Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Township to Unveil Plaque Honoring Frank Priore

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and the Township Council will be unveiling a plaque at Parsippany Municipal Building in honor of the late Mayor Frank B. Priore. The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, September 20 at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting which starts at 7:00 p.m.
Kiwanis Food Truck and Music Festival Returns

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is sponsoring a Food Truck & Music Fest, on Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1839 Route 46 East. Plenty of free parking available behind Houlihan’s. There will be plenty of food options, with...
Remembering the Seven Parsippany Residents Died on September 11

PARSIPPANY — Seven Parsippany residents died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Many of them were husbands, wives and parents, but all of them were neighbors and friends in the Parsippany community. As we remember them, read more about their lives, courtesy of obituaries complied on legacy.com.
Morris County Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

MORRIS COUNTY — Despite steady rain, over 150 first responders, public officials and residents joined Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance ceremony on Sunday evening, the 21st Anniversary of the attacks. Morris County remembers Donald Leroy Adams, Margaret L Benson, John Paul Bocchi, Martin Boryczewski, Dennis Buckley, Cecile M. Caguicla,...
CFO Juan Uribe Retires

PARSIPPANY — Juan Uribe, CCFO, CMFO, QPA, CTC, Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring from the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills effective Friday, September 30. Mr. Juan Uribe was approved (3-2) by the Township Council in September 2020, being recommended by Former Mayor Michael Soriano for the new Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Juan Uribe. At the time Uribe become the Chief Financial Officer effective September 21 at an annual salary of $145,000.
