Robb Report

Inside the Invisible Collection’s New Design Showroom in NYC

Founded in 2016, The Invisible Collection is the brainchild of founders Anna Zaoui, Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays, and Lily Froehlicher. They were inspired to create an e-commerce platform that highlighted designs from both established and up-and-coming designers from all around the world that everyone could have access to. The exceptionally curated selection of bespoke products are made using exceptional craftsmanship and materiality, all with a sustainable edge.  After opening showrooms in London and Paris, as well as pop-ups in the Hamptons, Los Angeles and Aspen, The Invisible Collection has officially landed in New York with its permanent showroom on the Upper East Side:...
Deadline

HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming; the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on Feb. 10, 2023; which is Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros. already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with PVOD in between, I understand. Channing Tatum, star of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, has had a number of films that have launched in the Valentine’s Day corridor and mid-February including Dog this year which had a massive, unheard of multiple...
