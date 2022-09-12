ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, MI

The Oakland Press

Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by

The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man in custody after leading police on chase through Macomb County

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m.  A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit mother of 8-year-old shot and killed with unsecured firearm faces judge

Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
WESTLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
GRAND BLANC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said. Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. He was a Fraser High School student.
FRASER, MI

