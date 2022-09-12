Read full article on original website
Suspected hit-and-run crash in Macomb County seriously injures pedestrian, Gratiot Avenue reopens
Police in Clinton Township have closed both directions of Gratiot Ave. as they investigate into a traffic crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.
2 in custody after 65-year-old man found dead on floor of Macomb County home
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a 65-year-old man was found dead on the floor of a Macomb County home. Deputies were called Thursday (Sept. 8) to a home on Park Street in Mt. Clemens for a welfare check. A 911 caller said someone told him the resident inside was experiencing a medical emergency.
Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by
The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
Driver killed after pulling in front of semi-truck on Telegraph in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash with a semi-truck killed a driver in an SUV on Tuesday night in Bloomfield Township. Police said the SUV driver tried to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road from southbound Old Telegraph Road around 9:30 p.m. The semi had the right of way, and the SUV driver did not yield.
Man in custody after leading police on chase through Macomb County
RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m. A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Macomb County teen arrested near Warren train tracks after stealing car at gunpoint, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County teenager was arrested near railroad tracks in Warren after approaching an Eastpointe family at gunpoint and stealing their car, police said. Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) to a home in the 24000 block of Roxana Avenue in Eastpointe. The...
Multi-vehicle crash in Macomb County closes all westbound lanes on I-94, expect delays
A bad traffic crash involving multiple vehicles including a wrecked semi and smashed in FedEx truck is blocking all lanes of westbound travel on I-94 Tuesday morning.
Detroit mother of 8-year-old shot and killed with unsecured firearm faces judge
Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
2 drivers caught passing stopped school buses this week in Huron Township
It’s like deja vu in Huron Township with more drivers passing school buses with stop lights flashing. Two more drivers were caught by police this week passing stopped school buses on the local roads. One driver from Woodhaven was caught Monday morning on Sibley Road, and another driver from...
Police seek suspects for trapping 82-year-old at Westland Kroger, pickpocketing
Police in Westland are asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects connected to the pickpocketing of an 82-year-old man last month.
Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
Feds: Friend turns in gun thief after suspect shows him firearms stolen during break-ins
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect connected to break-ins at a Dearborn Heights pawn shop is in custody after he showed stolen weapons to a friend, according to a federal court filing. According to the filing, Keondrick Rayford admitted to participating in two break-ins at C&C Coins in...
POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Plea entered for woman charged with killing Cranbrook football coach in drunk driving crash
A day before her trial was scheduled to start in Oakland County, a Huntington Woods woman charged in a drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook Kingswood’s head football coach has made a plea deal with prosecutors. At a pretrial hearing Sept. 12 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis,...
2 women charged with swiping multiple purses from shopping carts in Canton, using stolen cards
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women have been charged with stealing multiple purses from shopping carts at Canton Township stores and then using the credit and debit cards inside to make purchases. Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Monea Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are accused of taking purses...
Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said. Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. He was a Fraser High School student.
Police searching for thieves who stole 100 guns in 2 days across metro Detroit
The search continues for masked bandits after nearly 100 guns were stolen following a string of break-ins across metro Detroit.
‘I’m gonna block in the car’: How Sterling Heights police foiled late-night pharmacy heist
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Sterling Heights chased down a member of a group who smashed their way into a pharmacy in the middle of the night, officials said. The break-in happened around 3:20 a.m. Friday (Sept. 9) at the Ryan Health Pharmacy at 38800 Ryan Road, according to authorities.
Over a dozen Ford Mustangs worth at least $60,000 a piece stolen off lot in Woodhaven
Roughly 12 to 15 Mustangs near the Flat Rock Assembly Plant were stolen early Tuesday morning just one week after thieves took a dozen vehicles from the same area, authorities confirmed.
Suspects rob Inkster home, return month later and assault 84-year-old homeowner
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a breaking and entering case at a residence in the city after men who stole thousands of dollars from the homeowner while posing as maintenance workers returned a month later and assaulted two people that live at the home. The series...
