Boulder, CO

CU Boulder News & Events

CU Boulder rolls out new alerts site, emergency notification level

Whether you’re new to campus or a returning student, faculty or staff member, it’s important to be prepared to take action if and when emergency situations arise. This fall semester, you’ll notice some changes to our alert notification levels and the Alerts website. A new notification level...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Enrollment meets long-term goals, reflects diversity and student success

CU Boulder’s total fall enrollment increased roughly 0.6% to 36,122, according to new enrollment data published Wednesday. The figure is in line with long-term goals, and recent projections, according to university leaders. The data also demonstrated stronger incoming class diversity and gains in student success measures. The campus’s fall...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

What your advisor can do for you

Did you know? Now is a great time to connect with your academic advisor to plan for this semester and review your educational goals. Getting help with registration can be one of the first things that comes to mind when you think of academic advising. However, advising is much more than offering information about academic courses and programs; it also involves helping you maximize your academic and personal experiences at CU. Your advisor can help you reach for your goals.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

10 things to do this weekend: Laser Stranger Things, Apple Tree Blitz, more

This weekend brings a Goss Grove block party, a Mt. Sanitas trail hike, women’s soccer, volunteer opportunities, several campus talks, the Grammy-winning Takács Quartet and more. Applied Mathematics Colloquium. 3:35–4:25 p.m. Engineering Center, ECCR 200. Are you interested in mathematics? Xudong Chen is giving a talk on...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Stephen Ettinger named new LASP deputy director of finance and operations

The Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics has named Stephen Ettinger its deputy director for finance and operations, a key role in advancing the institute’s leadership in space-based research. Ettinger brings to LASP nearly 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, administration, budgeting, strategic planning, and human resource management...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Top takeaways from State of the Campus 2022

Chancellor Philip DiStefano delivered his annual State of the Campus address on Tuesday, Sept. 13, highlighting the role that universities can play in supporting democracy. According to recent surveys, 58% of U.S. adults say they’re not satisfied with the way democracy is working in America. And only half of American adults polled said they think colleges and universities are having a positive effect on the way things are going in the country.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

College continues to climb in national undergraduate rankings

The College of Engineering and Applied Science gained a spot U.S. News and World Report’s Best Undergraduate Engineering rankings this year, coming in at No. 17 among public institution peers. Six degree programs in the college also earned top 20 spots among public universities in the engineering specialty rankings...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Art & Art History News - September 13, 2022

Artist talk for the current Nature, Environment, Science & Technology (NEST) Studio for the Arts exhibition, In Progress. Brianne Cohen will interview Robert Bailey (Associate Professor of Art History, University of Oklahoma) about his collaborative installation with photographer Todd Stewart. In Progress is an interactive installation comprised of images and...
BOULDER, CO

