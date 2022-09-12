Read full article on original website
Gabrielle Union Reveals Her and Dwyane Wade's Baby Brand Had to Pass Daughter Kaavia's Test
Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter is already a CEO in training. Of course, no one would expect anything less from Kaavia James. Whether she's having a fabulous twinning moment with the Bring It On star or not afraid to use her "shade superpower," the toddler is a force of nature.
Mom Cancels Family Vacation After Husband Hid Stepdaughter's Passport to Keep Her From Coming
A woman wanted to know if she was in the wrong for canceling a family vacation after she discovered that her husband hid their daughter's passport to prevent her from coming and ruining the vibe. Human beings will usually look for the path of least resistance when it comes to...
Beyonce’s Belated 41st Birthday Party Deep With A-List Celebs
Beyoncé’s birthday was on a holiday (Labor Day Weekend), so of course she was going to have the actual party this past weekend (Saturday, Sept. 10) in Bel Air. If you weren’t on this guest list, you ain’t as big of a star as you think, respectfully. The A-listers were in force to party with […] The post Beyonce’s Belated 41st Birthday Party Deep With A-List Celebs appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Husband John Legend at the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: Photos
Mom and dad’s night out! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed off their love at the 2022 Emmys red carpet on Monday, September 12. The model, 36, who is pregnant child with Legend, 43, made a statement in a floral Naeem Khan gown, which she paired with a hot pink bag. The musician, for his part, kept it simple in a white suit and a black bow tie as he stayed by his wife’s side.
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy."
Did Ryan Reynolds Just Film His Own Colonoscopy? Yes, and Here's Why
Throughout Ryan Reynolds' decades-long career in film and television, he’s truly made a name for himself as a talented actor. With several impressive movie titles and awards under his belt, it’s easy for millions of people to have respect for him. In fact, he even has over 44.8 million followers on Instagram who are interested in the details of his personal life — and it can't get any more personal than a colonoscopy.
Actress Jennifer Hudson wants her new talk show to give guests a platform
LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson this week debuted her own one-hour nationally syndicated talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." As the youngest woman in history to gain 'EGOT' status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner), Hudson said she is thrilled to share her personality with viewers while highlighting empowering stories.
Rosie O'Donnell Shared The Comment From Ellen DeGeneres That She "Never Really Got Over"
"It hurt my feelings like a baby, and I never really got over it."
Patrick Dempsey Dyed His Hair Platinum Blond, and Now We Must Obsess Over It
I think we can all agree that actor Patrick Dempsey is pretty easy on the eyes. After all, his nickname on Grey’s Anatomy was literally Dr. McDreamy. And if we had to list Patrick’s most attractive features, his windswept brown (and more recently salt and pepper!) locks would probably be pretty high on the list.
Blake Lively Is Pregnant and Taylor Swift Is Dropping an Album — Coincidence? We Think Not
Green Lantern actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s love story is straight out of a rom-com. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the two revealed that they're stepping into a new chapter. At the 10th Annual Forbes Power Woman’s Summit, the actress debuted her baby bump, confirming that she and her husband are expecting baby number four.
Teddy Riley Details Child Support And Custody Battle, After Sharing He Hasn’t See His Youngest Son In Three Years
Legendary music producer Teddy Riley previously shared with millions of fans in an Instagram post that he had not seen his son in three years. Now in the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Riley is opening up about the heartbreaking situation. Hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and...
NLE Choppa and His Girlfriend Broke Up — Here's What Happened
The relationship between rapper NLE Choppa and Marissa DaNae was a spectacle while it lasted thanks to their constant social media posts. Now, it looks like the couple is no longer together. While Choppa appears to be feeling peaceful about the split, Marissa is visibly having a much harder time.
Why Does It Say "Instagram User" on a Some People's Profiles? Here's the 4-1-1
In the world of Instagram, having an eye-catching profile picture is key for bringing in engagement and followers. It helps other users put a face to a IG handle, while also allowing users to differentiate between fake accounts and real people. Article continues below advertisement. However, since Instagram is home...
'Love Is Blind' Alum Shaina Is Ready to Set Shayne up: "I Have Tons of Friends Who Are Interested" (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2. When Season 2 of Love Is Blind launched on Netflix in February of 2022, subscribers got to know a set of Chicago-based singletons as they looked for love in the infamous pods. Over the 10-episode...
