California State

Paradise Post

California taxpayers about to get gas refunds. What you need to know

After several months of waiting, Californians who qualify for the state’s gas price relief program could begin seeing payments in October. The $9.5 billion tax refund program will provide one-time payments of up to $1,050 for some families, expected to be sent out between next month and January 2023.
Majority of Californians oppose online sports-betting Prop 27: survey

Most Californians don’t want online sports betting legalized in the state via Proposition 27, according to survey results released Thursday. Fifty-four percent of residents said they would vote “no” on Prop 27, with 34% saying they would vote “yes” on the ballot initiative, according to a phone survey this month by the Public Policy Institute of California, a research non-profit.
‘Memorial Madden Cruiser’ bus here to stay in Tri-Valley

Turning one of the public buses in the Tri-Valley into a “Memorial Madden Cruiser” was only meant to be a temporary way to pay tribute to John Madden’s life and football career. Let it ride for a few weeks and then strip off the large vinyl graphic from the 40-foot bus was the thought.
LIVERMORE, CA

