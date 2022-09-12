ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Nottingham MD

Police searching for suspect vehicle after shots fired on I-95

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Cecil County this morning. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray SUV. After the shot was fired, the SUV continued traveling northbound on I-95. The victim told state...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision

Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Delaware State Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery

MILLSBORO, DE - Delaware State Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro on Wednesday evening. On September 14, 2022, around 6:15 p.m., troopers responded to the River Winds community in Oak Orchard regarding a shooting. The investigation showed that two armed...
MILLSBORO, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Young Man Murdered In Broad Daylight

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 30-year-old Lamar Washington suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Anyone with information about this incident...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Former Trooper to Plead Guilty in Warehouse Package Thefts

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance...
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Airlifted After Reportedly Being Shot In Bear Early Thursday

Just before 4:20, Thursday morning rescue crews were dispatched to a home in the unit block of E Weald Avenue for reports of a shooting. Initial reports from the scene indicate that one person was airlifted via Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 just after 4:40 am. Residents tell...
BEAR, DE
Nottingham MD

Middle River man charged with attempted murder following shooting at Eastern Shore restaurant

SALISBURY, MD—Salisbury police have charged a Middle River man with attempted murder following an altercation that took place earlier this month on the Eastern Shore. At just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the Cook Out restaurant, located at 1115 S. Salisbury Boulevard, for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Officers were also dispatched to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional for a victim who had allegedly been shot.
SALISBURY, MD
WKRC

Mother and three children shot dead by father in murder-suicide

ELK MILLS, Md. (WJZ/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Saturday as parents Marcus Edward Milligan,...
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WATERS EDGE CONDOMINIUMS

(Newark, DE, 19702) On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Waters Edge Condominiums in reference to a single vehicle collision. When officers and fireboard personnel arrived at...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle - area woman assaulted during home invasion

New Castle County Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery at the Pine Valley Apartments near the 13/40 split. A 51-year-old woman told police that someone who was armed with a gun forced his way through her apartment door shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday, assaulted her and stole some cash. The woman needed hospital treatment and was later released.
firststateupdate.com

Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion

On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
NBC Washington

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
GAMBRILLS, MD
