Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Max Kellerman 'apologizes' after appearing to insinuate St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols has been using PEDs to enable his stunning form at 42... as he asks: 'How does a player turn back the clock like this?'
While Albert Pujols inches closer and closer to 700 career home runs, some in the sports media world are wondering how he got this far in the twilight of his career. Pujols just hit his 697th career home run against the Pirates - passing Alex Rodriguez to take sole possession of 4th place on the MLB's all-time home run leader list.
NBC Sports
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
3 playoff predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals
Here are three predictions that could turn the tide of the playoffs for the St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals are nearly ensured to make the postseason this year, with a 99.8% likelihood according to the latest stats. If nothing changes, the Cardinals would face the San Diego Padres in the first round.
Yadier Molina’s mask for record-breaking Wainwright start will hit Cardinals fans in the feels
Yadier Molina debuted a new catcher’s mask that commemorated his 325th start for the St. Louis Cardinals alongside pitcher Adam Wainwright. History is being made for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since they returned from the All-Star break. Albert Pujols’ surge post-Home Run Derby has got him close to 700 career home runs. But on Wednesday, Sept. 14, there was more history being made, as this was the 325th time that St. Louis’ battery of pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina started a game together.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What’s wrong with Braves closer Kenley Jansen, and why removing him is premature
The Atlanta Braves have a Kenley Jansen problem, but now is not the time to demote the closer. Although Kenley Jansen has struggled mightily of late in save situations, now is not the time to consider demoting the Atlanta Braves closer. While the former Los Angeles Dodger has 33 saves...
MLB rumors: Cubs making heads turn with Trea Turner interest
The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in Turner, and Turner is equally interested in them.
Dodgers News: Diamondbacks Still Call in the Cops on LA's Celebration
The team in Arizona might need to take a cue from Craig Kimbr-Elsa and "Let it Go."
Yankees’ Matt Blake, Aaron Boone throw cold water on Jordan Montgomery’s accusations
Former New York Yankees back-end starter Jordan Montgomery has experienced a resurgence in St. Louis. Conveniently, his turnaround came immediately after the Yankees pulled the trigger and dealt him to the Cardinals. Couple that with the fact that Brian Cashman effectively replaced Montgomery with Frankie Montas and didn’t add any...
How Ozzie Albies' return impacts Braves' lineup
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the impact that the return of second baseman Ozzie Albies will have on the rest of the Atlanta Braves lineup.
Dodgers News: Former Jays Star Trying to Complete Comeback with LA
Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar has been recovering from shoulder surgery
Cubs ready to spend in free agency, already have two targets in crosshairs
The Chicago Cubs may not be making the postseason this year, but they are expected to go all-in on two big free agents this offseason. The Chicago Cubs are set to miss the postseason for the second-consecutive year. This comes after they decided to move on from their core of players that helped them win the World Series in 2016. They replenished the farm system, and apparently they have some big moves planned in free agency.
Chicago Cubs: Kris Bryant’s best offseason advice to Willson Contreras
CHICAGO — Sitting in the visitor’s dugout at Wrigley Field may still be a new experience for Kris Bryant after his 833 games over six-plus seasons in a Chicago Cubs uniform, but he is slowly getting used to the idea. Kris Bryant is not the first member of...
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals continue to be among the most successful teams in baseball. Insignia on cap of St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.By Unknown author - St. Louis Cardinals, Public Domain.
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Padres Continue to Own Bumgarner)
If you’re an avid reader of my No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets then you know I went two-for-two yesterday and that I promise every weekend to buy you your first round of drinks when you go out. There is no better way to get things started on a Friday night than to cash a bet after one inning out at the bar and get your first drink on me.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live on September 14
On September 14 at 7:45 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals will play the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Wisconsin. TV: FS1, Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. Nationally, the game is streaming on FS1, which...
Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Odds for Friday, September 16 (Back LA on Road)
Once again, the Dodgers are matched up with an NL West rival, facing off against the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers are nearly a lock to be the No.1 seed in the playoffs, but still have a few more games to clinch the top spot. Los Angeles is coming off...
MLB rumors: Yadier Molina managerial hire creates WBC drama for Puerto Rico
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was named the manager of Team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic, causing GM Eduardo Perez to resign. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Perez resigned in part due to Molina being named manager of Team Puerto Rico. Yadi is in...
NFL Trap Lines for Week 2 (Don't Bet Blindly In Divisional Rivalries)
Every week, there’s games on the NFL slate that we as bettors consider locks or sure-fire wins. The truth is that no game is a true “lock” and sometimes you can be baited into taking a line that on the surface seems right. However, those games might need a little more consideration before you go and put a bet on them.
NFL・
4 NBA players who need a comeback season in 2022-23
A fresh NBA season feels good. You go into the year feeling optimistic for your team regardless of what happened last year. Expectations have been recalibrated and you’ve been yet to be let down. For players, it feels just as good. They’ve spent the offseason working on their game...
NBA・
