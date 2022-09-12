Visiting the Yankee Stadium: What you need to know

Yankee Stadium is one of the most iconic parks in Major League Baseball, hosting the New York Yankees and more than 50,000 fans on a nightly basis. If you’re planning a trip to watch baseball in the Bronx, there are plenty of things you need to know about Yankee Stadium.

Where is Yankee Stadium located?

Yankee Stadium is located in the Bronx in New York City. The Bronx is one of the five boroughs in New York City, along with Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island

How to get to Yankee Stadium?

The easiest way to get to the stadium is via the New York City Subway system.

What time do the gates open at Yankee Stadium?

The gates open two hours before first pitch on game days.

What times do games start at Yankee Stadium?

Most day games start at 1:05 p.m. or at 4:05 p.m., and night games start at 7:05 p.m.

When was Yankee Stadium built?

They rebuilt the Yankee Stadium on April 2, 2009, making it 13 years old. The original Yankee Stadium was built on April 18, 1923, which would have made it 99 years old today. It was demolished and converted into a public park called Heritage Field.

Can you bring food into Yankee Stadium?

You can bring food for individual consumption, like sliced apples or oranges, and clear plastic bottles of water that are one liter in size.

How much is a beer at Yankee Stadium?

Beer can cost about $6 at Yankee Stadium. It is a general price for all beer. No matter what kind of brand you get, you can expect to pay $6. There are a wide variety of beer selections to choose from at Yankee Stadium, including popular selections like NY Pinstripe Pils, Blue Point, Bronx Brewery and Joptical Illusion.

What to eat at Yankee Stadium?

There are so many options if you are a meat eater, gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian. Here is a list of the few different options you can choose from to eat at Yankee Stadium .

Streetbird – Section 112

The Halal Guys – Section 321

Benihana – Section 127

City Winery – Section 105

King’s Hawaiian – Section 115

Lobel’s – Section 134

Bobby’s Burgers – Section 132

Mighty Quinn’s – Section 132

Sumo Dog – Section 201

Wings of New York – Section 107

Jersey Mike’s – Sections 107, 223, and 314

Gluten Free NY Grill – Great Hall near Gate 6

Impossible Burger – Sections 213, 201, and 324 – Vegan and Vegetarian

Aunt Mabel’s Cornbread – Section 112 – Vegetarian

Tostitos Nachos – Section 307 – Vegetarian

Where and how much is parking at Yankee Stadium?

Parking at the stadium can be between $25 – $35. You must prepay for parking if you are looking to go to a game. It will be at the Rupert Plaza and River Avenue Garage where you want to park. There is another handful of affordable parking lots and garages within walking distance as well.

What train goes to Yankee Station?

You can take the 4 and the D train to Yankee Stadium. It will make a stop at East 161st and the stadium is only a 13-minute walk from there. You can also take the Harlem-125th St to Hudson Line train, which will get you to the stadium.

How many seats are in Yankee Stadium?

There are 54,251 seats in the stadium, which is the capacity as well. The Yankees have the third-highest MLB attendance in 2022.

Who owns Yankee Stadium?

The New York City Economic Development Corporation owns the Yankee Stadium.

Best-rated hotels close to the Yankee Stadium

If you are trying to go to a Yankee game and are out of state or trying to do a staycation, here are a few options on where you can stay. Here is a list for you of the best-rated hotels that are close in proximity to the stadium.

