ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Oregon City to re-create history, feature wines and ciders

By Ellen Spitaleri
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adDAL_0hs16sVP00 Downtown association hosts events in September to celebrate Oregon Trail Game 5K, then the wine walk is planned

Now that cooler weather is here, it's time for two of the Downtown Oregon City Association's most popular events to return.

First up is the Seventh Annual Oregon Trail Game 5K and Kids Fun Run on Sept. 17. Next, the Fall Wine & Cider Walk is planned for Sept. 22.

Oregon Trail 5K

Based on the classic 1980s computer game, the Oregon Trail Game 5K is a fun, yet challenging course through historic Downtown Oregon City. The 5K run has a simple premise — take on the persona of a pioneer in 1848 and get your covered wagon from Missouri to Oregon City without breaking a wagon wheel or losing a relative to dysentery. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40My1W_0hs16sVP00

"Runners make decisions along the way at five different 'decision points.' Here they will choose a direction to get a piece of paper with a barcode. The barcode will tell them whether or not they survived the trek," said Marci Jory, the events and placemaking manager of Downtown Oregon City Association, a nonprofit committed to building community and cultivating commerce in downtown Oregon City.

See the sights

"People often love to dress up as pioneers and they also have a great time discovering if they died along the trail," Jory said.

Jory noted that participants will run up the grand staircase or take the elevator, then they run the promenade and see Willamette Falls and the river and finally, they will also be able to take in the historic McLoughlin neighborhood.

Children are invited to take part in the one-mile Kids Fun Run, a short trek without the interaction that the 5K has.

"We find it is best to keep it simple and the kids still get a medal," Jory said.

She added that the event is "a fun way to celebrate the history of our city, get active and engage with the community."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnqQn_0hs16sVP00

Fall Wine & Cider Walk

What Jory likes best about the Fall event is "the sense of energy it brings — people are excited." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hs16sVP00

DOCA hosts the Wine & Cider Walk to "increase a sense of community and bring commerce to retail stores and restaurants," she said.

The walk begins at Liberty Plaza, where participants receive a custom glass and special map for the event. Attendees then embark on a self-guided "sip and stroll" tour visiting participating downtown businesses that open their doors for the walk, each hosting a local winery or cidery.

With the event glass, attendees can sample the unique offerings and meet local wine and cider makers. To-go bottle sales will be available.

Sip and stroll

Wineries and cideries that will be taking part include Tumwater Vineyard, 15 Mile Winery, Willamette Valley Vineyard, Forest Edge Vineyard, Christopher Bridge, Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits, 19 Mile Vineyard, Dobbs Winery, Stone Circle Cider, Queen Orchard, Viola Orchard and 12 Bridge Cider

Oregon City businesses that will be taking part include White Rabbit Black Ink, Mary Rose, Modified Screen printing, Oregon City Records, You Can Leave Your Hat On, Live Edge Salon, Maizee Mae, Margaret and Maxwell, Sweet Masterpiece, Nebbiolo, The Verdict and Arch Bridge Taproom.

"This is a popular event that everyone loves to attend. It is so fun to stroll around town, shop and taste a variety of wines and ciders," Jory said.

"People really love to collect commemorative glasses for each wine or cider event. Folks also say that they love the feel of vibrance of our downtown district and this gives them a fun chance to explore Main Street in a different way," she said.

The purpose of the event is for "people to have fun together. You can meet new people or see people you haven't seen for a while. It's all about watching the connections happen," Jory said.

She added that tickets are limited, so people wanting to attend this event need to preorder them.

Watch out for snakes!

What: The Seventh Annual Oregon Trail Game 5K and Kids Fun Run

When: 9-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17

Details: Learn more at downtownoregoncity.org/upcomingevents/2022/oregontrail5k.

Register: runsignup.com/Race/OR/OregonCity/7thAnnualOregonTrailGame5k

Cost: Free for kids; $35 adult registration includes free beer or craft-soda voucher from sponsor Oregon City Brewing Co.

Buy the glass!

What: The Fall Wine & Cider Walk

When: 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 22

Where: Liberty Plaza in downtown Oregon City

Details: This event sells out, so pre-order tickets at doca.ticketleap.com/fall-wine-cider-walk.

Call: 503-802-1640.

Cost: $30 ticket includes a souvenir glass and wine and cider tastings.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas teacher again named best in county

Ron Antlitz, a special-education instructor at Alder Creek Middle School, receives $1,000 prize as part of honor.An educator at the North Clackamas School District has won a countywide award for top teacher, the second time in two years that a teacher from the district has won the honor. Ron Antlitz, a special-education teacher at Alder Creek Middle School near Milwaukie, thought he was walking into a typical all-school assembly the afternoon of Sept. 15. Instead, he was stunned to hear a surprise announcement: Clackamas Education Service District has named him Regional Teacher of the Year. A D V E R...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon City, OR
Lifestyle
idesignarch.com

Private Lakefront Paradise with Beautiful Backyard Oasis

Located on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this exquisite lakeside home is a private paradise with stunning panoramic southern views. The luxury home features a gated courtyard, lakeside swimming pool and a boat house under the terrace. All the main rooms take full advantage of the breathtaking views...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Wine#Wine Shop#Wine Spirits#Southern Oregon#Food Drink#The Oregon Trail Game
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

10 Grand Lodges of the Pacific Northwest

For every season, there’s a dream destination. Cascadia has timbered villas and chalets aplenty. But what exactly makes a grand lodge? It should breathe an air of epic romance, a place where quotidian worries succumb to wild beauty and creature comforts. These 10 retreats invoke the mythic best of the Northwest. And each has its perfect season.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
West Linn Tidings

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Sen. Bill Kennemer leads Clackamas County well

Jerry Herrmann: Oregon Senate District 20 candidate deserves our support in November.Bill Kennemer is running for Oregon Senate District 20 in November, and we can expect his continued leadership in "practical environmentalism," because that is who he is. Bill has participated in leadership for over two decades in the Oregon Legislature, was Clackamas County commissioner and chair of the county board and during those years, has always sought to achieve functional results on difficult environmental issues that concern us all. His recent work in stewarding responses to Willamette River habitat degradation complements former Gov. Tom McCall's work that ultimately cleaned...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
322
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy