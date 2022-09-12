ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 2

Related
fox2detroit.com

Oxford Community Schools investigating potential threat on Snapchat

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A potential threat to the Oxford Community Schools district is under investigation after a school resource officer learned about it Monday morning. According to the district, "come bring a gun to Oxford school" was sent on Snapchat by a person whose identity is still unknown. Superintendent Ken Weaver said it does not appear that the sender or recipient are Oxford students.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxford Leader

Investigating ‘potenital’ threat

Sunday morning Oxford Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver sent out two emails to parents in regards to a social media post. “Our school resource officer became aware of a potential threat on Snapchat. The message specifically said, ‘come bring a gun to Oxford school.’ After hours of investigation, law enforcement have not yet been able to determine the author of the message. It does not appear that either the creator of the message or the recipient are Oxford students,” Weaver’s message stated. “Due to the unique nature of social media, the source of the message might never be determined. We are limited in what we can share, but will update families with any additional information should it become available.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Police#High School Football#Oxford Community Schools#Oxford High School
fox2detroit.com

Medical emergency call leads deputies to murdered Macomb County man

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical emergency call found a Mt. Clemens man dead inside his home Sept. 8. Someone called 911 and said a resident of a home on Park Street was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Michael Smith dead on the floor of the empty home. The home had no signs of forced entry.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate slaying of Mount Clemens man

Macomb County Sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday they are investigating the slaying of a man found dead in Mount Clemens. Deputies on Sept. 8 responded to a home on Park Street for a welfare check. A 911 caller "reported he received a call from a third party stating the resident of the home was having a medical emergency," investigators said in a statement.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox2detroit.com

Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson

Attorney is a person of interest in murder for hire plot that killed jeweler Dan Hutchinson. Multiple sources tell FOX 2 that the attorney, who we cannot name because he hasn't been charged, is a person of interest in an investigation that started back on June 1 when the 47-year-old shot and killed outside of his jewelry store on Greenfield in Oak Park.
OAK PARK, MI
Chalkbeat

Michigan charter school spending questioned

Michigan charter schools received $1.4 billion in state funding last year. How they spent most of it is a mystery, even to state officials overseeing the education of children who attend them.The state Board of Education has been trying to find out, but its efforts have been stymied.Eighty-one percent of Michigan’s 295 charter schools have contracts with private education management companies that are not subject to public disclosure laws. That allows them...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Editorial: Open doors to decisions on MSU's Stanley

Leadership at Michigan’s public universities should be held to a high standard of transparency, especially on decisions being made by their boards of trustees about who will lead the schools. Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Tuesday night discussed the “moment of uncertainty” facing his college due to disagreement...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Police searching for two men accused in series of break-ins in metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused in a series of break-ins across metro Detroit.According to Detroit Police, the suspects were photographed by a Ring camera on the front porch of a home on the 7700 block of Mettetal Street at around 12 p.m. on August 27. The department says the two men are suspected in a series of home break-ins in Detroit as well as areas across metro Detroit.Police are asking anyone with information to contact the DPD's 6th District at 313-596-5600 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
WESTLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy