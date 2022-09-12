Read full article on original website
Take a look inside the orange & blue house of Broncos superfan 'Crush'
The Denver Broncos first home game is sure to see a lot of diehard fans in orange and blue. But one fan really sticks out from the rest. Danielle Pursley has been a Broncos fan since birth and makes sure everyone in her neighborhood knows. She's lived in her house in Windsor for 15 years and when it needed a new paint job, she jumped at the chance to paint it her favorite colors. "I said well if I'm going to paint the house I might as well paint it the color I want -- which was orange and...
