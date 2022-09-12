ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD received a call for a five-vehicle crash that occurred in the 2700 block of West Loop 289 just after 6 p.m. According to LPD, one vehicle was parked safely on the side of the road while the driver changed a tire. A second driver slammed on their brakes to avoid clipping that vehicle causing a third the rear-end it. A chain reaction continued from there as three other vehicles bent fenders and held up traffic.
LUBBOCK, TX
Second man arrested in Central Lubbock death investigation, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A second man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of 59-year-old Rodolfo Zuniga, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said Garrardo Delossantos II, 35, was taken into custody and charged with “Failing to Report a Felony where Serious Bodily Injury or Death Results.” According to police, Delossantos was “involved […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock man, age 64, admits indecency with young girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thomas Cornell, 64, accepted a plea deal Thursday for indecency with a child. He was sentenced to two years of prison time, but having been in jail since June 2020, he already served more than 800 days in jail. Effectively he already served his sentence. Cornell...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hockley Co. deputies safer with new lit safety vests

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Hockley County, Sheriff’s deputies have some new safety gear that’s helping them shine through the darkness while serving the community. Don Campbell, an Ohio police officer and the creator of Lit Safety Products, created new light-up vests that can be seen better at night.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
Lubbock man frustrated with prescription theft as fentanyl overdoses increase

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock resident has grown frustrated with the rising number of fentanyl overdoes after his fentanyl prescription was stolen. John Phillips, a resident, says he has low doses of fentanyl prescribed to cope with chronic pain. He’s grown frustrated with the increase in drug use after he’s had employees and family friends attempt to steal his prescriptions.
LUBBOCK, TX
Randall County Sheriff searching for man wanted for human trafficking

Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct name of the suspect. The story is on file with the News Director. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked the public for help finding Nicholas Christopher Scott, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Trafficking of Persons — Continuous.” The […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
Teen arrested following fatal I-27 crash in Plainview early Sunday

The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:. PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Sunday September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the City of Plainview Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a major accident on Interstate 27. This crash is still being investigated with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that an Infiniti SUV with a driver and two passengers was southbound on the I-27 West Service Road approaching Southwest 3rd Street when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and rolled over several times on the Interstate southbound lanes of traffic. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to injuries at Covenant Hospital in Plainview.
PLAINVIEW, TX
Illegal guns, drugs and cash seized by Lubbock TAG; 1 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 09-13-2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons, and gang activity. During the execution of the search warrant, one male was taken in...
LUBBOCK, TX
25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges

Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
LUBBOCK, TX

