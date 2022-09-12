Founded in 2016, The Invisible Collection is the brainchild of founders Anna Zaoui, Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays, and Lily Froehlicher. They were inspired to create an e-commerce platform that highlighted designs from both established and up-and-coming designers from all around the world that everyone could have access to. The exceptionally curated selection of bespoke products are made using exceptional craftsmanship and materiality, all with a sustainable edge. After opening showrooms in London and Paris, as well as pop-ups in the Hamptons, Los Angeles and Aspen, The Invisible Collection has officially landed in New York with its permanent showroom on the Upper East Side:...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO