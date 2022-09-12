ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Area High School Football Schedule

(KFGO/KNFL) Two area high school football games are on the schedule for tonight in the area, followed by another busy Friday in both North Dakota and Minnesota. Mahnomen-Waubun plays at Warroad, and Roseau hosts Parkers Prairie this evening. Here is Friday’s area high school football schedule. North Dakota Class...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified

THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Fargo, ND
Moorhead, MN
Education
Brainerd, MN
Sports
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Moorhead, MN
Fargo, ND
Football
Brainerd, MN
Football
Moorhead, MN
Sports
Moorhead, MN
Football
Fargo, ND
Sports
Brainerd, MN
Education
Fargo, ND
Education
740thefan.com

One dead in car-semi crash in Douglas County

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – An Alexandria man is dead after a collision on State Highway 29 near Carlos. The State Patrol says a car driven by 29-year-old Ryan Halvorson was headed south when the crash with the northbound semi took place, about 2:15 p.m. Wed. The truck driver was...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
740thefan.com

Johnny Carino’s in Fargo closes suddenly

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Another restaurant in Fargo has closed. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking about unused...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Senior Football#Senior Captain#Night Game#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Brainerd High School#Sanford Hospital#Caringbridge
740thefan.com

Kollie found guilty in murder of Jupiter Paulsen

FARGO (KFGO) – Arthur Kollie has been found guilty of murdering 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen. After a short deliberation Thursday afternoon, the jury found Kollie guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery in the June 4, 2021 killing of Paulsen. During closing arguments, Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Youngren...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Closing arguments expected Thursday morning in Kollie murder trial

FARGO (KFGO) – On the final day of witness testimony, Arthur Kollie’s attorney called the accused killer’s sister to the stand as well as counselors and employees from Fraser, where Kollie was seeking assistance as part of the nonprofit’s transitional services program. The drop-in center manager,...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota

FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy