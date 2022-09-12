LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX TV News has learned that the Capital Area Activities Conference will expand from 19 to 21 schools one year from now. Olivet and Lakewood will join the league and be installed in the White Division which also includes Williamston, Portland, Lansing Sexton and Lansing Catholic among others. The Blue division will have seven schools and the Red six for the time being. The CAAC may add other schools in the near future as well.

