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed from Tokyo Disneyland Entrance and Bon Voyage Area Loops
After WDWNT broke the news last month that “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” was on its way out of music loops around Tokyo Disney Resort, it was only a matter of time before its removal came to pass. Thanks to social media users, we now have confirmation that it has indeed been removed from the Tokyo Disneyland Entrance loop as well as at Bon Voyage.
