ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “The Luckier You Get” By American Aquarium

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPWgz_0hs13sOm00

Happy Monday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “The Luckier You Get” by American Aquarium.

Featured on their incredible 2020 Lamentations album, it was released as the lead single for the record, and frontman BJ Barham shared a little bit about the inspiration behind the song on the Texas Music Scene a while back:

“‘The Luckier You Get,’ that is the first single, radio single. It is definitely the anthem of the record. It is a song about resilience… it’s basically something my dad used to tell me, and I used to always make fun, whenever we were watching, like, a basketball game or a football game.

And my team would lose, I would say, ‘Oh, that was a lucky shot.’ And my dad would always tell me, like, luck is something that’s made. You know, luck is the intersection of hard work and opportunity. That’s what luck is.

And my dad used to always say that to me, and anytime anyone said ‘I got lucky in my life,’ I would always tell them, like, ‘the harder you work, the luckier you get.’ I believe luck is something… you have to work for it. You have to work to be a lucky person.”

He added that it was a sort of tongue-in-cheek way to say:

“Nobody gets lucky, it comes from a lot of dedication and a lot of hard work.”

Amen to that…

If you’ve never heard this one before, make sure you give it a spin, especially if you need a little boost on this fine Monday morning:

BJ also stopped by the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast last week for our longest episode of this year, and it’s a really great conversation you don’t want to miss if you enjoy real talk about country music:

Audio

“The Luckier You Get”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Grandpa Was Ready To Send A Guy To The Afterlife After He Jumped The Railing At The Grand Canyon

Tourists at national parks acting like morons is no new topic of discussion, as we’ve seen an alarming number of them over the past year. From tourists getting dangerously close to the wildlife and either nearly getting sent, or actually getting sent to the hospital, to idiots hopping the railing in dangerous areas of the parks, people get a rush from being stupid.
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

The Story Of How Charley Pride Got Ronnie Milsap Into Country Music

Way back in the mid ’60s, a little-known artist by the name of Ronnie Milsap was cutting his teeth playing clubs across America. Born blind in Robbinsville, North Carolina, he moved down to Georgia on a full scholarship to Young Harris College in pursuit of a law degree, but the courtroom just couldn’t compete with his talent on the keyboard and pull of the music scene, so Ronnie gave up his scholarship and dropped out to join a popular local R&B group called The Dimensions, which had become a staple of the Atlanta music scene, known in particular for their performances at the historic Royal Peacock Club.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riff Raff
Whiskey Riff

Jon Pardi Puts A Country Spin On Whitney Houston’s Hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” And It Just Works

I never knew I needed a country-fied take on the late, great Whitney Houston’s mega hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” but I love everything about this. Jon Pardi recently put his own spin on her hit single for a feature on CMT Campfire Sessions, which he appeared on in promotion of his fantastic new album, Mr. Saturday Night.
THEATER & DANCE
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson To Release Live Album, ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan,’ In November

That Willie Nelson just does not slow down. He released his 96th studio album A Beautiful Time on his 89th birthday back in April, and now, we have a new live album on the way from the Red Headed Stranger. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael, it will include sound of Willie’s historic 1984 Tokyo concert, which was the first time Willie and his family band ever played there. The songs have been previously officially available […] The post Willie Nelson To Release Live Album, ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan,’ In November first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#American Aquarium
Whiskey Riff

Stagecoach Has Yellowstone Fans Pumped With Ryan Bingham, Luke Grimes & Lainey Wilson Performing The Same Day

It’s been fun watching the Stagecoach artist announcements roll in today, and one thing is for certain… there’s gonna be a helluva lotta talent congregating in one place next spring. I mean… Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell, 49 Winchester, and Brooks & Dunn for crying out loud… all in one place? Hell, we’ve got not one, not two, but THREE stars from Yellowstone performing, as Lainey Wilson, Ryan Bingham, and Luke Grimes will be gracing the Stagecoach […] The post Stagecoach Has Yellowstone Fans Pumped With Ryan Bingham, Luke Grimes & Lainey Wilson Performing The Same Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Koe Wetzel’s Road To ‘Hell Paso’ Is A Wild Ride Full Of Honesty, Authenticity And Cold Hard Truths… And It’s Well-Worth The Trip

Welcome to Hell Paso. Though the title of Koe Wetzel’s fifth studio album might suggest otherwise, you’re gonna wanna have a seat and stay a while. But if you’re expecting to sit here and have a conversation about how this record is “not country,” I’d save my breathe… Because that’s exactly right. It isn’t country by any means, but it is that classic, alternative Texas rock sound we all know and love from Koe, and that’s exactly what he was […] The post Koe Wetzel’s Road To ‘Hell Paso’ Is A Wild Ride Full Of Honesty, Authenticity And Cold Hard Truths… And It’s Well-Worth The Trip first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Luke Combs Debuts Unreleased Song He Wrote Yesterday: “Thought Y’all Might

Sounds like Luke Combs has another hit on his hands. It’s been over a month and a half since Combs dropped his fourth studio album, Growin’ Up. The album is a great display of his growth as both a man and an artist, as he mostly strayed away from the good timin’ beer drinkin’ songs, focusing more on deep reflection over his country music career thus far, along with being a married man.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Says She Doesn’t Care About Country Radio Anymore: “I Just Have Had Such A Weird Relationship With Radio This Whole Time”

My favorite thing about Miranda Lambert is that she never holds anything back. She’s never afraid to say exactly what she thinks, and in a recent interview with Vulture, she sat down to talk about her upcoming Las Vegas Residency, as well as some of the milestones she’s reached in her career thus far that have led her to Vegas.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

191K+
Followers
12K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy