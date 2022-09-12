Read full article on original website
California taxpayers about to get gas refunds. What you need to know
After several months of waiting, Californians who qualify for the state’s gas price relief program could begin seeing payments in October. The $9.5 billion tax refund program will provide one-time payments of up to $1,050 for some families, expected to be sent out between next month and January 2023.
Another California exodus: Dairy cows leave for greener pastures in Texas, Arizona as farms squeezed
Michael Oosten’s grandparents were dairy farmers in the Netherlands and immigrated to California in the 1920s, starting their own dairy farm in Paramount in 1945 before relocating to bigger farms in Artesia and Bellflower. In the early 1970s, they moved their farm to Chino, but decided to sell it...
Majority of Californians oppose online sports-betting Prop 27: survey
Most Californians don’t want online sports betting legalized in the state via Proposition 27, according to survey results released Thursday. Fifty-four percent of residents said they would vote “no” on Prop 27, with 34% saying they would vote “yes” on the ballot initiative, according to a phone survey this month by the Public Policy Institute of California, a research non-profit.
Bay Area and California job markets slow in big way as economy wobbles
The job markets in the Bay Area and California suffered big slowdowns in the pace of employment gains in August, fresh hints that the economy has begun to wobble amid jolts from inflation and rising interest rates. The Bay Area added 4,400 jobs in August — well below the region’s...
‘Memorial Madden Cruiser’ bus here to stay in Tri-Valley
Turning one of the public buses in the Tri-Valley into a “Memorial Madden Cruiser” was only meant to be a temporary way to pay tribute to John Madden’s life and football career. Let it ride for a few weeks and then strip off the large vinyl graphic from the 40-foot bus was the thought.
