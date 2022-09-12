VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a spokesperson for the US DEA, the DEA conducted an operation related to an ongoing investigation which lead a presence of DEA in Van Buren. The Spokesperson could not give any details of the operation at this time, citing an ongoing investigation but said there was no threat to the public. The Presence sent the Van Buren School into a “Soft Lockdown”. In a Facebook post, Van Buren District School said “Earlier today we were notified about an individual from the community in which the police were looking for. Through communication with some concerned citizens and law-enforcement the name of the individual or evidence that this information was factual could not be provided to us. For students and staff safety the decision was made for the MSAD 24 school to go into a soft lockdown. Students continued through their regularly scheduled classes for the day. No students were allowed outside of the building. School staff reassured that the building was locked and were made aware to be extra cautious before allowing anyone into the building. At this time it still has not been confirmed about this information in regards to the individual being sought out.”

VAN BUREN, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO