ESPN analyst all but accuses Cardinals’ Albert Pujols of cheating
The St. Louis Cardinals have been receiving a lot of media coverage lately, in large part due to Albert Pujols’ pursuit of 700 home runs. Lately, members of the media have begun taking subtle, and not so subtle, shots at Pujols, saying that his recent hot stretch can only be explained by one thing: steroids.
Cardinals: Yankees pitching coach fires back at Jordan Montgomery
After less than flattering comments, New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake fires back at St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Last week, new St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery credited the organization for trusting him to throw his fastball more … and at the same time, took a shot at his former team, the New York Yankees, who he said “didn’t really have much faith in my heater.”
Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Odds for Friday, September 16 (Back LA on Road)
Once again, the Dodgers are matched up with an NL West rival, facing off against the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers are nearly a lock to be the No.1 seed in the playoffs, but still have a few more games to clinch the top spot. Los Angeles is coming off...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Padres Continue to Own Bumgarner)
If you’re an avid reader of my No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets then you know I went two-for-two yesterday and that I promise every weekend to buy you your first round of drinks when you go out. There is no better way to get things started on a Friday night than to cash a bet after one inning out at the bar and get your first drink on me.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cardinals: Yankees manager responds to Jordan Montgomery’s criticism
Yankees manager Aaron Boone responded to St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery’s criticism of his time in New York. At this point, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery’s criticism of his former team, the New York Yankees, is well documented. He revealed that the organization didn’t have much faith in his fastball while adamantly stating that his new team has much more confidence in his ability to throw the heater.
Yankees have tough roster decision to make on slugging third baseman
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have a very tough roster call to make about Chappy. No, not that Chappy. Slugging third baseman Andres Chaparro will need protection before the offseason Rule 5 Draft, and he’ll require a much more difficult judgment than Aroldis Chapman when all the offseason dust settles.
