MARLBOROUGH – Celebrate the final weekend of summer with a visit to the Marlborough Food Truck and Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We are thrilled to be back this year with the Food Truck and Arts Festival,” said Meredith Harris, executive director for the Marlborough Economic Development Corp., which is co-sponsoring the event with WooTrucks. “This is the second year that we have been able to include the artist vendors and live music with help from a state cultural grant, and we could not be more excited about that.

1 DAY AGO