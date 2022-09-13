ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man jailed after attacking Tube passenger with machete - OLD

By Emily Pennink
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kqzw_0hs1Di8t00

A Tube passenger has been jailed for life after carrying out a terrifying machete attack on a random commuter in scenes likened to The Terminator film.

Panicked passengers fled through two carriages when Ricky Morgan launched an unprovoked assault on James Porritt on the Jubilee line between Green Park and Bond Street .

Referring to his chosen victim, Morgan, 35, was heard to say: “This is not a terror attack, I only want him.”

Mr Porritt, who had been on his way to meet his girlfriend’s father, had told jurors it was like a “horror movie” and the Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi film The Terminator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSvyZ_0hs1Di8t00

The incident caught on graphic CCTV footage went on for 20 minutes before Morgan was confronted by police and dropped the machete.

Mr Porritt suffered a severe injury to his right hand as well as bone-deep cuts to his head and shin, and was given first aid by an off-duty doctor.

Morgan denied attempted murder on grounds of insanity but was found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey in May.

He was also convicted of possessing a machete and a lock knife.

On Monday, Judge John Hillen jailed Morgan for life with a minimum term of 16 years.

The judge said: “In the early evening of July 9 2021 in a crowded London Underground train carriage you tried to kill James Porritt, a man not known to you, by repeatedly slashing at him with the machete you had been carrying to use should the occasion arise.

“Having watched many times during the trial the ferocity of your attack captured by on-board CCTV images, James Porritt is very lucky to have survived.

“What happened will haunt him for the rest of his life. He thought he was going to die and never expected to escape from that attack alive.

It was a wonder that no-one else suffered injury. I think it is not too sensationalist or overdramatic to say this was every Tube traveller’s nightmare

Judge John Hillen

“Many if not most of the people in the carriage, fearing you were about to slash people indiscriminately – and at least some of them fearing it was a terrorist attack – got up and started screaming and frantically trying to get away.

“It was a wonder that no-one else suffered injury. I think it is not too sensationalist or overdramatic to say this was every Tube traveller’s nightmare.”

Judge Hillen commended two members of the public for awards for trying to calm down Morgan before armed police arrived.

Earlier, Mr Porritt became emotional as he described the devastating impact of the “horrific and undeserved” attack.

Speaking in court, he said: “It took less than 20 seconds on Friday July 9 2021 for my entire world to be irrevocably and irreversibly damaged and altered.

“I was caught completely off guard and unaware. I had no idea what weapon Ricky Morgan was using to attack me.

“It was only after he continued to rain down on me with relentless and persistent strikes that I realised he had used a sharp object to cut my right dominant hand into several pieces.”

He recalled letting out a “piercing scream” and begging for Morgan to stop only for the knifeman to continue to “hack away” after Mr Porritt “dropped like a wounded animal”.

The victim described the “pure terror” of being chased by the would-be killer, adding: “I genuinely thought he was going to kill me. He left me for dead.”

Despite attending the trial, Mr Porritt said he still only had unanswered questions and was left feeling unsafe.

Due to his injuries, he could now no longer sign his own name or do sports he used to enjoy.

“This is not fair, I do not deserve this. This should not have happened to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLIXA_0hs1Di8t00

Mr Porritt said there had been a knock-on effect on his family and his partner, saying: “It breaks my heart we cannot hold hands like we used to.”

Addressing Morgan in the dock, Mr Porritt said no sentence would give back the life the defendant took away from him: “I hope you realise that, I really do.

“How does someone ever start to come to terms with such a horrific and undeserved attack?”

Mr Porritt was given a letter from the defendant to read but said it “changed nothing”, adding: “My only hope and desire is that no-one else ever has to go through what I went through.”

The court heard Morgan had a history of low-level violence dating back to the age of 13.

He had 26 previous convictions for 58 offences, including the more serious crime of discharging a sawn-off shotgun into a private house.

In mitigation, Warwick Aleeson acknowledged Mr Porritt’s “deeply moving” statement and said the offences were likely to have come about as a result of Morgan’s “profound and serious undiagnosed schizophrenia”.

On Morgan’s willingness to seek treatment, the barrister said: “Ricky Morgan does not wish to be the terrified, deluded creature living in a room he had barricaded from the outside world believing attackers were going to kill him.”

Morgan was born in Newham, east London, had a troubled upbringing and became homeless following his release from prison in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed after stabbing landlady to death when she told him to move out

A man has been jailed for stabbing his landlady to death in her home in Sutton after she asked him to move out. Peninah Kabeba, 42, known as Penny, was found suffering multiple stab wounds at her home in Park Road, Cheam, in May last year.The mother, who worked with people with learning disabilities, was found by neighbours who alerted the police. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.Mohsen Saadi, 57, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years at Kingston Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of murder.Concerned neighbours reported hearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Extravagant Brooklyn pastor arrested mid-sermon after altercation with two women during church livestream

A New York bishop who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon this past summer was arrested for a separate incident post-sermon after he grabbed a woman he believed was a threat to his seated-nearby family.“They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Lamar Whitehead, 44, told the New York Daily News in an interview after he’d been released from a holding cell two hours after the altercation took place on Sunday. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two hours and apologise to me.”While...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Police investigating whether white-supremacist prison gang behind bodies found in Oklahoma

Oklahoma police are investigating whether a group of human remains found earlier this year in a heavily secured, rural compound is linked to a murderous white supremacist prison gang.Officials have largely kept quiet about the search, which is probing the potential involvement of the violent Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB) group, for fear that members could attack those connected to the investigation.“We’re just trying to keep some people alive at this point,” an anonymous Oklahoma official told the Washington Post this week.The gang, which was founded in 1993 in Oklahoma prisons and modeled after California’s Nazi prison gangs, has been...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hillen
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
The Independent

Pregnant woman ‘run over and killed with tractor’ by loan recovery agents for £1,300 in India

A pregnant woman in India’s Jharkhand state died after she was knocked down by a tractor that employees of a finance company were attempting to seize from her father.The incident took place on Thursday when the woman, identified as 22-year-old and two-month pregnant Monika Kumari, tried to stop officials from taking the tractor, said police in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh city.The officials were allegedly from the company Mahindra Finance, a company that belongs to the Mahindra conglomerate.Ms Kumari’s father Mithilesh Kumar Mehta, a farmer, had taken a loan from the company in 2018 and was supposed to pay it back in...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police diverted from Queen’s funeral to deal with Leicester disorder

Police officers were diverted from the Queen’s funeral to deal with widespread disorder in Leicester after a cricket match between India and Pakistan.Leicestershire Police said a number of resources were provided to them, with extra officers deployed from the West Midlands, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.Horses from Thames Valley Police were also deployed in the city, the force added.Police said the extra assistance was provided through the normal mutual aid process and some officers were diverted from going to London to help.A further update on our response to the disorder in areas of East Leicester. A total of 47 arrests have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mikella DeBina: Good Samaritans rescue kidnapped Hawaii teen after spotting ‘something off’

A 15-year-old girl in Hawaii who had been reported missing was found thanks in part to two Good Samaritans who offered aid. Mikella DeBina was allegedly abducted near Anaehoomalu Bay between 1.30pm and 2.20pm on Friday, 16 September. The girl's aunt, Laurene Debina, told KGMB that a kidnapper approached Mikella and her boyfriend at a beach on Friday. He allegedly used the knife to coerce Mikella to join him and to tie up and blindfold her boyfriend. Mikella's mother said that her daughter convinced her alleged kidnapper - later identified as 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi -to take her out to...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges

The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his home in Louisiana and of possessing several drugs.The 51-year-old performer whose given name is Michael Tyler is innocent of all charges, attorney Joel Pearce said after the arraignment in Ascension Parish court in Gonzales, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Baton Rouge.The charges include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence.Pearce said he has not been able to get copies of the two indictments, but they were read aloud in court. Charges also include simple criminal damage...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Attackers#Violent Crime#Tube#Cctv#London Underground
The Independent

'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death

A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew.The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its verdict in the murder-for-hire case against James “Tim” Norman, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.Norman and his nephew, Andre Montgomery, both starred in the long-running OWN reality show about a popular soul-food business founded in the St. Louis area by Robbie Montgomery — Norman’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months for 2016 kidnapping hoax

Sherri Papini has been sentenced to 18 months for carrying out a kidnapping hoax in 2016 that kicked off an expensive and resource-draining multi-agency search across California and stoked racist divisions in the community after she falsely claimed she’d been captured by two Hispanic women.The sentence for the so-called “super mom”, as she was labelled in the press when it was thought that she’d been abducted, was handed down in a Sacramento courtroom on Monday morning.In addition to the prison time, US District Judge William Shubb also ordered that she spend 36 months on supervised probation upon release and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice

Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent.But on Saturday, Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun fatally struck Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according to local authorities.Lucas now faces a murder charge after crime scene technicians said they disproved his initial claim that the shots ricocheted off the dish. The “pristine” bullet could not have deflected off the target before reaching Tate’s chest, officials determined. The only way she could have been struck,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Students watch Queen’s funeral in Charles’s old bedroom

A group of students at the King’s former school said it was “surreal” to be sitting in his old bedroom while watching the Queen’s funeral.Gordonstoun school, in Morayshire, suspended lessons on Monday to allow staff and students to watch the funeral broadcast.King Charles joined the independent school in 1962 and studied there for five years.During that time he became a member of the Coastguard and took part in school plays, winning lead parts in productions such as Macbeth and Pirates of Penzance.He went on to become a school guardian (head boy) in his final year, as well as being a...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: After my dad died, I wanted my own personal Operation London Bridge

During the Queen’s funeral, the Archbishop of Canterbury reminded us that the royal family is a family like any other, plunged into mourning like we all are at various times. The difference, Justin Welby said, was that King and his relatives have had to grieve “in the brightest spotlight”.Seeing King Charles III and his family involved in so much pageantry – filmed and beamed around the world for days – got me thinking about the very public ways that I’ve mourned a parent of my own for the past two months. I lost my dear dad in July. He...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

849K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy