ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Spike in passenger numbers at Tube stations near Buckingham Palace

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTCUm_0hs19foT00

London Underground stations near Buckingham Palace are experiencing a surge in demand as thousands of people travel to pay their respects to the Queen.

Transport for London (TfL) told the PA news agency that 29,307 people passed through St James’s Park station on Saturday.

That was more than two and a half times the total of 10,942 a week earlier.

Other Tube stations that saw a spike in numbers on Saturday include Green Park (up 80% to 102,518), Hyde Park Corner (up 78% to 14,564) and Charing Cross (up 64% to 40,119).

High demand continued on Sunday, with passenger numbers up week-on-week at stations such as St James’s Park (up 156% to 25,236), Hyde Park Corner (up 140% to 18,865), Green Park (up 59% to 63,793) and Charing Cross (up 55% to 28,645).

Transport bosses are warning that London will experience “unprecedented travel demand” in the coming days due to the Queen’s lying in state and her funeral.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen to leave Buckingham Palace for final time as lying in state begins

The King and his sons will walk behind the Queen’s coffin as she leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for hours.
U.K.
newschain

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform. Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#London Tube#Linus Travel#Green Park#Transport For London#Uk#London Underground#St James#Charing Cross
newschain

Mourners visiting London for Queen’s funeral urged to stay for lunch

Mourners travelling to London by train for the Queen’s funeral are being urged to stay for lunch to avoid overcrowding. There are fears that a “New Year’s Eve-type mass exodus” after the funeral cortege leaves Westminster will cause severe congestion at Tube and mainline stations, a rail industry source told the PA news agency.
U.K.
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

Mourners queue overnight for lying in state as King has day of reflection

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties. Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
newschain

Queen’s funeral to be screened on ‘doorstep’ of Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on a big screen in the park on the “doorstep” of her “beloved” residence in the Scottish capital. Council leaders in Edinburgh have announced Monday’s state funeral will be screened in Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
U.K.
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
newschain

Lying in state queue 24 hours long as overnight temperatures look set to fall

People are expected to queue for 24 hours from Friday evening to see the Queen lying in state and the Government has warned “overnight temperatures will be cold”. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s (DCMS) online tracker says the expected wait time is more than 24 hours, warning of chilly temperatures as people queue from Southwark Park in south-east London to pay their respects to the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, about five miles away.
newschain

Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
newschain

Russia forced to import North Korean military kit, Ministry of Defence says

Vladimir Putin’s forces are being forced to source equipment from North Korea and Iran as the impacts of sanctions and military losses in Ukraine bite, defence experts believe. British defence intelligence analysts think that Moscow is “increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states” as its own stockpiles are...
MILITARY
newschain

Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures

A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
POLITICS
newschain

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on retreating Russian troops

Ukrainian troops have piled pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of a counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army had taken control of...
MILITARY
newschain

Bank expected to unveil big rate hike on Thursday

Markets think the Bank of England will unveil the biggest hike in interest rates for over three decades when its decision makers gather for a delayed meeting. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to increase rates by 0.75 percentage points to 2.5%. It would be the highest interest rate...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy