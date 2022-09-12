Read full article on original website
Related
CU Boulder News & Events
CU Boulder rolls out new alerts site, emergency notification level
Whether you’re new to campus or a returning student, faculty or staff member, it’s important to be prepared to take action if and when emergency situations arise. This fall semester, you’ll notice some changes to our alert notification levels and the Alerts website. A new notification level...
CU Boulder News & Events
Enrollment meets long-term goals, reflects diversity and student success
CU Boulder’s total fall enrollment increased roughly 0.6% to 36,122, according to new enrollment data published Wednesday. The figure is in line with long-term goals, and recent projections, according to university leaders. The data also demonstrated stronger incoming class diversity and gains in student success measures. The campus’s fall...
CU Boulder News & Events
What your advisor can do for you
Did you know? Now is a great time to connect with your academic advisor to plan for this semester and review your educational goals. Getting help with registration can be one of the first things that comes to mind when you think of academic advising. However, advising is much more than offering information about academic courses and programs; it also involves helping you maximize your academic and personal experiences at CU. Your advisor can help you reach for your goals.
CU Boulder News & Events
2022 awardees chosen for the Charles A. Barth Scholarship for undergraduate space research
The University of Colorado Boulder established the Charles A. Barth scholarship for undergraduate space research in 2013 to honor his lasting legacy of teaching and mentoring of the next generation of space researchers. Several undergraduate students with focused studies in space research are supported by this scholarship each year. Dr....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CU Boulder News & Events
10 things to do this weekend: Laser Stranger Things, Apple Tree Blitz, more
This weekend brings a Goss Grove block party, a Mt. Sanitas trail hike, women’s soccer, volunteer opportunities, several campus talks, the Grammy-winning Takács Quartet and more. Applied Mathematics Colloquium. 3:35–4:25 p.m. Engineering Center, ECCR 200. Are you interested in mathematics? Xudong Chen is giving a talk on...
CU Boulder News & Events
Buff Undergraduate Success team looks at progress, priorities for student retention goals
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of campus updates on CU Boulder’s efforts to build a common student-centered approach to teaching and learning. This series will continue throughout the academic year. The Buff Undergraduate Success (BUS) Leadership Implementation Team, whose working groups are focused on removing...
CU Boulder News & Events
Improving the graduate student experience with our strategic plan as our guide
As busy as the start of fall semester always is, I’ve long greeted it with a sense of excitement and optimism about the opportunities and new beginnings that come with the start of a new academic year. I hope you share some of that excitement. Last September we released...
CU Boulder News & Events
Stephen Ettinger named new LASP deputy director of finance and operations
The Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics has named Stephen Ettinger its deputy director for finance and operations, a key role in advancing the institute’s leadership in space-based research. Ettinger brings to LASP nearly 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, administration, budgeting, strategic planning, and human resource management...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CU Boulder News & Events
Top takeaways from State of the Campus 2022
Chancellor Philip DiStefano delivered his annual State of the Campus address on Tuesday, Sept. 13, highlighting the role that universities can play in supporting democracy. According to recent surveys, 58% of U.S. adults say they’re not satisfied with the way democracy is working in America. And only half of American adults polled said they think colleges and universities are having a positive effect on the way things are going in the country.
CU Boulder News & Events
College continues to climb in national undergraduate rankings
The College of Engineering and Applied Science gained a spot U.S. News and World Report’s Best Undergraduate Engineering rankings this year, coming in at No. 17 among public institution peers. Six degree programs in the college also earned top 20 spots among public universities in the engineering specialty rankings...
CU Boulder News & Events
Art & Art History News - September 13, 2022
Artist talk for the current Nature, Environment, Science & Technology (NEST) Studio for the Arts exhibition, In Progress. Brianne Cohen will interview Robert Bailey (Associate Professor of Art History, University of Oklahoma) about his collaborative installation with photographer Todd Stewart. In Progress is an interactive installation comprised of images and...
Comments / 0