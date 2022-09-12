Read full article on original website
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Is A "Last Call" Hellcat With 807 HP
We're already into the fourth week of Dodge's Last Call debuts for the 2023 Charger and Challenger. Thus far, we've seen appearance packages applied to versions of Scat Pack trim levels of both models, but this orange Charger is a completely different animal. In fact, it's the most powerful Charger to ever come from the factory.
2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Drive Review: Better Than Good, GReat
If I told you 10 years ago that Toyota's best performance car was a Corolla, you'd probably think I was off my meds. The poster child for affordability is now a fiery hot hatchback and all it took were two letters on the bumper: G and R. The Gazoo Racing...
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition Gets Power And Poise
No one really expects a three-row SUV to offer sports car levels of performance, but that doesn’t stop automakers from trying. Witness the 710-horsepower (529-kilowatt) Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for proof, as well as the Cadillac Escalade V and its 682-horse (509-kW) V8. Now, it’s Chevrolet’s turn to get in on the performance SUV game – albeit with substantially less power.
BMW M5 CS Dialed To 888 Horsepower With G-Power Hurricane Upgrade
G-Power is back with another highly tuned model, this time tweaking the current-generation F90 BMW M5 CS. The tweaked sedan, named the G5M CS Hurricane RR, makes an outrageous amount of power thanks to a number of upgrades, receiving a visual improvement to match its new, bonkers output numbers. The...
2023 Peugeot E-308 Revealed With 250 Miles Of Range And 156 HP
Peugeot is living up to the promise it made a while back about launching a purely electric 308 by introducing the compact car without a combustion engine. The E-308 rides on the same platform as the ICE model and therefore largely carries over the design inside and out. A new set of 18-inch wheels has been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind to squeeze out a bit more range from the battery pack.
Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Production Ends In January 2023
The Ram 1500 will no longer be available with the EcoDiesel engine as of January 2023. The company announces that this is the last call for anyone who wants one. The order books close in November. The EcoDisel available in the 2023 Ram 1500 is a 3.0-liter V6 that makes...
Official 2024 Ford Mustang Design Sketch Imagined A Sleek Sedan
Ford introduced the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, giving the iconic pony car a brand-new design inside and out. The automaker made other improvements to the car beyond its styling, like introducing the new Dark Horse performance variant. But official sketches from the Blue Oval depict at least one attractive alternative design for the car – a sleek four-door sedan.
2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid Gets New SX-P Trim Level, Costs $43,685
Those wanting a 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid model will have to pay a bit more compared to last year. A shuffling of trim levels takes the SUV well beyond the $40,000 mark while also raising the base MSRP by $2,500. New for 2023 is the Sorento Hybrid SX Prestige, or...
Mustang Cobra Jet Faces Challenger Hellcat, Older 'Stangs At Drag Strip
We've seen plenty of drag racing videos featuring Ford Mustangs, but it's not often we see a Cobra Jet in action. You won't find a new Mustang Cobra Jet at dealerships, nor will you see one on the road. That is, you won't see one legally, as Ford builds these special Mustangs specifically for drag racing.
2024 Ford Mustang Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Update: The 2024 Ford Mustang is revealed! Check it out in our debut article:. Nearly 60 years and more than 10 million cars later, the Ford Mustang is preparing to enter its seventh generation. The S650 will break cover today during the Blue Oval's dedicated event dubbed "The Stampede" on the dawn of the 2022 NAIAS in the Motor City.
Watch Porsche Celebrate 911 Carrera RS 2.7 50th Birthday With Walter Rohrl
Just about a month ago, Porsche unveiled the all-new 911 GT3 RS with an aggressive body kit and a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer engine. Long before the hardcore performance car made its debut, the Stuttgart-based company had Germany’s fastest production sports car on sale. That car was the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and it now celebrates its 50th birthday.
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition Celebrates The Iconic Off-Roader
There are few long-lasting iconic cars still in production, and the Defender is certainly one of them. Land Rover introduced the Series I at the Amsterdam Motor Show back in 1948, which means the off-roader will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year. To mark the upcoming important milestone, the British marque owned by Tata Motors is launching a limited-run model available in the two-door 90 and four-door 110 flavors, but not the new 130.
Best Spy Shots For The Week Of September 12
Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. The Ford Electric Supervan...
Lamborghini Huracan Successor To Use Twin-Turbo V8 With Hybrid Boost
Earlier this summer, Lamborghini CTO Rouven Mohr revealed a few details about the upcoming Huracan successor. He didn’t venture too far into the weeds, only revealing that the replacement would have a plug-in hybrid powertrain and between 6 and 12 cylinders under the hood. However, a new report from Motor Trend appears to help fill in some gaps.
Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Charger Hellcat, Mustang In Close Battles
Fear not, internal combustion fans. This isn't a video featuring an electric car putting gasoline engines to shame. There are three drag races in this single clip, all featuring a Tesla Model 3. The racing action is close, and it includes some proper modern muscle against the future of motoring. In short, it's just a great racing video for folks who love racing. And since you're reading Motor1.com, we suspect that means you.
Spicy BMW M2 Could Be Just As Powerful As Base M4: Report
The new BMW M2 was confirmed for a debut on October 11 this year and it will likely arrive in the showrooms during the first quarter of 2023. A more hardcore version of that car is apparently already under development potentially getting either a CS or CSL badge and gaining significant hardware upgrades over the standard M2. We don’t have spy photos of the hotter M2 yet but a new report shines more light on what could be expected.
Watch Koenigsegg CC850 Get Its First Wash And Detailing
How much nicer can you make a brand new Koenigsegg CC850 look? If you're Larry Kosilla from Ammo NYC, then the answer is that the supercar can shine even brighter. This CC850 is the same one from the Monterey Car Week display. It's now heading to a presentation in New York and then a showcase for the wealthy folks who live in the Hamptons. But first, Ammo NYC gets a chance to detail the machine.
New Maserati GranTurismo With Nettuno V6 Reveals Exterior Design
Maserati hasn’t officially revealed the new GranTurismo yet. However, that has not stopped it from showing it off early. Earlier this month, the automaker showcased the GranTurismo Folgore’s exterior design. Today, Maserati is highlighting the combustion-powered car. The car has hit the road in both its Modena and...
VW ID.5 GTX Xcite Debuts With Electric Skateboard, Lamborghini Paint
Volkswagen has developed a habit of introducing one-offs built by its apprentices but most of them have been based on the Golf GTI and R hot hatchbacks. Their latest project is substantially different since the donor car was a purely electric SUV – the ID.5. It still has some sporty credentials since we're dealing with the GTX variant featuring nearly 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive granted by a pair of electric motors.
2023 Ferrari Purosangue Debuts With Four Doors, Four Seats, And A V12
It took three-quarters of a century, but Ferrari has finally unveiled their first four-door. Dubbed Purosangue, the new model joins a lineup that includes everything from the stylish Roma and modern 296 to the untamed SF90 and luxurious 812. Depending on your perspective, it’s about damn time – or a move so reprehensible that old man Enzo should march straight out of the San Cataldo Cemetery and into a Ferrari board room to rumble.
