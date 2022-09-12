ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Anniversary of 9/11 attacks marked in Missoula

By James Dobson
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DO5ia_0hs1Dp4k00

MISSOULA – People gathered at Rose Park on Sunday evening to honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks.

The annual Never Forget service included 7,000 tiny American flags placed in the ground to honor the memories of the 2,977 people who died in the attack 21 years ago. People at the ceremony also said the flags were a reminder to honor the first responders who saved many people in the aftermath.

Mark Thorsell/MTN News

"It's unfortunate to have a tragedy like this. But to see the beautiful connection that we all have together; we just forget all of our problems and focus on our country and our freedom. And our love that we should have for one another,” said Tanner Lazenby who helped to place the flags for the memorial service.

Members of the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band led a procession of honor and color guard members from the Korean War Memorial at Rose Memorial Garden Park to the Vietnam Memorial.

Mark Thorsell/MTN News

Comments / 0

Related
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days

On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#9 11 Memorial#Korean War#War Memorial#American Flags
montanarightnow.com

Jordan Hess voted to be Missoula's next mayor

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council voted Jordan Hess to be Missoula's next mayor. The council nominated candidates who we're part of the six interviewed on September 7th. The council took public comment on the three candidates nominated, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice, and Mike Nugent, then moved forward to...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
NBCMontana

UM reports student death at dorm

MISSOULA, Mont. — A student has died in the Aber Hall dormitory on the University of Montana campus overnight Monday, according to UM spokesman Dave Kuntz. The cause of death is unknown at this time. "There is no threat to the community and there are no immediate safety concerns...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall

MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Building the East Shore Highway

As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop

MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
MISSOULA, MT
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Missoula, MT — 15 Top Places!

Missoula is renowned for its countless recreational activities, and brunching out is one of them!. While eating out is frequently done for comfort, brunch here is mostly done to celebrate, with its lush, natural beauty serving as its own backdrop. Come here to experience Montana’s most delectable breakfast and lunch...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy