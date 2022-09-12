ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police follow blood trail to find shooting victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two separate shootings last night that left two men hurt and said a trail of blood led them to one of the victims. Just before 10:30 last night, police in east Baltimore investigated a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Asquith Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Reward offered for information on fatal shooting in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD—Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward for information after a man was killed in northeast Baltimore earlier this month. At just before 8:45 p.m. on September 10, Mohammed Seid was shot and killed in the 4800-block of Moravia Road (21206). Anyone with information on this...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

West Baltimore shooting kills one person, injures another, police say

BALTIMORE -- One male was killed and another was injured when gunfire erupted next to Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.An officer was near the intersection of West Lafayette Avenue and North Calhoun Street when he heard gunshots ring out nearby around 7:25 p.m., police said.The officer called for backup. When other officers arrived at the shooting site, they found two males with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.One person was pronounced dead while the other person was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month. According to police, on September 8, 2022 a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest near Chapel Street in East Baltimore. He was taken to a local hospital where he is still being treated...
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify three homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore. One of them was killed last month. 38-year-old Jessica Johnson was killed on September 11, 2022, in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. 36-year-old Terrell Davis was killed on September 14, 2022, in the 800 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man struck on Route 1 in Laurel dies, police say

LAUREL, Md. — A man struck late Thursday night in Laurel died at a hospital, Howard County police said. County police said officers were called around 10:43 p.m. to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard where a man was struck by what's believed to have been a Ford Explorer that fled.
LAUREL, MD
NBC Washington

5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday

Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision

Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot multiple times in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left one man hospitalized. According to police, just after 4 a.m., officers in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a shooting near Cambria Street. Once on scene, officers located a 43-year-old man with...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspects in custody following officer assault in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects were arrested after assaulting officers in Baltimore County Saturday. The officer was assaulted while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. During a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle as officers were attempting arrest, the driver began to ram...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

