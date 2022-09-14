The Hilarious Reason Josh Duhamel Was In the ER Hours Before His Wedding

Saying “they do”! Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are married less than a year after his romantic proposal. The happy couple exchanged vows on September 10 in Josh’s native North Dakota with sources telling People that the pair had “a great time”, but maybe a little too much fun the night before.

In an interview with Vogue Australia , Audra said her husband-to-be had to go to the emergency room the night before they exchanged vows because he’d been “pulling some wild dance moves on the party bus” causing a slipped disc. “Cue the cortisone shot and let’s get married!” she recalled saying at the hospital. Josh pulled it together for the big day though, with the pair exchanging vows in their beloved Fargo, North Dakota. “We knew we wanted to get married in Fargo,” Audra said. “It was the most important thing for us. Not only is it home to us, but it was so convenient for everyone we love to get to. I guess the romantic in me always feels like we’re just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always always be home, no matter where we are in the world.”

The wedding follows a super romantic proposal in January, in which Josh organized a message in a bottle to wash up on the sand during a tropical getaway. The couple shared the news with their Instagram followers with a sweet snap of the moment, on the sand with the sun setting in the background. “It’s on!!” he wrote in the caption. “She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”

He told Us Weekly at the time that the decision to pop the question was pretty “last minute”­–so much so that he hadn’t even bought a ring yet. “I just sort of decided last minute that was how I wanted to do it,” he told the publication. “I didn’t have anything planned. I didn’t have a ring yet. I was like, ‘OK, you gonna do this today. Today’s the day.’ And that’s just how it all kind of happened. … I coordinated with [the hotel concierge] there to make sure that bottle was floating up to shore as we were walking out there.”

Back in Mary 2022, Josh spoke to People about his upcoming nuptials, revealing that he and his fiancée were in “full prep mode” but because his filming schedule had been so busy, Audra was doing most of the work. “Thankfully she’s really good at it,” he said. “I’m there to sort of answer questions or if she’s got questions about something.” He explained that his requests for their special day were minimal to make sure he stayed in the moment. “Most of the stuff I don’t care about,” he said. “I just want there to be great music, I want to have people around that we love, and I want be present. I want to make sure that when the night comes, I don’t want to be overcome by the moment. I just want to be present and have a great time.” Josh and Audra’s marriage comes three years since he announced his split from Fergie after eight years of marriage and the birth of one child, eight-year-old Axl Jack.

Josh has been busy working on a few projects, most interestingly the upcoming survival horror video game The Callisto Protocol , in which he plays the main character Jacob Lee. It’s set in 2320 on a moon of Jupiter (of which there are 53) that humankind has never set foot on known as Callisto. There’ll be aliens, jumpscares and gore aplenty in this highly anticipated release by Striking Distance Studios, published by Krafton.