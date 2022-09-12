Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two people from region among new COVID deaths
PARKERSBURG — Two people from the region including a 42-year-old woman are among the confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death count in West Virginia since the pandemic started in March 2020 was at 7,351...
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident
(WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested again and is now facing new felony charges in two counties. Haas is facing a new felony charge in Ohio County for false pretenses and a new felony charge in Marshall County for fraudulent schemes. Also, Haas faces new misdemeanor charges […]
West Virginia adding virtual service access points for rural veterans
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Seven new virtual access points for rural veterans are being added in West Virginia, including one at the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs office at the DMV. The State of West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA) and the Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) announced the virtual access sites (VAS) […]
School attendance concerning statewide, according to WVDE scorecard
The West Virginia Department of Education has released the Balanced Scorecard results for the 2021-2022 school year, revealing that school attendance in the state is shockingly low.
firefighternation.com
State Suspends Calhoun County (WV) Ambulance Operations; Ambulances Impounded
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources suspended Calhoun County EMS’ license to operate and impounded its five ambulances. The state claims the EMS was operating improperly equipped ambulances and using uncertified personnel, WCHS reports. County officials responded that the suspension was an overreaction to missing paperwork, and...
DHHR reminds West Virginians about Affordable Connectivity Program
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – You could be eligible for discounted internet service in West Virginia through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with […]
West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse
A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
West Virginia Treasurer against push to track gun & ammo purchases
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday came out strongly against a new push by some democratic lawmakers and gun control advocacy groups to make credit card companies track gun and ammunition sales.
These are West Virginia’s most stressed counties
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to data from County Health Rankings, West Virginia had among the country’s highest increase in mental distress over the past five years. Data compiled by MyBioSource revealed that overall, West Virginia also had the seventh highest stress increase in the country from 2017 to 2021 and was tied for the […]
wfxrtv.com
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia. Sources familiar with the project say it will be located in Doddridge County, already a hotbed for natural gas wells and processing plants. The project...
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia to pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up […]
Metro News
State targets 21 schools for comprehensive help after Balanced Scorecard results
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly two dozen West Virginia public schools have been identified as needing additional state resources following the results of the 2022 Balanced Scorecard. The scorecard for all schools was released during Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting. The list of schools that will receive CSI...
Metro News
West Virginia Department of Education name Teacher, School Service Personnel of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education named the Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Culture Center. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, has taught for 21 years. Nichols...
What you need to know about West Virginia pawpaw season
Mid-September is peak time for picking pawpaws in West Virginia; here's what you need to know about harvesting the unique fruit.
How West Virginia’s leaves will change this fall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — September is here and it has a message for us—it’s time to cool off. The rush of summer vacations and back-to-school is behind us, and we’ll all be spending a little more time inside —preferably by the warm air coming from the vents. The National Weather Service has released its fall […]
West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
Program helps eligible West Virginians pay for internet services
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia residents participating in some government assistance programs are able to qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. According to the WV DHHR, the ACP provides eligible households with a discount toward their internet services for up […]
woay.com
Governor Justice celebrates increases in West Virginia tourism spending
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8% over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While national tourism has not increased since 2019. West Virginia is trending upwards, with research showing traveler spending exceeded $4.9 billion in 2021. The report shows...
woay.com
West Virginia’s poultry industry expected to see massive retirement of growers over next 5 years
Moorefield, WV (WOAY) – Nearly half of West Virginia’s poultry growers have reached retirement age, and more than one-third of those growers have plans to retire within the next five years. However, 56% of growers will retire without a succession plan, which could be detrimental to West Virginia’s poultry industry and economy. The West Virginia poultry industry annually contributes over $100 million to the state.
Metro News
NGK plans to modify Kanawha County plant to produce after-market spark plugs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Japanese auto parts manufacturer is making plans to expand its West Virginia operations. Pocatalico-based NGK Spark Plugs received approval Thursday from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to help finance the expansion with up to $20 million in revenue bonds for what’s called Project Cardinal.
