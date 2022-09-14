ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

The Hilarious Reason Josh Duhamel Was In the ER Hours Before His Wedding

By Sophie Hanson
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Saying “they do”! Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are married less than a year after his romantic proposal. The happy couple exchanged vows on September 10 in Josh’s native North Dakota with sources telling People that the pair had “a great time”, but maybe a little too much fun the night before.

In an interview with Vogue Australia , Audra said her husband-to-be had to go to the emergency room the night before they exchanged vows because he’d been “pulling some wild dance moves on the party bus” causing a slipped disc. “Cue the cortisone shot and let’s get married!” she recalled saying at the hospital. Josh pulled it together for the big day though, with the pair exchanging vows in their beloved Fargo, North Dakota. “We knew we wanted to get married in Fargo,” Audra said. “It was the most important thing for us. Not only is it home to us, but it was so convenient for everyone we love to get to. I guess the romantic in me always feels like we’re just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always always be home, no matter where we are in the world.”

The wedding follows a super romantic proposal in January, in which Josh organized a message in a bottle to wash up on the sand during a tropical getaway. The couple shared the news with their Instagram followers with a sweet snap of the moment, on the sand with the sun setting in the background. “It’s on!!” he wrote in the caption. “She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”

He told Us Weekly at the time that the decision to pop the question was pretty “last minute”­–so much so that he hadn’t even bought a ring yet. “I just sort of decided last minute that was how I wanted to do it,” he told the publication. “I didn’t have anything planned. I didn’t have a ring yet. I was like, ‘OK, you gonna do this today. Today’s the day.’ And that’s just how it all kind of happened. … I coordinated with [the hotel concierge] there to make sure that bottle was floating up to shore as we were walking out there.”

Back in Mary 2022, Josh spoke to People about his upcoming nuptials, revealing that he and his fiancée were in “full prep mode” but because his filming schedule had been so busy, Audra was doing most of the work. “Thankfully she’s really good at it,” he said. “I’m there to sort of answer questions or if she’s got questions about something.” He explained that his requests for their special day were minimal to make sure he stayed in the moment. “Most of the stuff I don’t care about,” he said. “I just want there to be great music, I want to have people around that we love, and I want be present. I want to make sure that when the night comes, I don’t want to be overcome by the moment. I just want to be present and have a great time.” Josh and Audra’s marriage comes three years since he announced his split from Fergie after eight years of marriage and the birth of one child, eight-year-old Axl Jack.

Josh has been busy working on a few projects, most interestingly the upcoming survival horror video game The Callisto Protocol , in which he plays the main character Jacob Lee. It’s set in 2320 on a moon of Jupiter (of which there are 53) that humankind has never set foot on known as Callisto. There’ll be aliens, jumpscares and gore aplenty in this highly anticipated release by Striking Distance Studios, published by Krafton.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Leo & Gigi Are Officially Dating After Their ‘Hookups’ Following His Split From Camila—They’re ‘Into’ Each Other

Moving on. Rumors are swirling that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid hooked up after his breakup from Camila Morrone—and sources confirmed they’ve been hanging out recently but are taking it slow. Sources told E! News in an article published on September 13, 2022, that Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, had hung out “multiple” times, but were doing so in the company of friends. According to those close to him, the Titanic star wasn’t rushing back into a relationship. “He’s enjoying being single,” an insider noted, adding the two are “not exclusive.” It echoes the sentiments of another source, this one close to Gigi, who...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Leo & Gigi Were Just Pictured Together For the 1st Time–See the ‘Flirty’ Photos of Them ‘Canoodling’

We’ve been hungry for evidence for weeks and we’ve finally got it. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been photographed together for the first time since those dating rumors began to swirl. The pair were snapped appearing to get quite cozy with each other at a party at the exclusive private member’s club Casa Cipriani in New York. Photos were obtained and published by the Daily Mail on September 13, 2022. (See the photos here.) From the looks of it, the party was quite loud so they’re leaning in close to each other to talk and in one photo, Leo looks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Kanye Claims That Kim Raises Their Kids ‘80 Percent of The Time’ Amid Instagram Feud

Co-parenting? Kanye West spoke out about Kim Kardashian’s custody battle. The DONDA artist revealed how he contributes to their kids’ lives in a podcast appearance. On the Alo Mind podcast, Kanye revealed his co-parenting plan with the SKIMS founder. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that’s gonna go to the kids. She’s still got [them] 80% of the time— raise those children.” Kanye and Kim are set to have their custody hearing in December 2022 for their four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Kanye’s comment comes weeks...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
StyleCaster

How Did the Queen Die? What We Know About Her ‘Peaceful’ Passing & Her Cause of Death

Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William

Since she became the Princess of Wales, there’s been interest in Kate Middleton’s net worth and how much she and Prince William make now that they’re the next couple in line for the British throne. Kate—whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton—is the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne. As William’s wife, Kate is the Princess of Wales and the next Queen Consort. Kate and William married in 2011 and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Prince Harry Wore His Military Uniform At The Queen’s Vigil With William & His Cousins

Honoring Her Majesty’s legacy. Queen Elizabeth’s vigil was held two days before her funeral. Her grandchildren, led by Prince William and Prince Harry, took a moment of silence to give tribute to her. The newly appointed Prince of Wales led Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn to surround the Queen’s casket and take a moment of prayer for 15 minutes for their beloved grandmother. Notably, Prince Harry was seen with his military uniform on after he was not permitted to wear it for the Queen’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
Person
Josh Duhamel
Person
Fergie
Person
Audra Mari
StyleCaster

Why Prince Harry Didn’t Wear a Military Uniform, Or Salute, at the Queen’s Funeral—Unlike William

As the British royal family bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral on September 19, 2022, many observers wondered why Prince Harry wasn’t wearing his military uniform and why he didn’t salute. Harry’s beloved 96-year-old grandmother passed away “peacefully” on September 8, 2022, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. She had served as head of the United Kingdom for 70 years. 10 days of mourning were marked by several official events that would end with the Queen’s state funeral held at Westminster Abbey. Then, her coffin made a 23-mile journey to its final resting place in a crypt...
U.K.
StyleCaster

Here’s Who Takes Over After King Charles & How the Line of Succession Has Changed Since the Queen’s Death

For years, royal followers have had questions over who takes over after Queen Elizabeth dies and who’s next in line for the throne from the British royal family. The monarch, who ascended to the throne in 1952, died on September 8, 2022. But her successor was already determined long before her death. The British royal line of succession is based on the order of the Queen’s descendants and a series of legislative rules passed by Parliament. These include the U.K.’s Bill of Rights and the Act of Settlement (which was later restated by the Acts of Union), which generally dictated that...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kim Reacted to Pete Seemingly Shading Kanye at the Emmys—She’s ‘Had Enough Drama’

Do better. Kim Kardashian reacted to Pete Davidson’s Kanye West shade at the Emmys. The former Saturday Night Live star wore an outfit eerily similar to the DONDA artist’s Met Gala outfit at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards and fans think that he’s shading his ex-girlfriend’s ex-husband. A source told Hollywood Life on September 14, 2022, about Kim’s feelings about Pete’s outfit at the Emmy Awards. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the source said. “However, Kim seriously...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Who’s Still Together From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2? Here’s Where All the Couples Are Now

Since season 2 premiered on Netflix, fans have wanted to who’s still together from Love Is Blind season 2 and where the couples are now in the real world. Of the 30-plus contestants on Love Is Blind season 2, there were six couples who got engaged on TV: Shayne and Natalie; Nick and Danielle; Shaina and Kyle; Shake and Deepti; Mallory and Salvador; and Jarrette and Iyanna. Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows 30 men and women over the course of 10 days as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding#Vogue Australia
StyleCaster

Gigi’s Dad Just Reacted to Rumors She’s Dating Leo—He’s Already Met Him

Family would know. Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed has responded to the rumors his daughter is dating Leonardo DiCaprio. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the real estate tycoon said he met the Titanic heartthrob a few years ago and had nothing but good things to say about him. “I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man,’ the 73-year-old developer said. “I liked him.” As to whether he thinks his daughter is dating the Hollywood A-lister, he said: “They are friends – they have known each other for some time…...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

How To Style Flats In 2022, Because The Ballet Trend Is Back On Pointe

The era of Y2K fashion has come, gone, returned and finally, stayed. After waiting in the wings of the fall fashion runways, ballet flats are ready to re-take center stage. Here’s how to style flats for 2022, in case you are righteously terrified. From strappy kitten heels to sky-high platforms, low-rise jeans to almost non-existent mini skirt hemlines, and tiny shoulder bags to tinier sunglasses—it seems as if every single possible early 2000’s defining fashion piece has made a comeback. For some (specifically the Gen-Z age group), the style revival was a fresh take on fashion to lean into and redefine....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

The Queen’s Funeral Was Held at the Same Church She Was Crowned & Married Philip—Inside Her Ceremony

Rest in peace. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral laid to rest the late Queen after a series of ceremonial events to honor her legacy. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was held at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. The funeral came after a series of traditional events to remember the late monarch and honor her service. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time. Her casket made its five-mile journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state for four days. A solemn King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry followed the...
U.K.
StyleCaster

Princess Anne Was With the Queen For the Last ’24 Hours of Her Life’—Inside Her Final Moments

Since her death, well wishers have wondered what Queen Elizabeth’s last words were and what her final moments with the British royal family were like before she passed. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Ryan Fitzpatrick Just Claimed That Tom Showed Him ‘Zero Respect’ Amid Reports Gisele is ‘Frustrated’ of His Career

A call out. Ryan Fitzpatrick shaded Tom Brady for his etiquette after games. The former NFL quarterback revealed how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would treat him and his teammates after every game on a podcast. On  Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Fitzpatrick discussed Brady’s “That Motherf—ker Clip” on HBO’s The Shop and assumed that the SuperBowl champion was referring to him.”It had to be me,” Fitzpatrick told hosts Big Cat and PFTCommenter. “Zero respect. He’d never shake my hand.” He then talked about the instances where Brady was unfriendly to him. “I’ve told this story before, but he just...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & It’s All Thanks To The Fall Equinox

If things haven’t been going your way lately, hang in there! The next couple of days will bring you a much-needed refresh and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week from September 19 to 25. In addition to kicking off this year’s whimsical fall equinox, the sun’s shift into harmony-seeking Libra later in the week will present you with a new backdrop of energies. *New season, who dis?* This week begins on a kind and productive note, as the moon in Cancer harmonizes with Venus in devoted Virgo on September 19. If you’re feeling intuitively guided to reach out...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Emma Chamberlain’s Fall Wardrobe Will Never Include These Controversial Pants

The thing about Emma Chamberlain is that she seems to be everywhere—on the Venice red carpet, in the front row at a designer show during whatever fashion week is going on, on your Spotify podcast page, on YouTube in her vlogs, on your Insta feed posting the latest and greatest fashion trends, even in Aritzia, thanks to its Sunday Best campaign—but unlike basically anyone else who you’d see this much in life, you’d never get sick of her. We certainly can’t. Whether it’s gawking at her Met Gala look, testing out every Chamberlain Coffee product on the menu, or sneaking inside...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You To Embrace Cuffing Season, Because It’s Finally Fall

Don’t look down, because your love horoscope for the week of September 19 to September 25 is proof that life is as exhilarating as an amusement park ride at the moment. And even though you may feel sick with so many twists, turns and unexpected drops, there’s a reason so many people are waiting in line for their chance at love. Even though Mercury retrograde is currently kicking up the drama and confusion in your relationships, it’s also paving the way for so much accelerated growth. On September 20, loving Venus will form a trine with unpredictable Uranus, which will inspire...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy