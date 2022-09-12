ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock Marathon prices increasing soon

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 2023 Little Rock Marathon is six months away, but registration prices are set to increase this week.

Starting Tuesday, the marathon registration will go up from $95 to $110. The half marathon registration will go from $85 to $100.

The race weekend will be March 4-5, 2023 with races including the half marathon, 10K, 5K and Little Rockers Kids Marathon.

2023 Little Rock Marathon registration opens

The City of Little Rock, Little Rock Parks & Recreation and marathon organizers will also reveal the medal design for the 2023 race Tuesday. The theme of this year’s race is Peace. Love. Little Rock.

For more information on the races, deadlines and fees, visit LittleRockMarathon.com .

