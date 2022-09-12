Garry M. Dampeer of Amite, Louisiana, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family after a 28 year battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the age of 68. He was born on September 30, 1953, in Jackson, Mississippi, the son of the late Clifton "Smokey" M. Dampeer and Wilma Holland Dampeer McDonald. Garry loved hunting, fishing, and spending his time outdoors but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Garry was so proud of his children and grandchildren and he cherished his time with them.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO