Saint Louis, MO

Daily Mail

Max Kellerman 'apologizes' after appearing to insinuate St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols has been using PEDs to enable his stunning form at 42... as he asks: 'How does a player turn back the clock like this?'

While Albert Pujols inches closer and closer to 700 career home runs, some in the sports media world are wondering how he got this far in the twilight of his career. Pujols just hit his 697th career home run against the Pirates - passing Alex Rodriguez to take sole possession of 4th place on the MLB's all-time home run leader list.
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
FanSided

3 playoff predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals

Here are three predictions that could turn the tide of the playoffs for the St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals are nearly ensured to make the postseason this year, with a 99.8% likelihood according to the latest stats. If nothing changes, the Cardinals would face the San Diego Padres in the first round.
FanSided

Yadier Molina’s mask for record-breaking Wainwright start will hit Cardinals fans in the feels

Yadier Molina debuted a new catcher’s mask that commemorated his 325th start for the St. Louis Cardinals alongside pitcher Adam Wainwright. History is being made for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since they returned from the All-Star break. Albert Pujols’ surge post-Home Run Derby has got him close to 700 career home runs. But on Wednesday, Sept. 14, there was more history being made, as this was the 325th time that St. Louis’ battery of pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina started a game together.
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow's net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut.
FanSided

MLB rumors: Cubs making heads turn with Trea Turner interest

The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in Turner, and Turner is equally interested in them.
FanSided

Cubs ready to spend in free agency, already have two targets in crosshairs

The Chicago Cubs may not be making the postseason this year, but they are expected to go all-in on two big free agents this offseason. The Chicago Cubs are set to miss the postseason for the second-consecutive year. This comes after they decided to move on from their core of players that helped them win the World Series in 2016. They replenished the farm system, and apparently they have some big moves planned in free agency.
FanSided

Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Padres Continue to Own Bumgarner)

If you're an avid reader of my No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets then you know I went two-for-two yesterday and that I promise every weekend to buy you your first round of drinks when you go out. There is no better way to get things started on a Friday night than to cash a bet after one inning out at the bar and get your first drink on me.
FanSided

NFL Trap Lines for Week 2 (Don't Bet Blindly In Divisional Rivalries)

Every week, there's games on the NFL slate that we as bettors consider locks or sure-fire wins. The truth is that no game is a true "lock" and sometimes you can be baited into taking a line that on the surface seems right. However, those games might need a little more consideration before you go and put a bet on them.
FanSided

4 NBA players who need a comeback season in 2022-23

A fresh NBA season feels good. You go into the year feeling optimistic for your team regardless of what happened last year. Expectations have been recalibrated and you've been yet to be let down. For players, it feels just as good. They've spent the offseason working on their game...
FanSided

