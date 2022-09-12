Read full article on original website
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
2022 Emmys: Oprah Winfrey Wows With Inspiring Message About the Importance of Resilience and Dreams
You can always count on Oprah Winfrey to inspire and tug at the heartstrings. And that's exactly what the iconic media mogul did at this year's Emmy Awards. Taking the stage to present the first award of the night, Winfrey delivered a message about the importance of always getting back up when you get knocked down, regardless of the odds.
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy."
Roxy Music Celebrates 50 Years of Romanticism and Art-Rock on Reunion Tour: Concert Review
Just over 50 years ago, on the same day, June 16, 1972, two albums were released that changed the landscape of rock and its sartorial splendor: Roxy Music’s eponymously titled debut and David Bowie’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.” While each album was conveniently tagged as part of the start of glam-rock and its slow movement from Britain to the U.S., “Roxy Music” was something that “Ziggy Stardust” was not, despite the latter’s grandeur: downright weird. Dressed in a mix of ’50s greaser leather, silver spacesuits and more feathers than a revival of “La...
French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne
CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
Vegas Podcasts Offering $100K To Find Who Killed 2Pac
The death of 2Pac aka Tupac Shakur remains a mystery. A pair of Las Vegas podcasts is offering $100,00 for information on 2pac's killer. The post Vegas Podcasts Offering $100K To Find Who Killed 2Pac appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Luke Evans says UK lost its 'grandmother' after death of Queen Elizabeth
Luke Evans says the UK has lost a "grandmother" after the death of Queen Elizabeth. The 43-year-old actor - who has done a lot of work with the Prince's Trust - was flying when he heard that the monarch has passed away aged 96, and it made the Welshman want to "come home to London".
HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release
EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming; the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on Feb. 10, 2023; which is Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros. already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with PVOD in between, I understand. Channing Tatum, star of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, has had a number of films that have launched in the Valentine’s Day corridor and mid-February including Dog this year which had a massive, unheard of multiple...
Fit & Fab! Kathy Griffin Teases Her Hot Bod As She Soaks Up The End Of The Summer
There's only a few more weeks until summer comes to an end — which is why Kathy Griffin is making the most of it, sharing a few sexy thirst traps on her Instagram account.In a selfie shared earlier this week, the 61-year-old donned a Nike sports bra and swimsuit bottoms to beat the sweltering heat in Los Angeles. "Deal with it," she captioned the black-and-white image.A few days later, the star shared another picture where she was taking a dip in a pool with a friend, posing for the snap in large sunglasses. "Couple bathing beauties on a HOTTTTT afternoon,"...
Old-school California Mexican restaurants, por vida
Mocked, maligned and ignored, Cal-Mex dining is a testament to our state's true history — and the food is glorious
Remy Ma, Antonio Brown, Salma Slims & Jon Z Walk The Runway At Sprayground’s Immersive NYFW SS23 Show
Infamous streetwear brand Sprayground took guests through an immersive time-traveling experience during their 2022 New York Fashion Week show. ALO YOGA DEBUTS FIRST LUXURY COLLECTION AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK: SEE THE COLLECTION HEREStars Antonio Brown, Remy Ma, Selma Slims and Jon Z were among the 40 models who walked the runway during NYFW performance that debuted the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Guests in attendance included Macy Kate, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bella Barbaro, Jason Cameron and Garrett Clayton.The launch of the “Time Travel Collection” marked the 12th installment of a New York Fashion Week show for the brand — and it...
Telfar's Major Shopping Bag Sale Shuts Down Traffic in NYC
With New York Fashion Week in full swing, Telfar shut down traffic in the city with its major one-day Shopping Bag sale in Brooklyn. The brand announced last week that it would host a temporary pop-up featuring its iconic Shopping Bags instead of presenting a fashion show for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” the label wrote on Instagram.
