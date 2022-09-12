ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Wreck involving pool truck spills chemicals on Scottsdale Road

PHOENIX – Hazardous materials teams worked to clean up chemicals Thursday morning after a collision involving a pool truck in Scottsdale, authorities said. Crews from the Scottsdale, Phoenix and Tempe fire departments responded to the area of Scottsdale Road and Earll Drive for a three-vehicle collision around 10:50 a.m., the Scottsdale Fire Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up into the weekend

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, keeping our forecast dry and warming things up as we head into the weekend. Expect sunshine, light winds and highs in the upper 90s across the Valley today. Humidity drops even further this weekend and temperatures will climb into the low 100s,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

DPS says driver reached 125 mph before crashing on Loop 202 near Tempe

PHOENIX – Authorities said a car going over 125 mph crashed and triggered an hourslong shutdown of a Phoenix-area freeway Wednesday morning. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a 19-year-old man faced counts including criminal speed, DUI and endangerment for a wreck on westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near the Tempe-Phoenix border.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Another chance for storms tonight, possible flooding east of the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The circulation from what used to be Hurricane Kay continues to spin just off the northern coast of Baja, Mexico. However, it’s beginning to flatten out as it’s pushed westward across northern Mexico. That remaining “wave” will help to keep the atmosphere unstable, especially in southwest and southern Arizona. With the atmosphere recharging rather quickly, we can’t rule out another round of thunderstorms tonight. The National Weather Service has posted Flood Watch for many areas surround the Valley, including outlying areas of the Valley, but not the central portions of metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gas prices on the rise across Arizona

Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night near 44th and Washington streets. Police say a man was crossing mid-block when he was hit by a small passenger vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The vehicle that...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million

The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe rollover crash sends a person to hospital with severe injuries, authorities say

TEMPE, Ariz. - A person was rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash in Tempe on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13, says the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department. Tempe Police say the car rolled over near Loop 101 and Fremont Drive around 4 p.m. after the person driving had a flat tire, lost control and crashed into the freeway wall. He was ejected, and his head experienced severe trauma.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake

PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors

MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
MESA, AZ

