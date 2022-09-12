Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Police searching for suspect vehicle after shots fired on I-95
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Cecil County this morning. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray SUV. After the shot was fired, the SUV continued traveling northbound on I-95. The victim told state...
Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio
NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says
Amanda DeGuio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision
Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
One person injured in house fire in Harford County
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company are investigating a house fire that happened in Harford County Thursday night.
WBOC
Delaware State Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery
MILLSBORO, DE - Delaware State Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro on Wednesday evening. On September 14, 2022, around 6:15 p.m., troopers responded to the River Winds community in Oak Orchard regarding a shooting. The investigation showed that two armed...
Officials: Fatal shooting of family of 5 at Maryland home was murder-suicide
The sheriff's office says a man called 911 on Friday morning to report that three children and a woman had been fatally shot and he planned to kill himself.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Young Man Murdered In Broad Daylight
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 30-year-old Lamar Washington suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Anyone with information about this incident...
Driver crashes into day care building in West Philadelphia
Chopper 6 over the scene showed the vehicle suffered severe front-end damage.
WBOC
Former Trooper to Plead Guilty in Warehouse Package Thefts
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifted After Reportedly Being Shot In Bear Early Thursday
Just before 4:20, Thursday morning rescue crews were dispatched to a home in the unit block of E Weald Avenue for reports of a shooting. Initial reports from the scene indicate that one person was airlifted via Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 just after 4:40 am. Residents tell...
Man abducted by 3 armed men, shot in Southwest Philadelphia
Police say the kidnapped victim was shot three times by one of the suspects before the vehicle they were riding in crashed.
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
Nottingham MD
Middle River man charged with attempted murder following shooting at Eastern Shore restaurant
SALISBURY, MD—Salisbury police have charged a Middle River man with attempted murder following an altercation that took place earlier this month on the Eastern Shore. At just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the Cook Out restaurant, located at 1115 S. Salisbury Boulevard, for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Officers were also dispatched to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional for a victim who had allegedly been shot.
WDEL 1150AM
Second fatal shooting in Wilmington this week kills 19-year-old man
A 19-year-old man has died following the second fatal shooting in Wilmington in 26 hours. Wilmington Police said the man was shot at about 5:38 p.m. near the 900 block of North Spruce Street in the East Side neighborhood of Wilmington on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was taken to...
WKRC
Mother and three children shot dead by father in murder-suicide
ELK MILLS, Md. (WJZ/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Saturday as parents Marcus Edward Milligan,...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WATERS EDGE CONDOMINIUMS
(Newark, DE, 19702) On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Waters Edge Condominiums in reference to a single vehicle collision. When officers and fireboard personnel arrived at...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle - area woman assaulted during home invasion
New Castle County Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery at the Pine Valley Apartments near the 13/40 split. A 51-year-old woman told police that someone who was armed with a gun forced his way through her apartment door shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday, assaulted her and stole some cash. The woman needed hospital treatment and was later released.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion
On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
WUSA9
