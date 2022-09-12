Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
Cenla Community Job Fair, September 17th
September 17th, 11am-4pm, the Cenla Community Job Fair hosted by the Alexandria Mall & Sponsored by. Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce & Rapides Early Childhood Network. Come apply at these hiring business:. Alexandria Police Department. Alexandria Fire Department. Christus St. Frances Cabrini. Winn Correctional Center. Atlas Home Service. US...
kalb.com
Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown
An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
kalb.com
AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Mayor Candidates Face Off in a Forum
Alexandria mayor candidates faced off against one another last night at a forum where they shared their ideas for the future of the city. ABC 31 News Joel Massey was there and has this report. The Greater Central Louisiana Realtors Association hosted a forum for Alexandria mayor candidates at Alexandria...
avoyellestoday.com
APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
kalb.com
Inmate dies at Oakdale prison
OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - An inmate has died at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I, according to details released by the Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was found unresponsive on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was unable to be revived. Palencia was sentenced in...
kalb.com
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Police Lieutenant Kenny Rachal, who was fired from the department back in June of 2020 for what the city called a “personnel matter,” has been reinstated after a nearly eight-hour hearing in front of the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. The board voted unanimously 5-0 for Rachal’s reinstation.
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
kalb.com
2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested following a shooting inside a store on Monroe Street on Friday, Sept. 9. The Alexandria Police Department said Avantay Craig Bell, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. Shewaun Butler, 21, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
kalb.com
APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and is seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
Louisiana dog owner charged in pit bull attack
The owner of several pit bulls is being charged after his dogs allegedly attacked a 59-year-old who was walking near the dog owner's home in the Sunset area.
cenlanow.com
kalb.com
Two trial dates lined up for suspects in Deven Brooks homicide
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects accused in the death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball, appeared before Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard for hearings Thursday, Sept. 15. The court set trial dates for Terrance Lavalais and Tremaine Veal, who each face one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Brooks.
KPLC TV
FCI Oakdale I inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead at scene
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning. Life-saving measures were attempted by responding staff, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene, according...
cenlanow.com
Paragon Casino Resort hosts T.I. and more this fall
Marksville, La. – (Sept. 12, 2022) Flights of fancy and the start of hunting season are the order of the day at Paragon Casino Resort this fall, with a packed slate of events for guests and fans of all ages. Take a day trip with your family to explore the many amenities that Paragon Casino Resort has to offer or watch rapper and entrepreneur T.I. hit the Mári Show Room stage in October. No matter the reason, Paragon Casino Resort has entertainment options for everyone this fall.
