Oregon City to re-create history, feature wines and ciders

Downtown association hosts events in September to celebrate Oregon Trail Game 5K, then the wine walk is planned

Now that cooler weather is here, it's time for two of the Downtown Oregon City Association's most popular events to return.

First up is the Seventh Annual Oregon Trail Game 5K and Kids Fun Run on Sept. 17. Next, the Fall Wine & Cider Walk is planned for Sept. 22.

Oregon Trail 5K

Based on the classic 1980s computer game, the Oregon Trail Game 5K is a fun, yet challenging course through historic Downtown Oregon City. The 5K run has a simple premise — take on the persona of a pioneer in 1848 and get your covered wagon from Missouri to Oregon City without breaking a wagon wheel or losing a relative to dysentery.

"Runners make decisions along the way at five different 'decision points.' Here they will choose a direction to get a piece of paper with a barcode. The barcode will tell them whether or not they survived the trek," said Marci Jory, the events and placemaking manager of Downtown Oregon City Association, a nonprofit committed to building community and cultivating commerce in downtown Oregon City.

See the sights

"People often love to dress up as pioneers and they also have a great time discovering if they died along the trail," Jory said.

Jory noted that participants will run up the grand staircase or take the elevator, then they run the promenade and see Willamette Falls and the river and finally, they will also be able to take in the historic McLoughlin neighborhood.

Children are invited to take part in the one-mile Kids Fun Run, a short trek without the interaction that the 5K has.

"We find it is best to keep it simple and the kids still get a medal," Jory said.

She added that the event is "a fun way to celebrate the history of our city, get active and engage with the community."

Fall Wine & Cider Walk

What Jory likes best about the Fall event is "the sense of energy it brings — people are excited."

DOCA hosts the Wine & Cider Walk to "increase a sense of community and bring commerce to retail stores and restaurants," she said.

The walk begins at Liberty Plaza, where participants receive a custom glass and special map for the event. Attendees then embark on a self-guided "sip and stroll" tour visiting participating downtown businesses that open their doors for the walk, each hosting a local winery or cidery.

With the event glass, attendees can sample the unique offerings and meet local wine and cider makers. To-go bottle sales will be available.

Sip and stroll

Wineries and cideries that will be taking part include Tumwater Vineyard, 15 Mile Winery, Willamette Valley Vineyard, Forest Edge Vineyard, Christopher Bridge, Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits, 19 Mile Vineyard, Dobbs Winery, Stone Circle Cider, Queen Orchard, Viola Orchard and 12 Bridge Cider

Oregon City businesses that will be taking part include White Rabbit Black Ink, Mary Rose, Modified Screen printing, Oregon City Records, You Can Leave Your Hat On, Live Edge Salon, Maizee Mae, Margaret and Maxwell, Sweet Masterpiece, Nebbiolo, The Verdict and Arch Bridge Taproom.

"This is a popular event that everyone loves to attend. It is so fun to stroll around town, shop and taste a variety of wines and ciders," Jory said.

"People really love to collect commemorative glasses for each wine or cider event. Folks also say that they love the feel of vibrance of our downtown district and this gives them a fun chance to explore Main Street in a different way," she said.

The purpose of the event is for "people to have fun together. You can meet new people or see people you haven't seen for a while. It's all about watching the connections happen," Jory said.

She added that tickets are limited, so people wanting to attend this event need to preorder them.

Watch out for snakes!

What: The Seventh Annual Oregon Trail Game 5K and Kids Fun Run

When: 9-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17

Details: Learn more at downtownoregoncity.org/upcomingevents/2022/oregontrail5k.

Register: runsignup.com/Race/OR/OregonCity/7thAnnualOregonTrailGame5k

Cost: Free for kids; $35 adult registration includes free beer or craft-soda voucher from sponsor Oregon City Brewing Co.

Buy the glass!

What: The Fall Wine & Cider Walk

When: 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 22

Where: Liberty Plaza in downtown Oregon City

Details: This event sells out, so pre-order tickets at doca.ticketleap.com/fall-wine-cider-walk.

Call: 503-802-1640.

Cost: $30 ticket includes a souvenir glass and wine and cider tastings.

