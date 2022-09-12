Read full article on original website
Miami football keys from Texas AM site Gig Em Gazette
Ahead of the Miami football game against Texas A&M on Saturday our partner site Gig ‘Em Gazette answered a few questions about the Aggies. The big news out of College Station is the switch from Haynes King to Max Johnson at quarterback. Texas A&M was anemic offensively last week.
Weather proves to be only obstacle for Miami Central football
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Once Miami Central High School, the fourth-ranked team in the nation according the SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated Power 25, got rolling on Thursday night, the Rockets were unstoppable. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins had two short-yard touchdown runs, and running back Ean Pope ...
calleochonews.com
Miami Hurricanes rankings are taking a hit despite big wins
The Miami Hurricanes might just have a winning shot in the next game. The second half was all that the Miami Hurricanes needed as they defeated Southern Mississippi 30-7 on Saturday. Miami's offense featured a balanced attack for the second game in a row. Miami gained 190 yards on the ground on 43 attempts, and Tyler Van Dyke completed 19 of his 30 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.
SF Marcus Allen Talks Miami Visit, Relationship With Jim Larrañaga
2024 SF Marcus Allen updates his recruitment
Texas AM loss cost Miami football and Aggies College Gameday appearance
The loss by Texas A&M to Appalachian State on Saturday cost the Aggies the chance to host ESPN College Gameday on Saturday in College Station. The Miami football team would have also benefitted from being the primary focus of the top college football pregame show. College Gameday will be at Appalachian State.
Nat Moore Trophy nominees Palmetto High's twin brothers Bobby and Robby carry on dad's legacy
MIAMI - This week's CBS4 Nat Moore trophy nominee features a family affair at Palmetto High School. Twin brothers Bobby Washington Junior and Robby Washington are the sons of one of the most dominant high school football players in Miami-Dade County history. If you've been around South Florida for a while and you've followed local high school football. You might have heard of the name Bobby Washington. Twenty years ago, he was one of the biggest high school recruits ever in South Florida, who wanted to play for his hometown Canes but never got the chance. But guess what? Today, his two...
sflcn.com
Music Festivals in Miami Fall 2022
MIAMI – Florida is home to some of the best music festivals in the country. From hip-hop and EDM to alternative and Latin, there is something for everyone. Islanders can expect to get a good dose of drinking and dancing at any of these major Miami music festivals. So don’t be shy, branch out and find a festival that you think looks like a lot of fun.
flkeysnews.com
‘Katy is a fighter.’ What a badly injured teen soccer star faces after Keys boat crash
An Our Lady of Lourdes senior who was seriously injured in a Labor Day weekend boating crash off the Keys that killed her friend remains unconscious and continues to fight for her life, according to people raising money for her medical bills. Katerina “Katy” Puig, 17, was among 12 teens...
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Miami
The Magic City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
miamionthecheap.com
Brightline offers free and cheap rides to and from stations
Brightline riders can take advantage of a new service: free or cheap shuttle rides to and from the train’s South Florida stations. The service called Brightline+ offers riders service from their home, office or event venue to the Brightline station. Here is how it works:. How to book a...
floridapolitics.com
Miami Springs Councilwoman Jacky Bravo endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade Commission
The nod from Bravo marks is the 15th individual endorsement Cabrera has received. Miami Springs Councilwoman Jacky Bravo wants to see government relations specialist Kevin Marino Cabrera on the Miami-Dade County Commission. Cabrera’s campaign announced Bravo is backing him to be the next Commissioner representing District 6 from the county...
NBC Miami
Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business
It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
NBC Miami
Veteran Miami Police Captain With Controversial Past Fired
A veteran Miami police captain with a controversial past with the department has been fired, Chief Manuel Morales announced Tuesday. Javier Ortiz, an 18-year veteran of the department, had been suspended last year amid an internal affairs investigation and two lawsuits that had been filed against him. "Any member of...
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami named one of the 10 U.S. cities with the worst housing shortage
Miami ranks No. 5 among major U.S. cities with the worst housing shortages, according to an analysis by Angi. Angi used data from Freddie Mac and Realtor.com to assess population trends, available housing and home price index percentage changes. It also measured available affordable housing to arrive at its ranking of the 10 cities facing the “worst housing shortage.”
Eater
Where to Find Delicious Dim Sum Around Miami
A couple of savory bites here, a couple of sweet and sour bites there (there’s no set way to go about it) create a meal of small plates of dumplings called dim sum — like its translation from Chinese — is one to truly “touch the heart.”
Miami New Times
Required Eating 2023: 100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without
Miami's food scene has reflected our growth over time, as restaurants continue to spring up courtesy of out-of-towners like Major Food Group (Carbone, Dirty French, and Sadelle's) and Richard Caring (Sexy Fish), even as locals continue to thrive: Grove Bay Hospitality Group, Groot Hospitality, and Kush Hospitality all have debuted new ventures in 2022.
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Adorable Farm With A Massive Sunflower Field And Pumpkin Patch Has Reopened For Fall
Everyone is ready for fall, including this huge farm in the Redlands home to a golden sea of sunflowers, thrilling hayrides, outdoor games for family fun, famous milkshakes, soft serve ice cream and barbecue. Known to bring “a piece of the country to Miami,” the over 30-acre Berry Farm is opening its barn doors to welcome back autumn lovers after being closed for the off-season and they have so much in store!
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer to build almost 400 apartments, townhouses in St. Pete
A Miami developer is planning to build 376 apartments and townhouses on 39 acres in St. Petersburg. The development, which will be on Gandy Boulevard just off the Gandy Bridge, also will include a new marina and restaurant. Construction is expected to begin next year. The as-yet-to-be named development will...
miamitimesonline.com
Historian Marvin Dunn victim of hate crime
A Florida town known for the infamous Rosewood Massacre was the site of a recent racist attack on prominent Miami Black historian and FIU professor emeritus of psychology, Marvin Dunn, Ph.D. David Allen Emanuel, 61, was arrested and charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree...
