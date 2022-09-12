Read full article on original website
Two seriously injured in Hereford stabbing, suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital
HEREFORD, Texas (KCBD) - One person was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Hereford Thursday. A second person was flown to an Amarillo hospital with serious injuries. Hereford police responding to a possible stabbing in the 700 block of Ave. K where they found...
1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD received a call for a five-vehicle crash that occurred in the 2700 block of West Loop 289 just after 6 p.m. According to LPD, one vehicle was parked safely on the side of the road while the driver changed a tire. A second driver slammed on their brakes to avoid clipping that vehicle causing a third the rear-end it. A chain reaction continued from there as three other vehicles bent fenders and held up traffic.
Man arrested after reports of firearm near Plainview High School; false threat charge pending
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police responded to reports of a man with a gun near the high school Friday morning. Around 7:48 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Smythe Street after a parent told a school employee a man threatened a student with a handgun. Police quickly arrived on scene and arrested Xavier Gomez, who resisted.
Second man arrested in Central Lubbock death investigation, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A second man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of 59-year-old Rodolfo Zuniga, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said Garrardo Delossantos II, 35, was taken into custody and charged with “Failing to Report a Felony where Serious Bodily Injury or Death Results.” According to police, Delossantos was “involved […]
Lubbock weekend shooting participant identified, arrested for unrelated 2021 warrant
LUBBOCK, Texas— The gunshot victim from an incident Saturday afternoon was arrested on an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault from 2021, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, the shooting took place in the 5600 block of Slide Road. LPD believed there were no injuries at the time of the call. […]
One injured after second shooting in Lubbock Wednesday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a second shooting in Lubbock Wednesday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:45 p.m. to the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Hereford police: Man in custody after threatening to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford man is receiving medical treatment after police say he threatened to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm. The Hereford Police Department responded to the area of South 25 Mile Avenue near West 7th Street and Jackson Avenue. Police say the man had expressed intent...
Lubbock man, age 64, admits indecency with young girl
LUBBOCK, Texas — Thomas Cornell, 64, accepted a plea deal Thursday for indecency with a child. He was sentenced to two years of prison time, but having been in jail since June 2020, he already served more than 800 days in jail. Effectively he already served his sentence. Cornell...
Lubbock man accused of trying to run over boyfriend with car, runs into fence instead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury charged David Garcia Jr. with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attempting to run over his boyfriend with a car, according to the initial police report. A Lubbock police officer responded to a disturbance on March 18, around 12:38 p.m....
Hockley Co. deputies safer with new lit safety vests
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Hockley County, Sheriff’s deputies have some new safety gear that’s helping them shine through the darkness while serving the community. Don Campbell, an Ohio police officer and the creator of Lit Safety Products, created new light-up vests that can be seen better at night.
Argument at Adventure Park ends with gun drawn: Lubbock police report
LUBBOCK, Texas — An argument that started after two people bumped into each other ended with a man drawing a gun in the parking lot of Adventure Park on Sunday night, according to a police report. Antonio Villa, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the police report, […]
Driver in 1997 East Lubbock murder pleads guilty, placed on probation
LUBBOCK, Texas — 43-year-old Fabian Madrid, the driver in a deadly 1997 East Lubbock shooting, pleaded guilty to a count of tampering with evidence and was placed on probation for 10 years, the office of the Lubbock County criminal district attorney confirmed on Tuesday. Madrid was originally charged with murder in the death of Steven Earl […]
Lubbock man frustrated with prescription theft as fentanyl overdoses increase
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock resident has grown frustrated with the rising number of fentanyl overdoes after his fentanyl prescription was stolen. John Phillips, a resident, says he has low doses of fentanyl prescribed to cope with chronic pain. He’s grown frustrated with the increase in drug use after he’s had employees and family friends attempt to steal his prescriptions.
Warrant does not directly accuse man of causing death in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A warrant explained what led investigators to arrest 45-year-old Sammy Vidales for aggravated assault after the discovery that 59-year-old Rudolfo Zuniga died. According to court records, Zuniga was found not breathing Sunday morning. LPD said in a statement that EMS responded to a house in the 2800 block of 37th Street just […]
Randall County Sheriff searching for man wanted for human trafficking
Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct name of the suspect. The story is on file with the News Director. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked the public for help finding Nicholas Christopher Scott, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Trafficking of Persons — Continuous.” The […]
Teen arrested following fatal I-27 crash in Plainview early Sunday
The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:. PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Sunday September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the City of Plainview Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a major accident on Interstate 27. This crash is still being investigated with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that an Infiniti SUV with a driver and two passengers was southbound on the I-27 West Service Road approaching Southwest 3rd Street when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and rolled over several times on the Interstate southbound lanes of traffic. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to injuries at Covenant Hospital in Plainview.
Illegal guns, drugs and cash seized by Lubbock TAG; 1 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 09-13-2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons, and gang activity. During the execution of the search warrant, one male was taken in...
25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges
Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
Woman in Lubbock arson told officers she’s ‘glad’ building burned down, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested and accused of setting a building on fire in the 1500 block of 34th street on Tuesday, September 6, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, witnesses saw Cassandra Ramirez, 38, at the scene of the fire in...
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
