Lee County, FL

Pair arrested as 'family drug business' busted by LCSO

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
Two people were arrested Saturday in what Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno was a bust of a "family drug business."

Deputies arrested Willie and Pleshette Young, both 41, on charges of trafficking amphetamines.

Investigators say they arrived at the Youngs' Hamilton Road home to find drugs being packaged for sale on a table at a carport, with the pair standing by the table.

A video shown by investigators included numerous small baggies spilled on the floor, along with a large dish filled with a white substance.

Around 2 kilograms (about 4.4 lbs.) were found in the carport area where the packaging was performed, according to the sheriff. A further 10 kilos (22 lbs.) were uncovered within the home.

Sheriff Marceno said the amount of amphetamines discovered Saturday could have "destroyed thousands of lives."

