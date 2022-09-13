ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

9-year-old Coloradan hailed as a hero for actions saving mother

By Dillon Thomas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

9-year-old Coloradan hailed as a hero for actions saving her mother 01:37

A child in Longmont has been given the life-saving award by the Longmont Fire Department thanks to her quick actions during an emergency. Bella Johnson, a 9-year-old in Longmont, was recognized by the City of Longmont and UCHealth for helping to save her mother's life.

Brittiny Johnson, Bella's mother, was run over by her own vehicle after the battery died. Brittiny said she did not know how the car shifted out of park, however it rolled backward. The door of the car knocked her over and then the vehicle's tires rolled over her.

"I saw my mom and immediately knew it was going to be pretty serious because the door knocked her down and then ran over her," Bella said. "I went toward her and I saw blood all over her."

"I ended up having a level 5 lacerated liver, meaning it was completely cut in half. I had 16 broken ribs and two collapsed lungs," Brittiny said.

Brittiny also suffered from other injuries as well, including broken bones in her head and back.

Luckily for her, Bella was calm enough to get a phone and call 911. She provided accurate information on where they could be located and firefighter paramedics rushed to the scene.

"Bella did a tremendous job," said Lt. Kevin Blumenshine, a firefighter with Longmont Fire. "(Brittiny) had a tire track across her chest."

Blumenshine said Brittiny was in jeopardy of bleeding out and dying for every minute that went by. He credited Bella's quick response for why her mother is still alive. Brittiny was flown to a local UCHealth hospital where she was given life-saving care.

"If it wasn't for my 9-year-old I wouldn't be here," Brittiny said. "When you see that light and you get another chance, it is pretty incredible."

Bella said she was shocked to be called a hero, but was also honored to be recognized by the Longmont Fire Department and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital for her actions.

"I'm really happy that my mom is okay and doing great. I never expected for this to happen," Bella said.

