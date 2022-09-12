Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Man once charged in coach’s killing found guilty of possessing gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who was acquitted in the 2017 killing of a North Side high school football coach has been found guilty of shooting up a home in 2019. A federal court jury found Henry E. Underwood guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
WANE-TV
Courts: 32-year-old tries to pass as teen to get out of auto theft charge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 32-year-old woman tried to tell police she was only 17 in an attempt to get out of an auto theft charge Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police officers pulled over a Lincoln MKZ reported stolen out of Michigan around...
WANE-TV
Courts: Mom accused of breaking into home to get daughter charged with kidnapping, burglary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A mother accused of breaking into a home to take her daughter away from a man caring for the girl is now facing felony counts of burglary and kidnapping. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 23-year-old Kerayla R. Bright with a Level 4 felony count...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Stranger charged for shadowing woman, child during walk
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When she opened the door to her porch to walk to the grocery store with her 2-year-old son in tow, the man was right there waiting. A stranger she had never seen before, the man began telling the woman she was beautiful and that he was looking for a wife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Armed woman in custody after standoff in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a disturbance with an armed adult female in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Police confirmed there was a standoff with the armed female starting around 5:00 p.m. at the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue off Bluffton Road. Police also confirmed a...
WANE-TV
Court docs: man allegedly battered victim with ball-peen hammer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Police arrested a Fort Wayne man Friday after he allegedly hit another man multiple times with a hammer and choked him until he “almost passed out.”. Allen County Dispatch received a call from the victim saying the suspect, 41-year-old Joseph Wallace, had attacked him...
wfft.com
Woman in custody after Fort Wayne Police surround home on Allegany Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say an armed woman who barricaded herself inside a Southwest home is now in custody. Officers first responded to the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue at 4:50 p.m. Police tell FOX 55 News a man was initially inside the home with her...
WIBC.com
Drugs, Guns, & Grenade Launcher Found in Ft. Wayne Home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An investigation into an accused Fort Wayne drug dealer lasted three years. When the cops finally came knocking at his door on September 9th, they found much more than just drugs. Court documents obtained by WANE-TV in Fort Wayne detail the investigation into 44-year-old Matthew...
RELATED PEOPLE
WANE-TV
FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has located 19-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez who was listed in a Public Safety Alert Thursday evening. The FWPD advised the public to disregard the earlier alert. Rodriguez had been reported missing through a Public Safety Alert at 5:40 p.m....
WANE-TV
Police: ‘Major’ drug trafficker and wife taken into custody; dogs, narcotics and grenade launcher found in homes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years. When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a ‘major drug trafficker,’ they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.
Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
Plea deal tendered to woman charged with stabbing ex-boyfriend
LIMA — A plea offer was placed on the official record by prosecutors Monday for a Lima woman charged with stabbing her former boyfriend. Ajah Mowery, 23, was indicted in May on charges of burglary and felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree misdemeanor count of domestic violence. Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart on Monday made public a resolution to the case he said had first been offered to Mowery in June. Under the proposed settlement, the Lima woman would plead guilty to the felonious assault charge in exchange for the state’s dismissal of the two remaining counts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wslmradio.com
Huntington Man Arrested on Numerous Charges After Vehicle Pursuit
Yesterday, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of James Hill, 33, Huntington, IN. He was incarcerated in the Grant County to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest...
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: ‘No criminal action’ by Fort Wayne employee who used city contractor for personal concrete work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation has found no criminal activity in an allegation levied against a city of Fort Wayne employee who hired a city contractor to perform work at his home. The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it found “no criminal actions” by a city employee who...
Times-Union Newspaper
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
WOWO News
Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Allen County Jail commanders want mental health facility along with new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A federal lawsuit against Allen County claiming inhumane conditions at the Allen County Jail upended the community when a federal judge sided with the inmates. As details are worked out to provide an updated correctional facility, with, many hope, an infirmary and mental health wing, it’s...
WANE-TV
Suspect in Auburn break-in ID’d with help of security cam, social media
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – One of the suspects in an Auburn neighborhood break-in was identified with the help of camera footage and social media, according to the Auburn Police Department. Two suspects in the Aug. 29 burglary were caught on a trail camera in the home, located in the...
wfft.com
5 people stabbed, one critically wounded, in Fort Wayne early Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say five people were stabbed on the city's west side early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 2:38 a.m. to a report of two men with wounds at Bass and Hillegas roads. Police say both men were taken to the hospital with stab...
WANE-TV
Body pulled from Winona Lake ID’d as Warsaw man
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The body of a Warsaw man was pulled from Winona Lake, more than two hours after police were called about a man “in distress” in the water. The ordeal began around 8:33 a.m. when Warsaw Police were called to the Walgreens at 2400 E. Center St. in Warsaw on a welfare check, according to a report from the Warsaw Police Department. Police were told a man with red hair was yelling at passing motorists.
Comments / 2