MIAMI - This week's CBS4 Nat Moore trophy nominee features a family affair at Palmetto High School. Twin brothers Bobby Washington Junior and Robby Washington are the sons of one of the most dominant high school football players in Miami-Dade County history. If you've been around South Florida for a while and you've followed local high school football. You might have heard of the name Bobby Washington. Twenty years ago, he was one of the biggest high school recruits ever in South Florida, who wanted to play for his hometown Canes but never got the chance. But guess what? Today, his two...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO