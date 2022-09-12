Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Brian D. Harrington, 68, of Hudson
– Brian David Harrington, 68, of Hudson, MA, died on Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2022 after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his father David S. Harrington, his mother Frances (Harrington) Sousa, and his brother Michael D. Harrington. Brian attended Christ the King and St. Michael’s schools until his sophomore...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough High’s band marches past summer camp and toward fall season
MARLBOROUGH – If you drove by the Whitcomb Middle School in mid-August, you would see 45 Marlborough High School and eighth grade musicians marching through the summer heat in preparation for the upcoming season. A yearly tradition, the camp welcomes musicians from eighth to 12th grade for about a...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Food Truck and Arts Festival this weekend
MARLBOROUGH – Celebrate the final weekend of summer with a visit to the Marlborough Food Truck and Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We are thrilled to be back this year with the Food Truck and Arts Festival,” said Meredith Harris, executive director for the Marlborough Economic Development Corp., which is co-sponsoring the event with WooTrucks. “This is the second year that we have been able to include the artist vendors and live music with help from a state cultural grant, and we could not be more excited about that.
communityadvocate.com
Applefest activities will include fireworks on Saturday
NORTHBOROUGH – A firework show will be part of Applefest this year. Applefest is geared to kick off tomorrow, and festivities will stretch through the weekend. During Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, Applefest Committee Chair Michelle Gillespie said people have asked why the fireworks were not listed in the Applefest guide.
communityadvocate.com
Carol S. Droege, 59, formerly of Marlborough
Watchung, NJ – Carol Suzanne Droege (Van Lingen) departed this life on Sunday morning September 4, 2022, her birthday, surrounded by her loving family. Born September 4, 1963, Carol grew up in Marlborough, Massachusetts and through all of her life’s journeys, she was always foremost a proud Marlborough Panther.
communityadvocate.com
Angeline I. Burnett, 93, of Hudson
– Angeline (Angie) Isabelle Burnett nee Thomas passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022 from old age. Angie was born on a farm in Neillsville, Wisconsin June 5, 1929, to Theresa and Merritt Thomas. At the age of 18, she moved to Minneapolis where she went to secretarial school. She worked her way up to executive secretary at the Northern States Power Company before leaving to start a family. She later worked as a secretary for Bloomington Public Schools for over 25 years.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough talks extension of free school lunches
NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough school leaders recently celebrated the extension of free school lunches. In July, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a one-year extension of School Meals for All for this school year after a federal program expired. “I highlight that and emphasize that because I hope it will continue infinitely...
communityadvocate.com
Seeking approval for building project, Westborough library hosts open house
WESTBOROUGH – Every two weeks, Diana and Jason Lickider, along with their daughter, Cora, come to the Westborough Public Library. Here, they can borrow everything from books to a power washer. “We love it here,” said Diana. On the evening of Sept. 9, the Lickiders were at the...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Supt. Marco Rodrigues announces retirement in June
HUDSON – Hudson Public Schools Superintendent Marco Rodrigues announced his plans to retire at the end of June 2023 in a letter sent out to families. “My decision to close this chapter of my professional career has not been easy, nor has it been without a lot of deep reflection and soul searching,” Rodrigues said in the letter shared with the Community Advocate.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police respond to bus crash on South Quinsigamond
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department is responding to a crash involving a school bus. About an hour ago, Shrewsbury police posted on Facebook that South Quinsigamond Avenue was closed between Ridgeland Road and Oak Street. Shrewsbury police urged drivers to seek an alternate route. In an email to...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Sept. 16 edition
8:41 a.m. Arrested, Rachel E. Devine, 35, of 16 Felton St., Waltham, for possess Class C drug (3 cts), possess Class B drug, possess Class A drug (2 cts). 10:53 a.m. Arrested, Esdras David Ramos Pacheco, 23, of 119 Elm St., Apt. 1R, Marlborough, on warrant, identity theft. 11:44 a.m....
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
communityadvocate.com
George B. Harrington, 73, of Grafton
– George B. Harrington, 73, passed away at home September 8, 2022 following an illness. His wife of 47 years, Dora M. (LeBlanc) Harrington predeceased him in 2019. George is survived by three daughters, Barbara E. Gannon, Linda M. Rioux and her husband William Rioux, Melissa A. Mahlert and her husband Donald R. Mahlert and his son Joseph E. Harrington and his longtime partner Audra Becker. His grandchildren: Rachel and Timothy Rioux, Raymond and Christopher Gannon, Joshua and Johnathan Harrington and Jocelyn Hackathon. He is also survived by his brother Edson Harrington and was predeceased by his brother Joseph Harrington.
communityadvocate.com
Main Street bridge repairs begins Sept. 19 in Hudson
HUDSON – The bridge on Main Street will be under repair starting on Sept 19. While westbound traffic will be allowed through the construction site between Main and Houghton streets, eastbound traffic will be detoured. The repair of the bridge is estimated to take 90 days. Main St. bridge...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury man pleads guilty in connection to 2018 killing
WORCESTER – A Shrewsbury man will serve between 18 to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, pleaded guilty in Worcester Superior Court today in connection to the 2018 killing of Marlene Bleau, according to a press release from Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
communityadvocate.com
Man charged following altercation at former Regal Cinemas involving machete
WESTBOROUGH – A Shrewsbury man faces charges after he allegedly cut another man with a machete during an altercation at the former Regal Cinemas. On Sept. 13 at about 6:30 p.m., Westborough police responded to a report an altercation at the former Regal Cinemas at 233 Turnpike Road involving two men.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Sept. 16 edition
8:21 a.m. Eastwood Rd. B&E residential. 10:42 a.m. Avalon Way. Suspicious person/MV. 1:58 p.m. Jill Cir. Harassment. 3:40 p.m. Hillcrest Ave. Animal complaint. 3:47 p.m. Gale Ave./Oak St. Well-being check. 5:04 p.m. Arrested, Barry W. Spadafora, 43, of 70 Fire Rd. 12, Lunenburg, for op MV with license suspended, marked...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough to request more special education funding
WESTBOROUGH – An article in this fall’s Town Meeting from the School Committee will ask for additional funds for special education out-of-district costs. The question is how much. During the Sept. 7 meeting, School Committee members discussed the issue with Superintendent Amber Bock and Director of Finance and...
