Austin, TX

Traffic flow to reduce to one lane along E. William Cannon near Onion Creek

AUSTIN, Texas - Road improvements along E. William Cannon Drive near Onion Creek will affect traffic flow Friday, says the city of Austin. Traffic flow along E. William Cannon between S. Pleasant Valley Road and Running Water Drive in South Austin will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday Sept. 16.
Austin plans network of resilience hubs in preparation of disaster

AUSTIN, Texas - A network of Resilience Hubs is being launched to prepare the Austin community for a range of threats including flooding, drought, extreme heat and wildfires – with a specific focus on vulnerable populations. The City of Austin is working alongside agency and community partners to activate...
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
2020 protests After Action Report update from Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is holding a news conference to provide an update on the After Action Report regarding the 2020 protests in May. The news conference is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. (CT) at APD Headquarters in downtown Austin. 21 APD officers have been indicted for their...
Akins ECHS released from 'hold', resumes normal schedule

AUSTIN, Texas - The hold at Akins Early College High School has been lifted after Austin ISD police said they found no threat. At 3:28 p.m., Austin ISD tweeted the district police determined there was no threat, and the hold would be lifted, releasing students and staff. The school will...
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
Threat against Akins ECHS made on social media; Austin ISD investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District says it has been made aware of a threat on social media made against Akins Early College High School. Austin ISD says that is actively investigating and that it does not believe there is a threat to the school. Additional Austin ISD police...
Hit-and-run crash in downtown Austin leaves man injured

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in downtown Austin. The hit-and-run crash happened on east 7th Street near Red River shortly before 2 a.m. The Austin Police Department says they responded and found a man with life-threatening injuries. Austin-Travis County...
Austin City Council votes to reinstate license plate readers, put Police Oversight Act on May ballot

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council worked through a nearly 100-item agenda on Thursday. Two of the topics, which have been debated for years, were voted on. One was the Austin Police Oversight Act. The council didn't pass it, instead voting to put it on the May ballot. They also voted to make sure officers will have the same benefits through May as contract negotiations happen.
Police investigating homicide in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin. The incident happened in the area of Berkman and Reagan Hill Drive. APD has not released any further details but is scheduled to hold a news conference about the incident at around 6 a.m. (CT).
Summer-like temperatures forecasted with isolated showers possible

AUSTIN, Texas - The humidity is back!. With the winds coming off the Gulf, the moisture is surging into Central Texas. This will lead to cloudy mornings and hotter feels like temperatures the next few days. We will be watching out for the Coastal showers moving this way late in...
Intake at Austin Animal Center restricted as shelter at overcapacity

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center has temporarily restricted intake as officials say the shelter is at overcapacity. It's holding an event on September 17 to help get animals adopted. Officials say the shelter currently has more than 700 animals, including close to 70 dogs living in temporary pop-up...
Man arrested for indecent assault near Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas Police Department says it has arrested a man accused of groping a woman near the Moody Center. UTPD says it responded to a fight in progress while working a concert in the 2000 block of Robert Dedman at around 9:54 p.m. on September 13.
Rollover crash in SE Travis County leaves 3 people injured

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people were hurt after a rollover crash in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS says that the two-vehicle crash happened at around 9 a.m. at 1414-11419 Maha Loop near 130. One person had to be airlifted by STAR Flight and was seriously injured. Two others...
Learning how to square dance

Modern Western square dancing has been around since Colonial times but it's become modernized over the years. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details about the state dance of Texas from the Austin Square and Round Dancing Association.
Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
Ozone Alert Day declared as temperatures expected to hit mid-90s

AUSTIN, Texas - Eight days away from Fall and no signs of summer giving up just yet. There will be plenty of hazy sunshine ahead today. With the light winds, pollution levels are increasing. Today has been declared an Ozone Alert Day. If you suffer from respiratory issues you may...
