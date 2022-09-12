Read full article on original website
'Handmaid's Tale' Star Madeline Brewer on Return to 'Pilot Janine"
When the show premiered in 2017, the rebellious handmaid Ofwarren was quickly silenced. The actress who plays her talked to Newsweek about her evolution.
Cinema Blend
The Serpent Queen Creator Explains Catherine De Medici Narrating Her Own Scandalous Story In The Starz Series
Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of The Serpent Queen. The Serpent Queen has come to Starz as its latest period drama, but this is a period drama unlike any other. While Queen Catherine de Medici may be at the center of the action, she’s not necessarily the heroine of the story… if indeed there is somebody who will be able to qualify as a hero. As Catherine is played in the show’s present by The Walking Dead’s Samantha Morton, she’s currently telling the story of when she was new to the French court (and played by actress Liv Hill). Creator Justin Haythe opened up to CinemaBlend about Catherine’s “very specific” purpose in telling her own story.
I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022
It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Boss Reveals How Alexis Bledel’s Exit Impacted Season 5: ‘We Lost Puzzle Pieces’
An important character will be missing from The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 which premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu. Emmy Award winner Alexis Bledel, 40, exited the series earlier this year, though the new season will address what happens to her character Emily, a former Handmaid who escaped Gilead and made it to Canada. Creator Bruce Miller spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and revealed how Alexis’s absence affected the overall storyline in the fifth and penultimate season.
Elle
The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski On Playing Villainous Serena, Justice And The Show’s Enduring Relevance
*Warning: This article contains The Handmaid’s Tale season four spoilers*. ‘I'm excited for this one,’ actor Yvonne Strahovski reveals. ‘It’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’m more excited that than anything, because it's a juicy one.’ For those that aren’t au fait with the symbolism behind white wings, red cloaks and the meaning of 'under His eye', the ‘one’ the actor is referring to is the long-awaited and dramatic fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.
'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre
Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
Netflix viewers obsessed with ‘wild’ new psychological thriller
If you're looking for a new Netflix thriller to get your teeth into this weekend, then look no further. Netflix viewers are obsessed with Echoes - a new psychological thriller which recently dropped on the streaming platform. You can watch the trailer for Echoes below:. Currently number one on the...
The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now
Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
This new Netflix true-crime docuseries is not for the faint-hearted
One of the most intense and shocking Netflix documentary releases of the year will hit the streamer on Wednesday, September 7, in the form of Season 2 of the true-crime series Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer. It follows the release just a few months ago of Season...
The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics
Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
Kerry Washington Stars In Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’
Award-winning actress Kerry Washington is starring in the forthcoming Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil. Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, the film will premiere just in time for Halloween. The Paul Feig-directed film also stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and more. According to Netflix, the film tells the story of two best friends who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale. The two are swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good...
Royal Conspiracy Theory Claims Queen Elizabeth's Body Is Not in Her Coffin
After Queen Elizabeth II died last week at age 96, world leaders and regular citizens flooded the internet to mourn. But so did conspiracy theorists, including some who allege that the late monarch's body isn't actually in the coffin. The queen's state funeral is set to take place on Monday,...
U.K.・
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
6 new Netflix movies and series start streaming today – including one wild true crime series
Most of Netflix’s growth at the moment is coming from outside of its home market, in the United States. That partly explains the extent and depth of the streamer’s massive library of international TV series and movies — a handful of new examples of which, in fact, hit Netflix today.
