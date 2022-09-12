ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia field hockey takes early defeats

By Phil Blackwell
 4 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each fall, it’s usually safe to place the Cazenovia field hockey team among the favorites in both the Onondaga High School League and the larger Section III Class C picture.

But after some roster turnover in the wake of a 2021 season where it went 12-4 and swept through the OHSL, the Lakers already know that plenty of hard work lies ahead.

If that wasn’t apparent before last Tuesday’s season opener at Port Byron/Union Springs, the Panthers madeit so with a late surge that led to a 4-0 Cazenovia defeat.

They were scoreless in the first half, but in the third quarter Port Byron got a go-ahead goal and then added three more in the final period.

Overcoming 16 saves by Cazenovia goalie Madison Rothfeld, the Panthers saw Sadie White find the net three times to earn a hat trick, the other goal going to Abby McKay.

From there, the Lakers went to the Huntington Tournament at Baldwinsville where, in Friday’s opening round, it got on the board for the first time this season, yet lost 2-1 to the Blue Devils.

Hannah Adams put Cazenovia on the board, her goal assisted by Margaret Huftalen, but otherwise Camden turned back everything Cazenovia threw at them and held on to its slim margin late.

Against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill a day later, the Lakers again were close – and again suffered a defeat, falling to the Red Devils in another 2-1 decision.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Cazenovia got on the board in the third quartert thanks to Meghan Mehlbaum’s unassisted goal, yet VVS matched it and held on thanks to Devyn Balf’s eight saves as Grace Croft and Carmella Garcia netted the Red Devils’ goals.

Cazenovia’s scheduled game with Fayetteville-Manlius this Friday got moved to Sept. 23. In the meantime, the Lakers will have OHSL games against Cato-Meridian and Weedsport early this week.

