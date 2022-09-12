ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

HipHopWired

Beyonce’s Belated 41st Birthday Party Deep With A-List Celebs

Beyoncé’s birthday was on a holiday (Labor Day Weekend), so of course she was going to have the actual party this past weekend (Saturday, Sept. 10) in Bel Air. If you weren’t on this guest list, you ain’t as big of a star as you think, respectfully. The A-listers were in force to party with […] The post Beyonce’s Belated 41st Birthday Party Deep With A-List Celebs appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Husband John Legend at the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: Photos

Mom and dad’s night out! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed off their love at the 2022 Emmys red carpet on Monday, September 12. The model, 36, who is pregnant child with Legend, 43, made a statement in a floral Naeem Khan gown, which she paired with a hot pink bag. The musician, for his part, kept it simple in a white suit and a black bow tie as he stayed by his wife’s side.
Distractify

Did Ryan Reynolds Just Film His Own Colonoscopy? Yes, and Here's Why

Throughout Ryan Reynolds' decades-long career in film and television, he’s truly made a name for himself as a talented actor. With several impressive movie titles and awards under his belt, it’s easy for millions of people to have respect for him. In fact, he even has over 44.8 million followers on Instagram who are interested in the details of his personal life — and it can't get any more personal than a colonoscopy.
Reuters

Actress Jennifer Hudson wants her new talk show to give guests a platform

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson this week debuted her own one-hour nationally syndicated talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." As the youngest woman in history to gain 'EGOT' status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner), Hudson said she is thrilled to share her personality with viewers while highlighting empowering stories.
