This $30 Tank Looks Almost Exactly Like Meghan Markle’s $229 Piece

By Suzy Forman
 5 days ago

There are some things we will always know to be true. Pizza will always be one of the best foods, puppies will always be adorable and Meghan Markle , Duchess of Sussex, will always be immaculately dressed. While we see less of her at royal engagements these days, she and husband Prince Harry recently embarked on a European tour, and her outfits have, of course, lived up to expectations!

While the end of the couple’s European tour was canceled in wake of Queen Elizabeth II ’s death, back on September 6, they appeared in Düsseldorf, Germany for the Invictus Games One Year to Go event. Markle’s outfit? Stunning — and expensive. But that’s why we’re here !

Meghan Markle at the Dusseldorf Invictus Games One Year to Go event on September 6, 2022. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Get The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Sweater for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

In Germany, Markle wore a white halter neck sweater top by Anine Bing with high-waisted, wide Brandon Maxwell leg pants in beige, plus Dior heels and gold jewelry layered on her wrists. We knew that top could be the most versatile thing in our wardrobe, but the $229 price tag wasn’t exactly our favorite thing ever. So how about saving nearly $200 and grabbing an extremely similar option instead?

We were pumped to find this highly-rated top from one of Amazon’s most acclaimed in-house fashion brands, The Drop. It’s visually nearly the same as Markle’s, but it costs 87% less. It has the color, the figure-skimming fit, the ribbed material, the high, mock neckline and even scooped-in arm openings to channel the Anine Bing halter top design!

Amazon
Get The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Sweater for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

There are even a couple of things we like more about this The Drop top compared to Markle’s, besides the price. First, the cotton blend is machine-washable, while Markle’s is hand-wash only, and second, the size range is much more inclusive. Instead of XS to L, this Amazon top offers sizes XXS to 5X! It comes in black and hot pink too!

Markle majorly inspired Us with one fabulous look to remember, but this top will work with just about everything. Pair it with jeans, with a silky midi skirt, with overalls, with flowy shorts or maybe even with a low-cut dress. This is just the beginning of an entire new world of outfit possibilities!

Get The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Sweater for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Please note: This article has been updated to reflect breaking world events.

Not your style? Shop more from The Drop here and explore more sweater tanks available at Amazon here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

