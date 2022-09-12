Read full article on original website
Related
Natchitoches Times
Louisiana adopts state’s first accountability plan to measure success in K–2nd grades
Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability system and embraces a fundamental...
bossierpress.com
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR SELECTS SUSAN MACLAY AS INTERIM DIRECTOR FOR LOUISIANA OFFICE OF STATE MUSEUMS
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announces the selection of Susan Maclay as the Interim Director for the Louisiana Office of State Museums. Since 2001, Maclay has served as the executive director of the Louisiana Museum Foundation in New Orleans. The Foundation is a public-private partnership providing support and services to the Office of Louisiana State Museums.
ktoy1047.com
Louisiana lawmakers seek to get rid of income tax
Representative Richard Nelson said that he believes the state’s complex tax structure is holding Louisiana back and may be partially to blame for the state’s dropping population. Individual income tax in Louisiana accounts for more than $4 billion of the state’s $39 billion budget. If the income tax is dropped, the funding will need to be made up elsewhere.
NOLA.com
Lakefront agency's own attorneys accuse members of plotting ouster in illegal meeting
Members of the Louisiana board that oversees Lakefront Airport, two marinas and other public properties along Lake Pontchartrain stand accused by their own attorneys of secretly plotting to oust their executive director and violating the state's open meetings law. The fracas centers on the Lakefront Management Authority, and has drawn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Medicaid enrollees urged to update information as eligibility changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the federal government’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expected to end in the coming months, Medicaid enrollees should make sure their health plans have the correct contact information. Healthy Louisiana will need to reach out to the enrollees when the company goes back...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana Citizens wants 63% rate increase for homeowners' policies amid failures
Louisiana Citizens Insurance Corp., the state’s insurer of last resort, wants to raise its already-high prices by more than half, following a dramatic increase in demand for coverage after eight private insurers collapsed and nearly a dozen others exited the state. The organization has asked the Louisiana Department of...
WDSU
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry calls for end to New Orleans consent decree
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining other New Orleans leaders in a fight to end the federal consent decree in New Orleans. Recent court filings show Landry has asked that the agreement end. The federal consent decree was enacted more than a decade ago by...
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bossierpress.com
Audit finds issues with Louisiana agency responsible for collecting online sales taxes
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana commission charged with collecting sales and use taxes for remote sellers lacked adequate assurance over internal controls and failed to perform timely bank reconciliations in 2021, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reports. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week evaluating certain...
Louisiana residents face proposed homeowner's insurance rate spikes
With many insurance companies failing or pulling out of the state, Louisiana's insurer of last resort is looking to the state to relieve some of the pressure.
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
Chief Credit Officer of Failed Louisiana Bank Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison and a $1 Million Fine
Chief Credit Officer of Failed Louisiana Bank Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison and a $1 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that William J. Burnell (“Burnell”), age 72, a resident of Kenner, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on September 13, 2022, to conspiracy to defraud First NBC Bank (“ Bank “), the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
KPLC TV
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
WDSU
Louisiana State Fire Marshal reminds residents of new law regarding carbon monoxide detectors
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding required carbon monoxide alarms in homes across the state. A law was passed during the 2022 legislative session making it required for homes to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm in any house sold or leased after Jan. 1, 2023.
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas stepping down; See who's taking over Louisiana's largest health system
Warner Thomas, who as CEO of Ochsner Health led an aggressive expansion throughout the region and helped grow the health care system into Louisiana's largest, is stepping down to take the top job at a California-based hospital network. Thomas will become president and CEO of Sutter Health in Sacramento, Ochsner...
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Harassing an Alligator Hunter on Two Separate Dates
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Harassing an Alligator Hunter on Two Separate Dates. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Pearl River, Louisiana man for an alleged offense on September 8 in St. Tammany Parish. Hunter Sessions, 29, was cited...
Comments / 2