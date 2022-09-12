ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPIpL_0hs15ZtV00

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana.

According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left turn and ran off the roadway where he was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxGMi_0hs15ZtV00

Sheriff Cole added the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time. He was then transported to an Indianapolis Hospital by helicopter.

No word on his condition at this time.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, Parke County EMS, Mecca first responders, and Adams Township Rescue assisted at the scene.

