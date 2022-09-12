ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motor1.com

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Is A "Last Call" Hellcat With 807 HP

We're already into the fourth week of Dodge's Last Call debuts for the 2023 Charger and Challenger. Thus far, we've seen appearance packages applied to versions of Scat Pack trim levels of both models, but this orange Charger is a completely different animal. In fact, it's the most powerful Charger to ever come from the factory.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition Gets Power And Poise

No one really expects a three-row SUV to offer sports car levels of performance, but that doesn’t stop automakers from trying. Witness the 710-horsepower (529-kilowatt) Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for proof, as well as the Cadillac Escalade V and its 682-horse (509-kW) V8. Now, it’s Chevrolet’s turn to get in on the performance SUV game – albeit with substantially less power.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M5 CS Dialed To 888 Horsepower With G-Power Hurricane Upgrade

G-Power is back with another highly tuned model, this time tweaking the current-generation F90 BMW M5 CS. The tweaked sedan, named the G5M CS Hurricane RR, makes an outrageous amount of power thanks to a number of upgrades, receiving a visual improvement to match its new, bonkers output numbers. The...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aero#Design#Vehicles#Maserati Mc20 Tuned#Mc20#Nettuno
Motor1.com

2023 Peugeot E-308 Revealed With 250 Miles Of Range And 156 HP

Peugeot is living up to the promise it made a while back about launching a purely electric 308 by introducing the compact car without a combustion engine. The E-308 rides on the same platform as the ICE model and therefore largely carries over the design inside and out. A new set of 18-inch wheels has been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind to squeeze out a bit more range from the battery pack.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Production Ends In January 2023

The Ram 1500 will no longer be available with the EcoDiesel engine as of January 2023. The company announces that this is the last call for anyone who wants one. The order books close in November. The EcoDisel available in the 2023 Ram 1500 is a 3.0-liter V6 that makes...
CARS
Motor1.com

Official 2024 Ford Mustang Design Sketch Imagined A Sleek Sedan

Ford introduced the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, giving the iconic pony car a brand-new design inside and out. The automaker made other improvements to the car beyond its styling, like introducing the new Dark Horse performance variant. But official sketches from the Blue Oval depict at least one attractive alternative design for the car – a sleek four-door sedan.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

2024 Ford Mustang Debuts Today: See The Livestream

Update: The 2024 Ford Mustang is revealed! Check it out in our debut article:. Nearly 60 years and more than 10 million cars later, the Ford Mustang is preparing to enter its seventh generation. The S650 will break cover today during the Blue Oval's dedicated event dubbed "The Stampede" on the dawn of the 2022 NAIAS in the Motor City.
CARS
Motor1.com

Watch Porsche Celebrate 911 Carrera RS 2.7 50th Birthday With Walter Rohrl

Just about a month ago, Porsche unveiled the all-new 911 GT3 RS with an aggressive body kit and a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer engine. Long before the hardcore performance car made its debut, the Stuttgart-based company had Germany’s fastest production sports car on sale. That car was the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and it now celebrates its 50th birthday.
CARS
Motor1.com

Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition Celebrates The Iconic Off-Roader

There are few long-lasting iconic cars still in production, and the Defender is certainly one of them. Land Rover introduced the Series I at the Amsterdam Motor Show back in 1948, which means the off-roader will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year. To mark the upcoming important milestone, the British marque owned by Tata Motors is launching a limited-run model available in the two-door 90 and four-door 110 flavors, but not the new 130.
CARS
Motor1.com

Best Spy Shots For The Week Of September 12

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. The Ford Electric Supervan...
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Huracan Successor To Use Twin-Turbo V8 With Hybrid Boost

Earlier this summer, Lamborghini CTO Rouven Mohr revealed a few details about the upcoming Huracan successor. He didn’t venture too far into the weeds, only revealing that the replacement would have a plug-in hybrid powertrain and between 6 and 12 cylinders under the hood. However, a new report from Motor Trend appears to help fill in some gaps.
CARS
Motor1.com

Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Charger Hellcat, Mustang In Close Battles

Fear not, internal combustion fans. This isn't a video featuring an electric car putting gasoline engines to shame. There are three drag races in this single clip, all featuring a Tesla Model 3. The racing action is close, and it includes some proper modern muscle against the future of motoring. In short, it's just a great racing video for folks who love racing. And since you're reading Motor1.com, we suspect that means you.
CARS
Motor1.com

Spicy BMW M2 Could Be Just As Powerful As Base M4: Report

The new BMW M2 was confirmed for a debut on October 11 this year and it will likely arrive in the showrooms during the first quarter of 2023. A more hardcore version of that car is apparently already under development potentially getting either a CS or CSL badge and gaining significant hardware upgrades over the standard M2. We don’t have spy photos of the hotter M2 yet but a new report shines more light on what could be expected.
CARS
Motor1.com

Watch Koenigsegg CC850 Get Its First Wash And Detailing

How much nicer can you make a brand new Koenigsegg CC850 look? If you're Larry Kosilla from Ammo NYC, then the answer is that the supercar can shine even brighter. This CC850 is the same one from the Monterey Car Week display. It's now heading to a presentation in New York and then a showcase for the wealthy folks who live in the Hamptons. But first, Ammo NYC gets a chance to detail the machine.
CARS
Motor1.com

New Maserati GranTurismo With Nettuno V6 Reveals Exterior Design

Maserati hasn’t officially revealed the new GranTurismo yet. However, that has not stopped it from showing it off early. Earlier this month, the automaker showcased the GranTurismo Folgore’s exterior design. Today, Maserati is highlighting the combustion-powered car. The car has hit the road in both its Modena and...
CARS
Motor1.com

VW ID.5 GTX Xcite Debuts With Electric Skateboard, Lamborghini Paint

Volkswagen has developed a habit of introducing one-offs built by its apprentices but most of them have been based on the Golf GTI and R hot hatchbacks. Their latest project is substantially different since the donor car was a purely electric SUV – the ID.5. It still has some sporty credentials since we're dealing with the GTX variant featuring nearly 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive granted by a pair of electric motors.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Ferrari Purosangue Debuts With Four Doors, Four Seats, And A V12

It took three-quarters of a century, but Ferrari has finally unveiled their first four-door. Dubbed Purosangue, the new model joins a lineup that includes everything from the stylish Roma and modern 296 to the untamed SF90 and luxurious 812. Depending on your perspective, it’s about damn time – or a move so reprehensible that old man Enzo should march straight out of the San Cataldo Cemetery and into a Ferrari board room to rumble.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

