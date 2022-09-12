Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “The Luckier You Get” By American Aquarium

Happy Monday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “The Luckier You Get” by American Aquarium.

Featured on their incredible 2020 Lamentations album, it was released as the lead single for the record, and frontman BJ Barham shared a little bit about the inspiration behind the song on the Texas Music Scene a while back:

“‘The Luckier You Get,’ that is the first single, radio single. It is definitely the anthem of the record. It is a song about resilience… it’s basically something my dad used to tell me, and I used to always make fun, whenever we were watching, like, a basketball game or a football game.

And my team would lose, I would say, ‘Oh, that was a lucky shot.’ And my dad would always tell me, like, luck is something that’s made. You know, luck is the intersection of hard work and opportunity. That’s what luck is.

And my dad used to always say that to me, and anytime anyone said ‘I got lucky in my life,’ I would always tell them, like, ‘the harder you work, the luckier you get.’ I believe luck is something… you have to work for it. You have to work to be a lucky person.”

He added that it was a sort of tongue-in-cheek way to say:

“Nobody gets lucky, it comes from a lot of dedication and a lot of hard work.”

Amen to that…

If you’ve never heard this one before, make sure you give it a spin, especially if you need a little boost on this fine Monday morning:

BJ also stopped by the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast last week for our longest episode of this year, and it’s a really great conversation you don’t want to miss if you enjoy real talk about country music:

Audio

“The Luckier You Get”