an17.com
SOCCER: Southeastern hosts Nicholls and Northwestern State this week
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will be hosting Southland Conference opponents Nicholls and Northwestern State this weekend at Strawberry Stadium. The Lady Lions are coming off of their first conference win against McNeese 2-1 last week with Nicole O’Neill having the game winning...
an17.com
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions sweep past Northwestern State to open SLC slate
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team opened its Southland Conference slate in resounding fashion, sweeping past Northwestern State in straight sets; 25-13, 29-27, 25-20, Thursday night at the University Center. After dominating the first set, the Lady Lions had to make a big rally in the...
an17.com
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions set to open SLC play as part of Battle for the Boot
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team returns home for the first time since the end of August, opening Southland Conference play on Thursday night before hosting the Battle for the Boot Friday & Saturday at the University Center. The Lady Lions enter the weekend coming off...
an17.com
FOOTBALL: Southeastern hosts CCSU to open home stand Saturday
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team will open a four-game home stand Saturday, hosting Central Connecticut State for a 6 p.m. contest at Strawberry Stadium. The game between the Lions (0-2) and visiting Blue Devils (0-2) will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard live...
an17.com
VOLLEYBALL: Tullis earns SLC Defensive Honor
FRISCO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team made it three straight weeks of players earning Southland Conference weekly awards, this time on the defensive side as Ansley Tullis was named the SLC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Tullis, a junior libero and defensive specialist from...
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
an17.com
James Barton deBoisblanc
James Barton deBoisblanc was born in New Orleans, LA on July 29, 1926, the first child of James Louis deBoisblanc and Meryl Margaret DeRussy. Jim attended Loyola University and pursued a graduate degree in psychology at LSU. This was followed by a diverse career in marketing and education. When his...
an17.com
Father Harry Steadman Tipton
Father Harry Steadman Tipton, at the age of 85, entered eternal rest peacefully early Saturday Morning, September 10, 2022 at the Windsor Senior Living Center in Mandeville, Louisiana. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on August 10, 1937 to Harry Britt Tipton and Henrietta Marcelle Steadman Tipton. He is survived...
an17.com
Garry M. Dampeer
Garry M. Dampeer of Amite, Louisiana, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family after a 28 year battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the age of 68. He was born on September 30, 1953, in Jackson, Mississippi, the son of the late Clifton "Smokey" M. Dampeer and Wilma Holland Dampeer McDonald. Garry loved hunting, fishing, and spending his time outdoors but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Garry was so proud of his children and grandchildren and he cherished his time with them.
In 3 minutes, Hammond backyard biker becomes #1
He's in his Hammond, La backyard before the sun rises.
an17.com
Clifton Cardell Gatlin
Clifton Cardell was born on July 22, 1989, in Highland Park Hospital in Covington, LA to the late Sabrina Johnson Gatlin and Clifton Gatlin. He attended school at Folsom Elementary, Folsom Jr. High, and Covington High School, he also attended Carville Academy. Clifton attended church at a young age under...
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
an17.com
Cynthia Brumfield
Cynthia Brumfield, a native and resident of Kentwood, LA, answered the Master's call at the age of 57 in Hammond, LA. She was a great mother to her children and was loved by so many that she came in contact with. The Brumfield family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss.
an17.com
Sherry Elaine Owens
Sherry Elaine Owens passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 75. She was born on Friday, October 25, 1946 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Lois Elaine Desoto Owens and the late Rev. T.V. Owens. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana.
an17.com
Bertha Lee Cook
Bertha Cook, a native of Kentwood and a resident of Dallas, Texas, answered the Master's call on September 6, 2022, in Dallas Texas. The Cook family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. VISITATION. Richardson F.H. - Amite, La. Friday, September 16, 2022. 9:00 AM - 11:00...
an17.com
French Settlement teacher selected for LDOE Teacher Advisory Council
LIVINGSTON, La. – French Settlement High School Teacher Erik Willie has been named a member of the Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) 2022-2023 Teacher Advisory Council. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings. This cohort of educators...
an17.com
Marvin Conerly
Marvin Conerly transitioned from this life on September 3, 2022. Marvin attended school at Bethel Church and later was employed as a Foreman with Prestressed Concrete in Mandeville, LA where he retired in 1980. Marvin also worked for REA electric company and could oftentimes be found on the Farm in Stoney Point with his Supervisor Mr. Howard. Marvin was a Craftsman and was no stranger to hard work.
WDSU
St. John sheriff confirms 'incident' at Marathon Refinery in Garyville
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has been notified of an incident at a refinery in the parish. According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies are aware of an incident at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville. The nature of the incident...
an17.com
Michael A. Wells, Sr.
Michael A. Wells, Sr., 64, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Sweet Home Baptist Church 19380 Florida Blvd Albany, LA. Visitation at 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Sweet Home Cemetery, Albany, LA.
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
