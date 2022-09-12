ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MA

communityadvocate.com

Brian D. Harrington, 68, of Hudson

– Brian David Harrington, 68, of Hudson, MA, died on Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2022 after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his father David S. Harrington, his mother Frances (Harrington) Sousa, and his brother Michael D. Harrington. Brian attended Christ the King and St. Michael’s schools until his sophomore...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough High’s band marches past summer camp and toward fall season

MARLBOROUGH – If you drove by the Whitcomb Middle School in mid-August, you would see 45 Marlborough High School and eighth grade musicians marching through the summer heat in preparation for the upcoming season. A yearly tradition, the camp welcomes musicians from eighth to 12th grade for about a...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough Food Truck and Arts Festival this weekend

MARLBOROUGH – Celebrate the final weekend of summer with a visit to the Marlborough Food Truck and Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We are thrilled to be back this year with the Food Truck and Arts Festival,” said Meredith Harris, executive director for the Marlborough Economic Development Corp., which is co-sponsoring the event with WooTrucks. “This is the second year that we have been able to include the artist vendors and live music with help from a state cultural grant, and we could not be more excited about that.
communityadvocate.com

Applefest activities will include fireworks on Saturday

NORTHBOROUGH – A firework show will be part of Applefest this year. Applefest is geared to kick off tomorrow, and festivities will stretch through the weekend. During Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, Applefest Committee Chair Michelle Gillespie said people have asked why the fireworks were not listed in the Applefest guide.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Carol S. Droege, 59, formerly of Marlborough

Watchung, NJ – Carol Suzanne Droege (Van Lingen) departed this life on Sunday morning September 4, 2022, her birthday, surrounded by her loving family. Born September 4, 1963, Carol grew up in Marlborough, Massachusetts and through all of her life’s journeys, she was always foremost a proud Marlborough Panther.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Angeline I. Burnett, 93, of Hudson

– Angeline (Angie) Isabelle Burnett nee Thomas passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022 from old age. Angie was born on a farm in Neillsville, Wisconsin June 5, 1929, to Theresa and Merritt Thomas. At the age of 18, she moved to Minneapolis where she went to secretarial school. She worked her way up to executive secretary at the Northern States Power Company before leaving to start a family. She later worked as a secretary for Bloomington Public Schools for over 25 years.
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough talks extension of free school lunches

NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough school leaders recently celebrated the extension of free school lunches. In July, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a one-year extension of School Meals for All for this school year after a federal program expired. “I highlight that and emphasize that because I hope it will continue infinitely...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson Supt. Marco Rodrigues announces retirement in June

HUDSON – Hudson Public Schools Superintendent Marco Rodrigues announced his plans to retire at the end of June 2023 in a letter sent out to families. “My decision to close this chapter of my professional career has not been easy, nor has it been without a lot of deep reflection and soul searching,” Rodrigues said in the letter shared with the Community Advocate.
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police respond to bus crash on South Quinsigamond

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department is responding to a crash involving a school bus. About an hour ago, Shrewsbury police posted on Facebook that South Quinsigamond Avenue was closed between Ridgeland Road and Oak Street. Shrewsbury police urged drivers to seek an alternate route. In an email to...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough police log, Sept. 16 edition

8:41 a.m. Arrested, Rachel E. Devine, 35, of 16 Felton St., Waltham, for possess Class C drug (3 cts), possess Class B drug, possess Class A drug (2 cts). 10:53 a.m. Arrested, Esdras David Ramos Pacheco, 23, of 119 Elm St., Apt. 1R, Marlborough, on warrant, identity theft. 11:44 a.m....
MARLBOROUGH, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA

Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
communityadvocate.com

George B. Harrington, 73, of Grafton

– George B. Harrington, 73, passed away at home September 8, 2022 following an illness. His wife of 47 years, Dora M. (LeBlanc) Harrington predeceased him in 2019. George is survived by three daughters, Barbara E. Gannon, Linda M. Rioux and her husband William Rioux, Melissa A. Mahlert and her husband Donald R. Mahlert and his son Joseph E. Harrington and his longtime partner Audra Becker. His grandchildren: Rachel and Timothy Rioux, Raymond and Christopher Gannon, Joshua and Johnathan Harrington and Jocelyn Hackathon. He is also survived by his brother Edson Harrington and was predeceased by his brother Joseph Harrington.
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Main Street bridge repairs begins Sept. 19 in Hudson

HUDSON – The bridge on Main Street will be under repair starting on Sept 19. While westbound traffic will be allowed through the construction site between Main and Houghton streets, eastbound traffic will be detoured. The repair of the bridge is estimated to take 90 days. Main St. bridge...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury man pleads guilty in connection to 2018 killing

WORCESTER – A Shrewsbury man will serve between 18 to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, pleaded guilty in Worcester Superior Court today in connection to the 2018 killing of Marlene Bleau, according to a press release from Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.
SHREWSBURY, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police log, Sept. 16 edition

8:21 a.m. Eastwood Rd. B&E residential. 10:42 a.m. Avalon Way. Suspicious person/MV. 1:58 p.m. Jill Cir. Harassment. 3:40 p.m. Hillcrest Ave. Animal complaint. 3:47 p.m. Gale Ave./Oak St. Well-being check. 5:04 p.m. Arrested, Barry W. Spadafora, 43, of 70 Fire Rd. 12, Lunenburg, for op MV with license suspended, marked...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough to request more special education funding

WESTBOROUGH – An article in this fall’s Town Meeting from the School Committee will ask for additional funds for special education out-of-district costs. The question is how much. During the Sept. 7 meeting, School Committee members discussed the issue with Superintendent Amber Bock and Director of Finance and...
WESTBOROUGH, MA

