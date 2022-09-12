ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

Armed woman in custody after standoff in Waynedale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a disturbance with an armed adult female in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Police confirmed there was a standoff with the armed female starting around 5:00 p.m. at the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue off Bluffton Road. Police also confirmed a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: man allegedly battered victim with ball-peen hammer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Police arrested a Fort Wayne man Friday after he allegedly hit another man multiple times with a hammer and choked him until he “almost passed out.”. Allen County Dispatch received a call from the victim saying the suspect, 41-year-old Joseph Wallace, had attacked him...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Drugs, Guns, & Grenade Launcher Found in Ft. Wayne Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An investigation into an accused Fort Wayne drug dealer lasted three years. When the cops finally came knocking at his door on September 9th, they found much more than just drugs. Court documents obtained by WANE-TV in Fort Wayne detail the investigation into 44-year-old Matthew...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Keys
WANE-TV

FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has located 19-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez who was listed in a Public Safety Alert Thursday evening. The FWPD advised the public to disregard the earlier alert. Rodriguez had been reported missing through a Public Safety Alert at 5:40 p.m....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: ‘Major’ drug trafficker and wife taken into custody; dogs, narcotics and grenade launcher found in homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years. When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a ‘major drug trafficker,’ they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Plea deal tendered to woman charged with stabbing ex-boyfriend

LIMA — A plea offer was placed on the official record by prosecutors Monday for a Lima woman charged with stabbing her former boyfriend. Ajah Mowery, 23, was indicted in May on charges of burglary and felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree misdemeanor count of domestic violence. Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart on Monday made public a resolution to the case he said had first been offered to Mowery in June. Under the proposed settlement, the Lima woman would plead guilty to the felonious assault charge in exchange for the state’s dismissal of the two remaining counts.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Fwpd Homicide#The Indiana State Police#Violent Crimes Unit#Allen Superior Court
wslmradio.com

Huntington Man Arrested on Numerous Charges After Vehicle Pursuit

Yesterday, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of James Hill, 33, Huntington, IN. He was incarcerated in the Grant County to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest...
HUNTINGTON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning

WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
WINONA LAKE, IN
WOWO News

Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Body pulled from Winona Lake ID’d as Warsaw man

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The body of a Warsaw man was pulled from Winona Lake, more than two hours after police were called about a man “in distress” in the water. The ordeal began around 8:33 a.m. when Warsaw Police were called to the Walgreens at 2400 E. Center St. in Warsaw on a welfare check, according to a report from the Warsaw Police Department. Police were told a man with red hair was yelling at passing motorists.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy