WILX-TV
Michigan State University works to find use for old electric vehicle batteries
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the biggest takeaways from the return of the Detroit Auto Show is that electric vehicle technology has come a long way in the last three years. Michigan State University is one of the leaders in helping develop that technology. The university already has...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University president defends Title IX management during special meeting
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University president Samuel Stanley broke his silence Tuesday night after three days of rumors that his job was on the line. Stanley and Provost Teresa Woodruff stood their ground during a Tuesday meeting and defended their management of of Title IX reports. Some...
WILX-TV
Lansing School District plans to open a Career Technical Education high-school
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Right now students in the Lansing School District’s Career Technical Education (CTE) program get a half-day of specialized classes to prepare them to start working after graduation. Starting next year, they’ll have their own full-time high school. “What’s special about this is that it...
WILX-TV
Lansing police work to curb gang violence with G.R.E.A.T. program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Like many large police departments, Lansing is working to reduce gang violence. Experts said getting through to young people is at the heart of the solution. A Lansing police unit called Gang Resistance Education And Training (G.R.E.A.T) is working to connect with kids, and the community....
WILX-TV
CAAC Expanding its Lineup
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX TV News has learned that the Capital Area Activities Conference will expand from 19 to 21 schools one year from now. Olivet and Lakewood will join the league and be installed in the White Division which also includes Williamston, Portland, Lansing Sexton and Lansing Catholic among others. The Blue division will have seven schools and the Red six for the time being. The CAAC may add other schools in the near future as well.
WILX-TV
‘One seat ride’ - Public transit systems partner for enhanced services across Ingham, Eaton, Clinton counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Transportation in Mid-Michigan is about to get more comfortable for customers. The Capital Area Transportation Authority, Eaton County Transportation Authority and Clinton Area Transit System announced big changes Wednesday. In a historic partnership, the three systems are working together to improve regional transportation and make it easier for consumers.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Northwest Schools’ canine companions
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - School is back in session and so is News 10′s Schools Rule! series. Up first, we’re spotlighting a local district that’s working to put support dogs in all its schools. Northwest Schools in Jackson County is partnering with “Canines for Change” out of Grand Ledge in Eaton County.
WILX-TV
Michigan State freshman returns to EL with Junior U.S. Open hardware
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After falling two matches shy of an automatic bid into this year’s Mens’ U.S. Open in August’s Boys’ Juniors Supernationals in Kalamazoo, Michigan State freshman tennis player Ozan Baris still found his way to Flushing Meadows. Baris capped off his junior...
WILX-TV
Flock of 20 birds in Ingham County test positive for avian flu
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials have confirmed Tuesday avian influenza has been detected in birds in Ingham County. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) made the announcement Tuesday. The department said a domestic flock of 20 birds, chickens, ducks and geese that were living in a residential backyard tested positive for bird flu.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Remembering a community leader and more headlines you may have missed
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the warm-up we can expect this weekend. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about how one community is mourning the loss of a leader, a new study about kids who walk or bike to school and the impact down the road, and we preview tonight’s Game of the Week. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
MSU An Underdog at Washington
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is a 3 1/2 point underdog for this Saturday’s game at Washington. Kick off is 7:30pm Michigan time and ABC is the televising network. Both teams have 2-0 records and they meet again next year in East Lansing. Subscribe to our News 10...
WILX-TV
Cedar Point's HalloWeekends 2022
A shelter in place order was issued for a neighborhood in Eaton Rapids. MSP Troopers with the Brighton post are on the scene of an overturned gravel hauler at the northbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-96. University of Michigan President Dr Santo Ono. Updated: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM...
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Part of Grand Avenue in Lansing to close through November
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after a stretch of Grand Avenue reopened following a week-long project, the street will see more closures starting Thursday. According to city officials, southbound Grand Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Ionia to Ottawa streets and closed to southbound traffic from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street as crews work to restore a pedestrian walkway.
WILX-TV
Where our Friday Night Frenzy crews will be tonight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week four of the high school football season features our Friday Night Frenzy Game of The Week with East Lansing hosting DeWitt on their brand new turf field. Our Frenzy crews will be out all around Mid-Michigan. Below you will find a list of the games our sports team plans on covering. Note that things can change and games could be added/dropped from this list.
WILX-TV
Ohio man killed in rollover crash on US-127 in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Ohio died Tuesday following a rollover collision in Liberty Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on US-127 South, near Reed Road. Authorities said a southbound 2015 Kia Optima left the roadway and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross all lanes of traffic and rollover multiple times.
WILX-TV
Police seek man accused of using stolen credit card in Delta Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card. According to authorities, the man used the stolen card at a Walmart in Delta Township on Aug. 28. Police describe the man as being in his 30-40s with a tattoo...
WILX-TV
Man found guilty of 7 felonies in Jackson bar shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has found Trashawn Johnson guilty of seven felonies in a shooting incident outside The Foundry bar in 2021. Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reported Thursday that the jury returned a verdict of guilty against Johnson on two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, three counts of Felony Firearm, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WILX-TV
MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
WILX-TV
Veterans served the country, now they’re stepping up again
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State and local officials are scrambling to staff polling sites for the November election. In many cases, military veterans are stepping up to serve their country yet again. Having enough election workers can be the difference between waiting hours to vote and being done in just...
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Stretch of Hazel Street in Lansing to close for sewer repair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Hazel Street in Lansing will be closed for a sewer repair that starts Monday. According to city officials, Hazel Street will be closed to through traffic between Cedar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and will be closed entirely from Hosmer Street to the the railroad tracks.
