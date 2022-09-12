Read full article on original website
Area High School Football Schedule
(KFGO/KNFL) Two area high school football games are on the schedule for tonight in the area, followed by another busy Friday in both North Dakota and Minnesota. Mahnomen-Waubun plays at Warroad, and Roseau hosts Parkers Prairie this evening. Here is Friday’s area high school football schedule. North Dakota Class...
Williston man arrested following pursuit in West Fargo, found hiding in field
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A Williston man is in jail in Fargo after leading West Fargo Police on a pursuit late Tues. night. Officers tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation in the 800 block of 40th Ave. E. The vehicle went westbound into Cass County. Deputies...
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
Man killed in two-vehicle collision in Grand Forks County
THOMPSON, N.D (KFGO) – One man was killed in a head-on collision Tues. morning about six miles east of Thompson. The State Patrol says an eastbound car crossed the center line on a Grand Forks County road and ran into a westbound pickup. The driver of the pickup, a...
One dead in car-semi crash in Douglas County
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – An Alexandria man is dead after a collision on State Highway 29 near Carlos. The State Patrol says a car driven by 29-year-old Ryan Halvorson was headed south when the crash with the northbound semi took place, about 2:15 p.m. Wed. The truck driver was...
Johnny Carino’s in Fargo closes suddenly
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Another restaurant in Fargo has closed. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking about unused...
Person of interest sought by Fargo police after package of commercial grade fireworks left at homeless shelter
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are looking for Barbara Poitra, wanted for questioning after a suspicious package was found by staff at the Gladys Ray Shelter in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South Wednesday afternoon. The Red River Valley SWAT bomb squad was deployed and the package, identified...
Fargo Fire and Police Departments investigating series of downtown dumpster fires overnight
FARGO (KFGO) – The police and fire departments are investigating a string of fires in downtown Fargo early Thursday. Firefighters responded to 3 fires within a half-hour, all in the same general area and not far from the fire department’s headquarters. The first fire was in a dumpster...
Kollie found guilty in murder of Jupiter Paulsen
FARGO (KFGO) – Arthur Kollie has been found guilty of murdering 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen. After a short deliberation Thursday afternoon, the jury found Kollie guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery in the June 4, 2021 killing of Paulsen. During closing arguments, Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Youngren...
Closing arguments expected Thursday morning in Kollie murder trial
FARGO (KFGO) – On the final day of witness testimony, Arthur Kollie’s attorney called the accused killer’s sister to the stand as well as counselors and employees from Fraser, where Kollie was seeking assistance as part of the nonprofit’s transitional services program. The drop-in center manager,...
Fargo Human Rights Commission recommends hiring outside firm to investigate police shootings
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Human Rights Commission unanimously approved a motion to ask the City Commission to hire an independent firm to investigate the recent fatal police shootings of two men. The request was made by local activist Wess Philome. He questions the findings by Attorney General Drew...
Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota
FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
