Soccer

Way-too-early 2022 girls soccer Player of the Year watch list

A lot is going to change from now until the end of the season. Championship stories will be written and legacies will be cemented, with plenty of opportunity to script the narrative. For now, NJ Advance Media is looking at the elite players back in the state who have an...
Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Sept. 8-15

Opening week of the 2022 boys soccer season has been a wild one. Over the last several days, we’ve seen plenty of upsets, overtime games, last-second goals and more. Throughout these contests, players from across the state have been putting up jaw-dropping numbers that deserve recognition. Here are our Players of the Week in all 15 conferences across the state.
Top 50 daily boys soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 15

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 15, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Girls Tennis: Group Rankings for Friday, Sept. 16

Teams across the state are starting to separate themselves from one another and make some noise. With that said, check out every group’s new set of rankings just below and if you haven’t already, be sure to look at the updated Top 20 as well (after 3 p.m.).
Metuchen tops North Plainfield for 4th straight win - Girls soccer recap

Senior Charlotte Breen had a goal and an assist to help Metuchen to a fourth straight win with a 3-1 decision over North Plainfield in Metuchen. Sophomore Sarah Hyman and senior Alexandra Lipshutz each had a goal in the first half for Metuchen (4-0) with assists from Breen and senior Cassidy Connors. Sophomore Kaitlyn Connors assisted on Breen’s goal.
METUCHEN, NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

