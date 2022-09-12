The new BMW M2 was confirmed for a debut on October 11 this year and it will likely arrive in the showrooms during the first quarter of 2023. A more hardcore version of that car is apparently already under development potentially getting either a CS or CSL badge and gaining significant hardware upgrades over the standard M2. We don’t have spy photos of the hotter M2 yet but a new report shines more light on what could be expected.

CARS ・ 10 HOURS AGO