RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m. A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO