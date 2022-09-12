ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two people from region among new COVID deaths

PARKERSBURG — Two people from the region including a 42-year-old woman are among the confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death count in West Virginia since the pandemic started in March 2020 was at 7,351...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia adding virtual service access points for rural veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Seven new virtual access points for rural veterans are being added in West Virginia, including one at the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs office at the DMV. The State of West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA) and the Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) announced the virtual access sites (VAS) […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
firefighternation.com

State Suspends Calhoun County (WV) Ambulance Operations; Ambulances Impounded

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources suspended Calhoun County EMS’ license to operate and impounded its five ambulances. The state claims the EMS was operating improperly equipped ambulances and using uncertified personnel, WCHS reports. County officials responded that the suspension was an overreaction to missing paperwork, and...
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

DHHR reminds West Virginians about Affordable Connectivity Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – You could be eligible for discounted internet service in West Virginia through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with […]
INTERNET
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse

A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
ELKINS, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
WVNS

These are West Virginia’s most stressed counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to data from County Health Rankings, West Virginia had among the country’s highest increase in mental distress over the past five years. Data compiled by MyBioSource revealed that overall, West Virginia also had the seventh highest stress increase in the country from 2017 to 2021 and was tied for the […]
HEALTH
wfxrtv.com

New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia. Sources familiar with the project say it will be located in Doddridge County, already a hotbed for natural gas wells and processing plants. The project...
WTRF- 7News

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia to pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Linus Covid#General Health#Dhhr#West Virginians#Hampshi
WTRF- 7News

How West Virginia’s leaves will change this fall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — September is here and it has a message for us—it’s time to cool off. The rush of summer vacations and back-to-school is behind us, and we’ll all be spending a little more time inside —preferably by the warm air coming from the vents. The National Weather Service has released its fall […]
ENVIRONMENT
truecrimedaily

West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WOWK 13 News

Program helps eligible West Virginians pay for internet services

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia residents participating in some government assistance programs are able to qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. According to the WV DHHR, the ACP provides eligible households with a discount toward their internet services for up […]
INTERNET
woay.com

Governor Justice celebrates increases in West Virginia tourism spending

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8% over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While national tourism has not increased since 2019. West Virginia is trending upwards, with research showing traveler spending exceeded $4.9 billion in 2021. The report shows...
TRAVEL
woay.com

West Virginia’s poultry industry expected to see massive retirement of growers over next 5 years

Moorefield, WV (WOAY) – Nearly half of West Virginia’s poultry growers have reached retirement age, and more than one-third of those growers have plans to retire within the next five years. However, 56% of growers will retire without a succession plan, which could be detrimental to West Virginia’s poultry industry and economy. The West Virginia poultry industry annually contributes over $100 million to the state.
HARDY COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy