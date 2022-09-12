ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Gael García Bernal Is Werewolf by Night in Disney+ Trailer Featuring Marvel's Man-Thing, TVA Hunters — WATCH

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago

There is a lot to process in the first trailer for Werewolf by Night , a Marvel Studios “special presentation” set for a Friday, Oct. 7 release on Disney+.

Directed by Michael Giacchino, Werewolf by Night ‘s cast is led by Gael García Bernal ( Mozart in the Jungle ), as Jack Russell and his titular alter ego, and Laura Donnelly ( The Nevers ) as whom many assume to be monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone.

The trailer also allows glimpses of Marvel entities such as Man-Thing (a humanoid swamp monster aka Dr. Theodore “Ted” Sallis) and even Time Variance Authority (TVA) hunters, wielding their familiar batons.

In Marvel comics lore, Jack Russell on his 18th birthday learned of his family’s lycanthropy curse, which dates back to 1795 and every full moon transforms Jack into a powerful man-wolf hybrid possessing enhanced strength, speed, stamina, agility and reflexes.

The Werewolf’s allies over the years have included the aforementioned Man-Thing, living vampire Dr. Michael Morbius, Johnny Blaze AKA Ghost Rider, Dr. Stephen Strange AKA Doctor Strange, Tony Stark AKA Iron Man and Jessica Drew AKA Spider-Woman, while mercenary Marc Spector AKA Moon Knight, Morgan le Fay and Eric Brooks AKA Blade have been among his adversaries.

Other familiar Marvel elements sprinkled throughout Werewolf by Night lore have included the Darkhold , Frank Castle AKA Punisher and Flash Thompson AKA Agent Venom.

Want scoop on Werewolf by Night , or for any Marvel TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date

Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
MOVIES
TVLine

She-Hulk Director: Madisynn/Wong Bonus Scene Didn't Exist in the Script

The mid-credits sequence in which She-Hulk viewers get to see Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and Madisynn King, supreme party girl, fast become “besties” was not in the original script for Episode 4. The Disney+ comedy’s Sept. 8 episode opened with magician Donny Blaze (played by Entourage‘s Rhys Coiro) pulling Madisynn (Florida Girls‘ Patty Guggenheim) from the audience as a volunteer and then sending her into an interdimensional portal that the Mystic Arts dropout opened with his sling ring. Some time later, Madisynn fell through another portal into Wong’s (MCU vet Benedict Wong) Kamar-Taj crib, where she promptly spoiled his bingeing of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Elton John Farewell Livestream, Moon Girl Trailer and More

Saturday’s alright for fighting, but Sunday’s good for a concert livestream in the comfort of your own home. Disney+ will livestream Elton John‘s Sunday, Nov. 20, performance of his final tour, the streaming service announced Saturday as part of its D23 Expo celebration. Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will mark nearly five decades from the performance that made John a household name.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVLine

In The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer, Grogu Learns a Truth About 'Dad'

Bo Katan calls out Din Djarin — and even teases Grogu aka Baby Yoda with a truth about “Dad” — in the first Season 3 trailer for Disney+’s The Mandalorian. Given the events of The Book of Boba Fett (aka “The Mandalorian Season 2.5″) — where Din (played by Pedro Pascal) was told by the Armorer (Emily Swallow) that he “is a Mandalorian no more,” because he had removed his helmet/shown his face to others — and judging by the trailer above, Season 3 of Disney+’s flagship Star Wars series will find Mando, with Grogu in tow, zipping around in his Naboo N-1...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Giacchino
Person
Gael García Bernal
TVLine

Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury Is the 'Last Person Standing Between Them... and What They Really Want'

Maria Hill somehow, finally draws Nick Fury back onto the grid (meaning, Earth) in the first trailer for Disney+’s Secret Invasion series. But as he gruffly explains to her about his long-awaited resurfacing, “This is different.” Announced in December 2020 at Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, Secret Invasion stars MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn as the shapeshifting Skrull named Talos. Jackson was last seen in the role he originated 14 years ago in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, at the end of which — SPOILER ALERT! — it was revealed that the Fury and Maria...
MOVIES
TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?

Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Finally!) Gets Season 2 Premiere Date at Disney+

Though it’s later than planned, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be back. The animated series will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, Disney announced at its D23 Expo Saturday. Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes. The episodes will arrive later than the streaming service originally announced. At the time of The Bad Batch‘s renewal in August 2021, Disney+ indicated that the next round of episodes would get underway in Fall 2022. As recently as May, a Season 2 teaser also promised new episodes in the autumn. Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the titular elite and experimental clones (first introduced...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

American Born Chinese: Michelle Yeoh Reigns in Action-Packed First Footage

Disney+ is digging deep into Chinese mythology for its new series American Born Chinese — and we now have our first look at all the action. The streamer released a behind-the-scenes featurette on Saturday as part of this year’s D23 Expo, including the first footage from the series. Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese stars Ben Wang as everyday teen Jin Wang, who’s embarrassed by his mom and is trying his best to be cool. But when he meets a new student at school, “even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Tv#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tva#Tva Hunters#Time Variance Authority#Morgan Le Fay
TVLine

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Disney Unveils First Trailer — Watch

Being a half-blood is dangerous business, Percy Jackson warns us in the first trailer for Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians. “If you think you might be one of us, my advice is: Turn away while you still can.” Catch your first glimpse at Percy & Co. in the above sneak peek.  Based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series, Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians promises to tell the fantastical story of Percy Jackson (played by The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old modern demigod who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of...
MOVIES
TVLine

Michael Keaton Weighs In on Batgirl Movie Cancellation, Uncertainty About His Future as Batman

Michael Keaton can only assume that Warner Bros. Discovery’s shelving of the nearly-complete, HBO Max-bound Batgirl movie was a “good” business decision — even though it played a role in derailing his return to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Asked by TVLine for his reaction to Batgirl’s unceremonious cancellation, Keaton said in the Emmys press room on Monday night, “I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a good one. “I really don’t know,” he made a point to add. “I don’t follow that that much.” Keaton had just collected his first ever Emmy, for Outstanding Lead Actor...
MOVIES
TVLine

Shantaram Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Is a Wanted Man Hiding Out in 1980s Bombay in Apple TV+ Adaptation

Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam is a fugitive chasing redemption, all whilst trying to lay low in 1980s Bombay, in the first full trailer for Apple TV+’s Shantaram adaptation. Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram follows Lin Ford (played by Hunnam), a fugitive looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in the unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place — but after falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla (played by Antonia Desplat), Lin must choose between freedom or love (and the complications...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 to Introduce a Haunted Dutton: Brandon Sklenar Cast as Harrison Ford’s TV Nephew

The Dutton family tree sprouted another branch on Thursday when Paramount+ announced that Brandon Sklenar has been tapped to play Spencer Dutton in Yellowstone’s second spinoff, 1923. How, exactly, does the character fit in with the Duttons of the early 20th century? Spencer, the streamer explains, is the nephew of Harrison Ford’s Jacob and the brother of Hightown vet James Badge Dale’s John Sr. He also comes with some heavy baggage, having borne witness to the horrors of World War I. If Sklenar looks familiar, it might be from his guest appearances on Westworld or The Offer (the Godfather bio-drama in...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
TVLine

Quantum Leap Vet Scott Bakula Reveals His 'Very Difficult Decision' to Pass on NBC Reboot

Oh, boy. Scott Bakula, in a bid to “quiet the rumors,” has opened up about his decision to not be involved in NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot — at all. Set nearly 30 years after Sam Beckett — Bakula’s leaper from the original TV series — stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, the new series follows a team led by physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee), which was assembled to restart the project. But everything changes when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Alaska Daily: Hilary Swank Gets Frosty Reception Up North In Official Trailer for New ABC Drama

Are the Oscars not televised in Anchorage? Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank gets the cold shoulder up North in the first full-length trailer for Alaska Daily, ABC’s new one-hour drama (premiering Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10/9c). The series, from Spotlight auteur Tom McCarthy, finds Swank (who is also an exec producer) playing Eileen Fitzgerald, an award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. Her first assignment: Get the scoop on a conspiracy-addled cold case involving a serial killer targeting indigenous women. As previewed in the trailer above,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
TVLine

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Stars From Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and More as They Arrive

Television’s biggest night is almost upon us. But before we can get to this year’s Emmys ceremony, we must first navigate television’s biggest red carpet. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC (8/7c) from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where some of the biggest names in TV are already gathering in pre-celebration. All eyes will be on the casts of this year’s most-nominated shows, including Succession (25), Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20), and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17). We’re also looking out for the stars of fan-favorite hits like freshman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

High School Musical 4: The Reunion Movie Coming to Disney+ by Way of Super Meta HSM:TM:TS Season 4

It’s now or never for the East High Wildcats. The upcoming fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will find Miss Jenn & Co. staging a production of — wait for it — High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But wait, in classic HSM:TM:TS fashion, there’s a twist! When the students return for their first day back in Season 4, they also learn that the school is being used to film the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie, and they’ll all be playing featured extras. Series stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett and Dara Reneé were on...
MOVIES
TVLine

John Oliver Eviscerates Law & Order Franchise, Accuses Dick Wolf of Peddling 'Fantasy' of Law Enforcement

Just days before NBC’s trio of Law & Order series returns with new episodes, John Oliver had some choice words for the franchise, and its overlord Dick Wolf, on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight. In the episode’s main segment (embedded above), Oliver took a deep dive into how cop shows “significantly distort the big picture of policing,” whether that means giving real-life police departments behind-the-scenes input on how they’re presented, or crafting a “false narrative of law enforcement” in which “exceptionally competent cops [are] working within a largely fair framework that mostly convicts white people.” “It’s presenting a world where the cops can...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Thunderbolts Assemble! Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell Join Marvel's Phase 5 Team-Up Movie

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell have joined the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts team-up movie, continuing the character arcs for Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes and John Walkerthat were last visited in assorted Disney+ TV series. Stan and Russell last played their characters in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Pugh reprised her Black Widow assassin role during the back half of Hawkeye. Stranger Things‘ David Harbour is also a part of the Thunderbolts cast, it was announced on Saturday at D23, reprising his own Black Widow role as Alexei aka Red Guardian. It was during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier...
MOVIES
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, EP Detail June's 'Dismantle Gilead' Checklist Going Into Season 5 — Watch

A handmaid’s work is never done. When Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, it quickly becomes apparent that the death of Commander Fred Waterford — which took place at the end of Season 4 — didn’t provide the catharsis June hoped for. “I think that June thought that Fred was her villain. Fred was the one that, if she vanquished him, she would feel some sort of release from her past,” series star/executive producer Elisabeth Moss tells TVLine in the video above. “And that doesn’t work.” As fans will recall, the finale showed Moss’ June luring Commander Waterford, who’d...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

52K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy