ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

Related
klax-tv.com

Cenla Community Job Fair, September 17th

September 17th, 11am-4pm, the Cenla Community Job Fair hosted by the Alexandria Mall & Sponsored by. Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce & Rapides Early Childhood Network. Come apply at these hiring business:. Alexandria Police Department. Alexandria Fire Department. Christus St. Frances Cabrini. Winn Correctional Center. Atlas Home Service. US...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
MANSURA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown

An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Alexandria, LA
Education
Alexandria, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Alexandria, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Mayor Candidates Face Off in a Forum

Alexandria mayor candidates faced off against one another last night at a forum where they shared their ideas for the future of the city. ABC 31 News Joel Massey was there and has this report. The Greater Central Louisiana Realtors Association hosted a forum for Alexandria mayor candidates at Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
MANSURA, LA
kalb.com

Inmate dies at Oakdale prison

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - An inmate has died at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I, according to details released by the Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was found unresponsive on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was unable to be revived. Palencia was sentenced in...
OAKDALE, LA
kalb.com

Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Police Lieutenant Kenny Rachal, who was fired from the department back in June of 2020 for what the city called a “personnel matter,” has been reinstated after a nearly eight-hour hearing in front of the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. The board voted unanimously 5-0 for Rachal’s reinstation.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Attempted Suicide#Lcu#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Suicide Awareness Event#Christians
Calcasieu Parish News

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested following a shooting inside a store on Monroe Street on Friday, Sept. 9. The Alexandria Police Department said Avantay Craig Bell, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. Shewaun Butler, 21, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and is seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
cenlanow.com

APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Two trial dates lined up for suspects in Deven Brooks homicide

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects accused in the death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball, appeared before Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard for hearings Thursday, Sept. 15. The court set trial dates for Terrance Lavalais and Tremaine Veal, who each face one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Brooks.
BALL, LA
KPLC TV

FCI Oakdale I inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead at scene

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning. Life-saving measures were attempted by responding staff, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene, according...
OAKDALE, LA
cenlanow.com

Paragon Casino Resort hosts T.I. and more this fall

Marksville, La. – (Sept. 12, 2022) Flights of fancy and the start of hunting season are the order of the day at Paragon Casino Resort this fall, with a packed slate of events for guests and fans of all ages. Take a day trip with your family to explore the many amenities that Paragon Casino Resort has to offer or watch rapper and entrepreneur T.I. hit the Mári Show Room stage in October. No matter the reason, Paragon Casino Resort has entertainment options for everyone this fall.
MARKSVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy