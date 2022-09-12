Read full article on original website
H.Bernard
4d ago
This guy murdered my cousin over $40. He must pay for his crime with man and God. Keep him locked up Greenville County.
Reply(2)
14
Islandgrl
3d ago
He's getting the same treatment right now, looks like he may be losing weight too, no more late night trips to the fridge or anywhere! I hope he enjoys all the perks, especially showering with strangers and pooping in from of each other! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Deputies looking for suspects after fight between women at Greenville County ice cream shop
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A fight caught on camera involving women at a Greenville County ice cream shop has deputies asking for help identifying the suspects. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying three people shown assaulting a couple outside of Bruster’s Ice Cream, on Woodruff Road, according to a Facebook post.
FOX Carolina
Bond denied for one suspect after mother of two-year-old twins shot, killed in argument
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a mother of two-year-old twins was killed on Tuesday night after an argument. Deputies initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner’s office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb later passed from her injuries around 10:30 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Woman, man charged after ongoing dispute led to Greenville woman's death, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have been arrested after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Greenville County. Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb, 24, died at a hospital after being shot on Staunton Bridge Road, according to the coroner. Deputies said on Thursday morning Dione Griffith Dobbs, 52,...
Reward increase following deadly shooting in Spartanburg
Officials and family members announced the increase in reward money following a deadly shooting in Spartanburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
WYFF4.com
Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
FOX Carolina
Missing, endangered woman in Anderson Co. found safe, deputies say
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman has been found safe. Deputies said 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Burrous was believed to be without her phone and medication. On...
GCSO investigating fatal shooting, victim identified
Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies are conducting an investigation after a woman was brought by a private vehicle to Greenville Memorial just before 9 PM Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Greenville home; suspect in custody, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead Friday inside a Greenville home, according to Sgt. Johnathan Bragg. Bragg said officers were called to the home on Nichol Street just after 11 p.m. for a stabbing. He said when officers arrived, they found...
Sylva Herald
Whittier woman faces multiple charges after warrant is served at her home
On Friday, Sept. 9, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home of Belinda Smiddy Byrd Webb in the Whittier community, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
FOX Carolina
Passenger dies after driver hits fence in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a driver ran off the road and hit a fence. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. on White Horse Road Extension on Wednesday. The driver of a Honda SUV traveled...
Hacker arrested in Greenville after ordering 70K worth of phones
North Charleston Police have arrested a man for hacking the City of Greenville’s Verizon Business Account and having nearly $70,000 worth phones delivered to a hotel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Shooting in Asheville leaves one injured, deputies say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department detectives say they responded to a shooting that left one man injured. Police said the shooting took place at the 200 block of Deaverview Road around 6 p.m. Monday. Officers said, when the authorities arrived on the scene, they found a man who...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
Family of woman killed in Anderson Co. deputy-involved crash files wrongful death suit
The family of a woman who died in an April crash involving an Anderson County deputy filed a wrongful death lawsuit against that deputy and the sheriff's office.
Man injured during shooting in Asheville
A man was injured during a shooting Monday evening in Asheville.
Crews recover pilot’s body, plane from Lake Hartwell
Crews have recovered the body of a pilot who was killed when a plane crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
FOX Carolina
Crews put out flames at home in Five Forks Wednesday night
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Five Forks area of Simpsonville Wednesday night. The fire happened to a home on Kenton Court, right off of Batesville Road. Crews on scene said no one was injured. Stay tuned as we work to learn what...
Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office warned the public on Thursday of an ongoing scam where callers identify themselves as employees of the sheriff's office.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina day care workers accused of putting frozen icepacks inside the clothing of children
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two now-former Upstate day care workers stand accused of putting frozen, homemade icepacks inside the clothing of two children. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall have been charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to James Paris with Fountain Inn Police Department. According to...
Comments / 8