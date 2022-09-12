Sunday morning Oxford Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver sent out two emails to parents in regards to a social media post. “Our school resource officer became aware of a potential threat on Snapchat. The message specifically said, ‘come bring a gun to Oxford school.’ After hours of investigation, law enforcement have not yet been able to determine the author of the message. It does not appear that either the creator of the message or the recipient are Oxford students,” Weaver’s message stated. “Due to the unique nature of social media, the source of the message might never be determined. We are limited in what we can share, but will update families with any additional information should it become available.”

