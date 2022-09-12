Read full article on original website
Related
Judge unseals new portions of redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit
A federal judge on Tuesday unsealed new portions of the affidavit related to the Mar-a-Lago search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Driving the news: The newly released affidavit shows that the Department of Justice sought "any and all surveillance records, videos, images, photographs ... from internal cameras" at Mar-a-Lago from Jan. 10 to June 24.
Ex-Trump official says DOJ investigating him over potential felony violations
Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump Department of Justice official, told the D.C. Bar that the DOJ is investigating him for felony violations involving false statements, conspiracy and obstruction. Driving the news: Clark said in a filing made public Wednesday that federal investigators seized his phone and other electronic devices while...
Jan. 6 panel's subpoena yields "thousands" of Secret Service records
The chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack said Wednesday that the panel has received "thousands of exhibits" from Secret Service agents in response to its July subpoena of the agency. Why it matters: Uncovering information from the Secret Service has been a major focus...
House panel probes threats to federal employees
The House Oversight Committee is investigating threats to the federal workforce and grilling the government agency charged with protecting it. Why it matters: The probe comes in response to highly charged Republican rhetoric over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago last month and increased funding for IRS agents in the Inflation Reduction Act.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia prosecutor says election probe set to expand list of targets
Georgia prosecutors' investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 election is expected to expand its list of targets soon, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told the Washington Post in an interview published Thursday. Driving the news: At least...
Jan. 6 committee eyes referrals to FEC
The chair of the Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday said the panel may make referrals to agencies other than the Justice Department, citing the Federal Election Commission as a potential recipient. Why it matters: In the panel's second public hearing, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) highlighted Trump campaign fundraising emails...
Israeli officials in D.C. try to justify terrorist designation for 6 Palestinian NGOs
An Israeli delegation held talks in Washington last week to try to convince the State Department and U.S. intelligence agencies to back Israel's designation of six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations, three Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: The designation and other moves by Israel against the...
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson reacts to Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion proposal
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban abortion nationally after 15 weeks. The legislation includes exceptions for situations involving rape, incest or risks to the life and physical health of the mother, Axios' Rebecca Falconer writes. What they're saying: "If [Republicans] take back the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mayor concedes to pro-Trump businessman Robert Burns in N.H. House primary
Robert Burns, a former New Hampshire county treasurer, won the GOP primary on Tuesday to advance to the general election that will decide who will represent the state's 2nd district. Why it matters: Burns' victory tees up a November election pitting the pro-Trump businessman against Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), who...
"Serial" case: Prosecutors ask judge to vacate Adnan Syed's conviction
Baltimore City prosecutors are asking a judge to vacate Adnan Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee and requesting a new trial based on new evidence after a nearly yearlong investigation. Why it matters: The case received nationwide attention after it became the subject of the...
Biden to nominate new ambassador to Russia: reports
The Biden administration plans to nominate Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to become the next ambassador to Russia, CNN and AP reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Driving the news: The move follows retiring Ambassador John Sullivan's abrupt departure from the post earlier this month following...
Election deniers flooding Michigan elections bureau with records requests
In what officials are calling a coordinated effort to undermine voters, believers of former President Trump's false assertion that the 2020 election was illegitimate are overwhelming local election offices with records requests.Driving the news: Trump supporters have swamped election offices across the country with bad faith records requests, including in Michigan, the Washington Post reports.Michigan's Bureau of Elections has spent 600 hours processing records requests this year — about triple the time it has spent on them in the past — the Post reports.What they're saying: "There is no doubt that the increase in records requests of our office, as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SCOTUS declines to block order requiring Yeshiva University to recognize LGBTQ club
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined in a 5-4 vote to block a lower court order requiring Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ club. Why it matters: The Modern Orthodox Jewish college had argued that a "government-enforced establishment" of the Pride Alliance club would cause "irreparable harm." Justice Sonia Sotomayor...
Judge blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban for 14 days
A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Ohio's six-week abortion ban for the next 14 days. Why it matters: Abortion providers in Ohio filed a lawsuit challenging the state's ban after it took effect following the fall of Roe. Wednesday's ruling means abortions in Ohio are now legal again up to 22 weeks, effective immediately.
Focus groups: Biden's North Carolina bounceback
Some North Carolina swing voters who'd lost faith in President Biden are expressing a renewed affinity for his leadership, according to our latest Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups. Why it matters: If that trend holds, it could benefit Democrats in the November midterms. The big picture: Democrats' passage of the Inflation Reduction...
House passes bill to protect employment for civil service workers
House lawmakers on Thursday passed legislation that attempts to shore up protections for federal civil service employees. Why it matters: The bill comes after Axios' Jonathan Swan reported on plans by top allies of former President Trump to implement "Schedule F" if elected in 2024, allowing him to replace tens of thousands of civil servant positions and career posts with loyalists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morse concedes to Don Bolduc in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary
Don Bolduc, a retired Army general, won the state's GOP primary in a high-profile fight over who will try to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) in November. Why it matters: Bolduc's apparent victory comes as Republicans poured millions into the race to try to prevent his victory — as party leaders fear that he's too extreme to win the November election.
Scoop: Biden officials to discuss "litigation options" over migrant buses
Cabinet heads and White House officials will meet Friday morning to discuss a range of pressing immigration issues — including "litigation options" to respond to GOP governors transporting unauthorized immigrants from the border to other parts of the country, according to planning documents viewed by Axios. Why it matters:...
Zelensky visits recaptured Ukrainian city of Izyum
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit on Wednesday to the northeastern city of Izyum in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, which was recently recaptured from Russian control as part of Ukraine's counter-offensive. Why it matters: Izyum was a major logistical hub for Russian forces in the north of Ukraine. The big...
Senators wary of ticking clock on gay marriage vote
Senators working to garner support for a bill to codify the right to marriage equality are openly raising concerns that the process for building Republican backing is taking longer than expected. Why it matters: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is expected to file for cloture on the bill on...
